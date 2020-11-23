QPR vs Rotherham United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

Queens Park Rangers will look to make it four home games unbeaten when they take on Rotherham United at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

The Hoops sit 18th after a lacklustre start to the season. Visitors Rotherham are two points behind in 19th, looking to arrest a decline in form that has seen them suffer three defeats in their last four games.

Team news

QPR boss Mark Warburton can be thankful the vast majority of his squad remain injury-free heading into the busy festive period. Only long-term absentees Angel Rangel and Luke Amos, suffering from Achilles tendon and ACL injuries respectively, remain unavailable.

The visitors arrive in West London far more depleted. Joe Mattock is out with a hamstring injury, while Kieran Sadlier is set to be out for at least three months with after damaging the ligaments in his ankle.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene is another long-term absentee after damaging his knee in training, while Shaun MacDonald and Clark Robertson are still recovering from a broken leg and broken foot respectively.

Neither side has any suspensions.

Predicted lineups

QPR:

Dieng; Kane, Barbet, Dickie, Wallace; Cameron, Ball, Carroll; Osayi-Samuel, Chair; Dykes

Rotherham:

Blackman; Olosunde, Ihiekwe, [Angus] MacDonald, Harding; Wiles, Lindsay, Barlaser; Miller, Ladapo, Jozefzoon

Form guide

Unbeaten in their last three matches at Loftus Road, QPR will look to maintain their strong home form and add some consistency to their shaky start to the season. A hard-fought draw against Watford on Saturday means The Hoops now sit six points clear of the bottom three, but still closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

A win could see QPR move into the top-half.

Rotherham's away form has been nothing short of dire during their recent spells in the Championship. After a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City on Saturday, they've won just two of their last fifty-four away games in the English second tier.

Manager Paul Warne will hope his side can replicate their opening day win at Wycombe Wanderers, which would put some valuable breathing space between them and the relegation zone.

Ones to watch

Jamal Blackman

Now in his eighth loan away from parent club Chelsea, Blackman had struggled since suffering a serious injury playing for Sheffield United in 2017. A move to the Millers has reignited his career however, where he has established himself as the club's number one. With QPR scoring ten goals in their last three home games against Rotherham, Blackman will be key to the visitors getting any kind of result this evening.

Ilias Chair

Standing at only 5ft 2in, Chair is a diminutive figure on the pitch but has established himself as one of Mark Warburton's most important creative players. The little Moroccan got the equaliser against Watford last time out, and will be looking to add to his tally of goals this evening.

How to watch

The match isn't being shown on TV, but you can watch by purchasing a match pass through either club's iFollow website (£10).

Previous meetings

March 2019: QPR 1-2 Rotherham Utd

Nov 2018: Rotherham Utd 2-2 QPR

March 2017: QPR 5-1 Rotherham Utd

Dec 2016: Rotherham Utd 1-0 QPR

Jan 2016: Rotherham 0-3 QPR