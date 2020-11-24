Adama Traore Struggled Once Again for Wolves

Adama Traore's poor form continued in a dissappointing display as Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to beat Southampton at Molineux.

Raul Jiminez hit the post before Pedro Neto pounced on the rebound to cancel out Theo Walcott's opener, to salvage a 1-1 draw for The Wanderers.

Wolves climbed to ninth place in the Premier League, three points behind the visitors who sit in fifth place.

Timid Traore

Not only was this Traore's first start since the 4-0 defeat away at West Ham United, but he also played 90 minutes for the first time since the Manchester City match in September.

Traore played on the right hand side of a front three including Jiminez and Daniel Podence.

It was a great opportunity for the Spaniard to put an end to his poor form. However, his performance tonight showed exactly why he is yet to register a goal or an assist this season.

At the same stage last season, Traore had grabbed two goals and assisted one.

In 90 minutes, Traore registered only four touches in the box, none of which led to a shot. In fact, the only shot the winger registered was from well outside the box.

To put this into perspective, Neto, who came on in the 70th minute, recorded six touches in the box, three of which led to a shot and one of these shots, of course, resulted in the equaliser.

Traore also struggled with dispossessions tonight, losing the ball seven times - just under a quarter of the Wolves' total for the night.

Traore was lauded last season for his pace, energy and directness, however has barely shown a fraction of this, tonight. Southampton did well to contain the 24-year-old tonight, however this is becoming a consistent theme with every opponent he has faced.

Contract Uncertainty

Traore's value to Nuno Espirito Santos' side was made clear when ESPN reported that Wolves had placed an £80 million price tag on the wingers head.

His electric performances during the 2019/20 campaign attracted interest from many top clubs in the Premier League, as well as across Europe.

Despite his recent performances, it is no doubt that Nuno wants to keep the Spanish international at the club. However, it appears as if contract negotiations to extend Traore's current three year deal have come to a halt.

His current lack of game time will not be helping his current contract situation, since losing his place to Podence and Neto.

When asked in his Southampton pre-match press conference, the Wolves manager replied: "Of Course," when asked whether he hopes Traore will commit his future to the club. "Adama is a huge player for us."

What's Next for Traore?

Traore will know himself that he needs to up his game. His lacklustre performances of late are doing neither himself or his team any favours.

Whether he wants to stay at Molineux or not, is unclear given his recent contract standoff.

If he is looking for a move away from the club, then he to show some fight to regain his place to show his potential suitors that he can play at the highest level.

If he wants to sign a new contract, then he needs to start working for it and playing like he wants to fight for his place.