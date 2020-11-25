Molde FK vs Arsenal preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineup and ones to watch

Arsenal sits comfortably at the top of their UEFA Europa League group; having won their first 3 games. Travelling to Molde FK, Mikel Arteta hopes to get back to winning ways and confirm qualification to the knockout stages.

Last time the sides met, Arsenal were given an early scare as the side from Norway took the lead at the Emirates Stadium in the 22nd minute. But the difference in quality began to show late-on in the first half and the start of the second.

Two own goals and outstanding performances from Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock capping off a decent display saw the North London side run out as 4-1 winner, deservedly on the balance of play on the day.

Arsenal are due to kick-off their game against last season's Norwegian champions at 17:55 pm (GMT) tomorrow evening - Thursday 26th November.

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the Europa League this season - Arsenal will kickstart the evening tomorrow where you can capture all the action as The Gunners have a point to prove.

Team news

For Arsenal; having won all of their games thus far, manager Mikel Arteta has leeway to be more adventurous with his team selection - allowing some opportunities for some of Arsenal's outstanding young talent.

Academy prospects Folarin Balogun, Ben Cottrell and Emile Smith-Rowe all travel with the London side as Arsenal are hit with fresh injury scares to Willian and Bukayo Saka having picked up muscle injuries last time out for The Gunners against Leeds United last weekend.

Moreover, Nicolas Pepe, the under-fire man is travelling with the squad with hopes for instant redemption after his manager labelled his headbutt resulting in him being sent off against Leeds as ''unacceptable''.

Arsenal duo Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac both miss out on the away trip due to COVID self-isolation, whilst Thomas Partey is still recovering from the thigh injury sustained against Aston Villa before the international break.

The game comes too early for the Spaniard Pablo Mari and Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli as they return to full training and light training respectively.

Predicted line-up

(4-3-3):

Runarsson; Cedric, Mustafi, Luiz, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Willock, Smith-Rowe; Pepe, Lacazette, Nelson.

With 8 changes to the team selection, I expect wholesale changes for the North London side as they battle a congested fixture list and a growing (and worrying) injury list.

Bernd Leno, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney are expected to be rested tomorrow night as a number of important games come on the horizon.

Expect to see the likes of Balogun, Cottrell and Eddie Nketiah to be brought on if Arsenal are cruising in the game.

The exciting youngsters deserve a chance in the senior team, and tomorrow night could be a great opportunity for them.

Ones to watch

Smith-Rowe may not have featured in the senior team for almost a year but an impressive loan spell at Huddersfield Town for the back-end of last season has given fans much to excited about.

Having battled back from yet another injury setback, everyone at the London club is hopeful the English youngster can push on and be more consistently fit for the Arsenal side.

The lack of creativity recently could be a chance for Emile to remind Mikel Arteta just why he is regarded as one of Arsenal and England's most prized youngster.

Furthermore; even after a disappointing evening last time out in the league for Willock - expect to see the energetic midfielder back to his impressive ways in the Europa League tomorrow as he strives to be given another chance in the league squad.

For Molde FK, they have star forward Leke James fit and raring to go. The Norwegian side's top scorer this season with 18 in the league already and 8 in the Europa League qualifiers.

The Nigerian will be hoping for a more fruitful evening than the one the Eliteserien side had in North London on matchday 3.

Manager quotes

Arsenal first-team manager Mikel Arteta is set to talk to the media ahead of the game later this evening along with Molde FK's manager - Erling Moe.

Find all the key quotes and analysis right here on VAVEL Arsenal.