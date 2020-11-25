Millwall v Reading Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Millwall are looking for their first win in four matches after three successive draws.

They drew 1-1 with Neil Harris' Cardiff City on Saturday.

Meanwhile Reading have lost four successive league games.

Despite being 2-0 up against league-leaders AFC Bournemouth on Saturday the side fell to a 4-2 loss on the south coast.

Team News

Right-back Mahlon Romeo is unavailable with a foot injury.

Mason Bennett and Connor Mahoney are both set to receive late scans so remain doubts.

John Swift is still out for a considerable period for the visitors.

Yakou Meite made a cameo off of the bench on Saturday, and so could be in line to start.

Full-back Andy Yiadom missed out through injury on Saturday, and is still expected to be out for the trip to London.

Predicted Line-Ups

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Woods, Thompson, Malone; Wallace; Smith, Parrott

Reading possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Esteves, Morrison, Moore, Richards; Rinomhota, Laurent; Meite, Olise, Ejaria; Joao

Ones to Watch

Star man Jed Wallace remains the main threat in his side, having scored four goals and gained one assist so far this season, the most goal contributions in the side.

The side have also kept three clean sheets in their last six matches, with former Royal Jake Cooper a key part of that strong back line.

For the visitors the key man remains Lucas Joao, who notched his seventh goal of the season on Saturday.

Along with three assists, his 10 goal contribution is more than he managed in the whole of last season which was ravaged by injury.

Last Meeting

In this fixture last season Gary Rowett's side comfortably beat Mark Bowen's side 2-0.

Late goals from Matt Smith and former Reading striker Jon-Dadi Bodvarsson earned a well-deserved three points for the Lions.

However Reading won the reverse fixture at the Madejski Stadium last season, winning 2-1 in November.

How to Watch

The game is exclusively available to be purchased on iFollow for £10.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 BST.

Pre-Match Thoughts

Millwall striker Smith has urged his side to start turning draws into wins.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, he said:

"We’ve been very difficult to beat, we’ve been resolute. I think what’s lacking now is just that clinical side to us which has mostly been the tale of the last year. Hopefully we can add that to our game and turn these draws into wins.

“Wins are what make the difference in this league. I think West Brom drew 17 times and [got promoted] but I don’t think we can rely on that, we’re going to need to turn out some wins."

Serbian Veljko Paunovic wants his side to bounce back against Millwall following a difficult run of results.

Speaking to the club website before the match, he said:

"We've got a quick turnaround and we’ve got to bounce back as soon as possible. We have to recover of course and then use this anger and disappointment and channel it towards the reaction that we’re looking for.



"This is a very important professional environment and we are all here to give our best in any given moment. There is no time or place for any immaturities.



"So we will learn from our mistakes. And we believe we can fix it.

"But again, this game will be a fight. As usual we come up against a very strong opponent.



"I expect a physical game where we will constantly have to be on the front foot.



"And we have to flip from the disappointment of Saturday and turn it into positivity going into Wednesday night."