SC Braga vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match 2020 (3-3)
Leicester City face Braga looking to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Europa League | Photo: Andrew Kearns - CameraSport

21:124 months ago

That's it from us!

That's it for this blog as Leicester secure their place in the next round with a last gasp equaliser.

Be sure to check out our reaction of the match, as well as our build up to Leicester's next match against Fulham in the Premier League.

Thanks for joining us!

I'm off to catch my breath now...

21:084 months ago

Leicester left it late

Agony and ecstacy under the cliff face in Braga.

20:544 months ago

Full time! Braga 3-3 Leicester

It's all over at the quarry as Leicester clinch qualification with the last kick of the game through their talisman Vardy. 

They were much the better side in the second half and Thomas levelled the score at 2-2 with his first professional goal for his hometown club.

Braga looked to have snatched all three points as Fransergio beat Schmeichel at the back post but it was Vardy who had the final say as he connected with the ball at the back post.

What a result for Leicester!

20:524 months ago

GOAL! Braga 3-3 Leicester

95' VAAAAARRRRRRDYYYYYYYYYYYYY!

What a finish in Portugal as Vardy pokes it in at the back post from an Albrighton low ball and Leicester are through!

Zorya win their game 3-0 which hands the Foxes a space in the next round.

Where would Leicester be without Vardy?!

20:454 months ago

GOAL! Braga 3-2 Leicester

90' Fransergio with what surely is the winner.

Vardy crosses the ball into the box but Matheus gathers and sets off the counter attack.

Braga play through well and Fransergio beats Schmeichel at his near post to surely win the game for his side.

So close yet so far for Leicester...

20:414 months ago

Braga 2-2 Leicester

85' Perez does incredibly well to win a corner for his side but Fofana could not direct his header from the set piece towards goal.
20:384 months ago

Braga 2-2 Leicester

82' Paulinho gets a yellow card for catching Fofana after the defender broke forward with the ball.
20:364 months ago

Braga 2-2 Leicester

81' Maddison wriggles away from the defenders and fires a shot towards goal but it is collected by Matheus.
20:354 months ago

Braga 2-2 Leicester

79' Leicester have developed an appetite to attack and Vardy's shot is deflected wide for a corner.

The corner comes to nothing but Leicester are pressing for that winning goal.

20:334 months ago

GOAL! Braga 2-2 Leicester

77' Thomas with his first Leicester goal!

Maddison fakes the Braga defender beautifully to create space and fizzes the ball across the box for Thomas to connect and stear the ball past Matheus.

As it stands the Foxes are through!

20:314 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

76' Medeiros comes off to be replaced by Fransergio.
20:304 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

75' Vardy flicks the corner on from the near post but Evans heads wide with a chance that he could arguably have capitalised on more.
20:294 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

73' A good spell for Leicester is halted after Vardy's low cross was gathered by the Braga keeper.

There was no one in the box to connect.

A threatening Thomas ball comes in soon after but is cleared for the corner.

20:224 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

68' Raul Silva comes on for Ricardo Horta for the hosts while Ayoze Perez replaces Iheanacho.
20:214 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

66' Schmeichel denies Paulinho once again after he batted away a free header.
20:204 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

65' Maddison shoots from the freekick but it hit the wall and came to nothing.

Braga then broke but Fofana does well to clear the low cross.

20:184 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

64' Al Musrati earns a yellow card after fouling Fofana just outside of the box but Leicester new found intensity is starting to cause a few problems for Braga.
20:174 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

62' Vardy puts the ball into the back of the net after rounding the keeper but the striker was found to be fractionally offside.

 

20:154 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

59' Under finds space at the edge of the box and curled the ball towards goal but a good stop from Matheus pushes it away.

Vardy and Maddison come on to replace Under and Barnes.

20:104 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

55' Leicester play themselves into a good position but Justin's ball into the box is over hit and sails over Iheanacho's head.
20:084 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

53' A clever nutmeg from Barnes leads to Thomas having space in the box but the cut back is well defended. 

Better from a Foxes point of view.

20:064 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

52' Evans quickly follows Albrighton into the book after what seems a harsh yellow card.
20:064 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

51' Albrighton becomes the first player in the book after a foul on Galeno.
19:594 months ago

Second half!

We are back underway! Tielemans has come on for Praet, while Fofana replaces Fuchs at the back.

 

19:564 months ago

Strong bench could change the game for Leicester

Leicester have plenty of big name substitutes to call on including this man. Could he have an effect on the game if he is brought on from the bench?

19:474 months ago

Half time!

As Bruno Viana fires his header wide from a corner, the half time whistle is blown and it is fair to say that Leicester are somewhat saved by the bell and should be grateful to go in at the break only a goal behind.

Braga got off to the perfect start as Al Musrati fired in from long range, but the Foxes replied quickly through a powerful effort from Barnes.

Since then, Braga had enjoyed the better of the chances and eventually got their much deserved goal through Paulinho after a superb one touch move.

Schmeichel then made a flurry of important saves to keep his side in the game as Braga dominated.

There is plenty for Leicester to do if they want to qualify tonight, but they are still only a goal behind. One thing is for sure, they have to improve.

19:414 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

 45' Schmeichel is furious with his defenders and rightly so.

Braga have had lots of joy down the left hand side through Galeno and Sequeira and the two linked up well to set up a chance which Schmeichel was equal to.

It's all Braga at the end of this half...

19:354 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

38' Schmeichel makes a fumble of his save but does exceptionally well to recover and make a double stop.

From that, Leicester break but an indecisive Under shoots comfortably into the arms of Matheus.

19:324 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

35' Justin goes down after a challenge from Al Musrati and looks to be in some discomfort. He looks alright to continue but it is something to keep an eye on.
19:294 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

32' Another half chance for Leicester as they look to draw back level, but Thomas' header flies some distance wide.

They seem to be missing Maddison in the middle of the park as all of the play has been in front of the Braga defence. They are lacking that cutting edge that Maddison can very much provide when building up attacks.

19:244 months ago

Braga 2-1 Leicester

26' Leicester should have been back level!

Great pressure from Iheanacho saw a back pass played short.

Under latched onto the ball but an excellent Matheus save denied the Turkish winger.

He should have really claimed his first goal for Leicester in that situation.....

19:214 months ago

GOAL! Braga 2-1 Leicester

24' Braga are back in front with a superb goal.

One touch football carved through the Leicester defence to play Ricardo Horta through on goal. He is played wide by the Leicester defence but manages to cut the ball back to Paulinho who slotted home.

19:164 months ago

Braga 1-1 Leicester

19' Matheus in the Braga goal has been quick to come out of his area this evening as the home side look to nullify Leicester's long balls. He had just beaten Iheanacho to a ball over the top to clear.
19:134 months ago

Braga 1-1 Leicester

16' Leicester have looked to utilise the pace of Barnes and Under on multiple occasions already this match, with balls played over the top for either winger to chase.

None of the balls have resulted in chances thus far, but the idea is there.

19:064 months ago

GOAL! Braga 1-1 Leicester

8' Leicester are back level through Barnes!

Iheanacho carried the ball into the box and was tackled. Barnes picks up the ball behind the striker and fires the ball into the roof of the net, beating the keeper with the pace on the ball.

A happy return for Barnes to the country in which he made his Foxes debut!

19:014 months ago

GOAL! Braga 1-0 Leicester

3' Braga take the lead.

A flurry of shots were all blocked by the Leicester defence until the ball came out to Al Musrati, who placed the ball into the bottom corner from long range to claim his first goal for his side.

Not the best start for the away side....

18:554 months ago

Kick off!

We're underway!

Can the Foxes clinch qualification?

18:524 months ago

The teams emerge

The teams make their way out onto the field as kick off approaches.
18:414 months ago

Pace in attack

Leicester have a lot of pace to call upon, especially through these two. How much joy will the pair have in behind the Braga defence tonight?

18:144 months ago

Thoughts for the match

Leicester will be wary that their last trip to Portugal ended with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Porto in the Champions League.

They come into tonight's game with a much stronger squad and qualification to play for, meaning that a greater sense of urgency should be expected from the side.

Should Braga win the game, they will join the Foxes on nine points which would see them in a more comfortable position in terms of qualification, something that Leicester will be wanting to avoid as they look to qualify at the first time of asking.

European away games are very different to those played at home and it is likely that Braga will take the initiative in the match and look to control the game. This would result in Leicester sitting back and using the pace of Harvey Barnes in particular to break on the counter and hurt the hosts' defence.

For much of the match, Leicester's back three will likely have to shape up as a back five, with Hamza Choudhury sweeping in front of them in a bid to win back the ball and trigger Leicester breaks.

It will certainly be a different game to the one that Leicester enjoyed at the King Power Stadium, but if the Foxes play their cards right, they should have enough quality in their side to get a result out of tonight - but that doesn't mean that you can write off Braga....

18:054 months ago

Braga's starting 11

Speaking of Braga, here's how they will shape up for the game:
18:034 months ago

Tonight's stage

Braga has one of the most unique stadiums in the world. It would have been some away day for Leicester fans....

17:574 months ago

Much needed rest for Leicester stars

Brendan Rodgers has made five changes to his side that fell to the hands of Liverpool.

Vardy, Fofana, Tielemans, Mendy and Maddison all miss out on a place in the starting 11 as the likes of Under, Choudhury, Iheanacho and Thomas all getting much needed starts.

17:464 months ago

Leicester starting 11

Here is the Foxes' starting 11:
20:164 months ago

Follow us!

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 16:55 and all updates of the match can be found right here!

Until then, follow us on Twitter @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL to have your say on the match and check out our preview for an in depth look at the match ahead!

20:114 months ago

Rodgers on the possibility of qualification

Joining Maddison at the press conference, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was asked about the possibility of his side qualifying with a win in Portugal.

He replied: “I’ve been very pleased. The group had good teams in it. Our objective starting out was to make sure we qualified. We want to continue that and qualify as early as we can. That would be great for us.”

20:064 months ago

Maddison on his European experience

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has given his thoughts on his maiden European season when he addressed the media ahead of the game.

"My first taste of European football, so I’m still learning. It’s brilliant," he said.

"I get to do press conferences like this, you go to these brilliant stadiums. Tactically it’s very different. You play against teams and players you don’t know a lot about. In the Premier League you know what you’re up against. It’s a different challenge and one I’m relishing.”

20:014 months ago

Leicester team news

Leicester will be encouraged that Ricardo Pereira completed 60 minutes for the under 21 side as he nears a return, but the Portuguese defender will not feature at his home nation.

The Foxes will also be without Caglar Soyuncu, who is some weeks off his return, Wilfred Ndidi, who could be in contention for the trip to Ukraine, while Timothy Castagne will be assessed on Monday and has not travelled with the side.

Iheanacho is in contention to start once again as he looks to maintain his stellar form in Europe this season.

19:564 months ago

Braga team news

The hosts will be without the suspended David Carmo, while Fransergio remains a doubt for the match after having tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of the month.
19:514 months ago

Last meeting between the sides

As mentioned before, the Foxes will remember the last meeting between the two times fondly as it represented their largest ever European win at 4-0.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace either side of half time to put his side in control of the match, before Dennis Praet and James Maddison added to the scoreline to secure an emphatic win, putting them potentially on the brink of qualification.

19:464 months ago

Braga in good form following King Power mauling

The Portuguese side have responded well after falling to defeat in Leicester with back to back wins in all competitions.

The pick of the two wins came away from home against giants SL Benfica, beating them 3-2 to join them on 15 points for the season, four behind leaders Sporting CP.

After a difficult start to the season, losing their opening two games, Braga have gained momentum which seems to have only momentarily been halted at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester would be naive to assume that this game would follow the same pattern as the last and should expect a tougher outing underneath the quarry.

19:414 months ago

The group has shaped up in Leicester's favour

If you go by how the group has shaped up at the half way mark, you would assume that both Braga and Leicester would qualify come the end of the round.

Before the two teams faced off on the last match day, a game that saw Leicester run off as comfortable 4-0 victors, they had identical records in terms of wins and goal difference which they collected against Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens.

Leicester find themselves out in front on nine points, followed by Braga, AEK and then Zorya, with six, three and zero points respectively.

Thanks to their perfect start, the East Midlands side have the chance to qualify with two games left to play, meaning that they can begin to rest players as the busy Christmas period looms. This would do the side the world of good as numbers are already depleted, resulting in the fact that sharing the workload without added pressure will relieve those who the club would have been dependent on to deliver crucial results.

19:364 months ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of SC Braga vs Leicester City in the Europa League.

The Foxes have the chance to qualify for the knockout stages with a win on the night, which would help to put their outing at Anfield firmly behind them. 

Will they bounce back straight away?

Kick off in Portugal is due at 17:55.

