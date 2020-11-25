SC Braga vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Match 2020 (3-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester left it late
Full time! Braga 3-3 Leicester
They were much the better side in the second half and Thomas levelled the score at 2-2 with his first professional goal for his hometown club.
Braga looked to have snatched all three points as Fransergio beat Schmeichel at the back post but it was Vardy who had the final say as he connected with the ball at the back post.
What a result for Leicester!
GOAL! Braga 3-3 Leicester
What a finish in Portugal as Vardy pokes it in at the back post from an Albrighton low ball and Leicester are through!
Zorya win their game 3-0 which hands the Foxes a space in the next round.
Where would Leicester be without Vardy?!
GOAL! Braga 3-2 Leicester
Vardy crosses the ball into the box but Matheus gathers and sets off the counter attack.
Braga play through well and Fransergio beats Schmeichel at his near post to surely win the game for his side.
So close yet so far for Leicester...
The corner comes to nothing but Leicester are pressing for that winning goal.
GOAL! Braga 2-2 Leicester
Maddison fakes the Braga defender beautifully to create space and fizzes the ball across the box for Thomas to connect and stear the ball past Matheus.
As it stands the Foxes are through!
There was no one in the box to connect.
A threatening Thomas ball comes in soon after but is cleared for the corner.
Braga then broke but Fofana does well to clear the low cross.
Vardy and Maddison come on to replace Under and Barnes.
Better from a Foxes point of view.
Second half!
Strong bench could change the game for Leicester
Half time!
Braga got off to the perfect start as Al Musrati fired in from long range, but the Foxes replied quickly through a powerful effort from Barnes.
Since then, Braga had enjoyed the better of the chances and eventually got their much deserved goal through Paulinho after a superb one touch move.
Schmeichel then made a flurry of important saves to keep his side in the game as Braga dominated.
There is plenty for Leicester to do if they want to qualify tonight, but they are still only a goal behind. One thing is for sure, they have to improve.
Braga have had lots of joy down the left hand side through Galeno and Sequeira and the two linked up well to set up a chance which Schmeichel was equal to.
It's all Braga at the end of this half...
From that, Leicester break but an indecisive Under shoots comfortably into the arms of Matheus.
They seem to be missing Maddison in the middle of the park as all of the play has been in front of the Braga defence. They are lacking that cutting edge that Maddison can very much provide when building up attacks.
Great pressure from Iheanacho saw a back pass played short.
Under latched onto the ball but an excellent Matheus save denied the Turkish winger.
He should have really claimed his first goal for Leicester in that situation.....
GOAL! Braga 2-1 Leicester
One touch football carved through the Leicester defence to play Ricardo Horta through on goal. He is played wide by the Leicester defence but manages to cut the ball back to Paulinho who slotted home.
None of the balls have resulted in chances thus far, but the idea is there.
GOAL! Braga 1-1 Leicester
Iheanacho carried the ball into the box and was tackled. Barnes picks up the ball behind the striker and fires the ball into the roof of the net, beating the keeper with the pace on the ball.
A happy return for Barnes to the country in which he made his Foxes debut!
GOAL! Braga 1-0 Leicester
A flurry of shots were all blocked by the Leicester defence until the ball came out to Al Musrati, who placed the ball into the bottom corner from long range to claim his first goal for his side.
Not the best start for the away side....
Kick off!
Can the Foxes clinch qualification?
The teams emerge
Pace in attack
Thoughts for the match
They come into tonight's game with a much stronger squad and qualification to play for, meaning that a greater sense of urgency should be expected from the side.
Should Braga win the game, they will join the Foxes on nine points which would see them in a more comfortable position in terms of qualification, something that Leicester will be wanting to avoid as they look to qualify at the first time of asking.
European away games are very different to those played at home and it is likely that Braga will take the initiative in the match and look to control the game. This would result in Leicester sitting back and using the pace of Harvey Barnes in particular to break on the counter and hurt the hosts' defence.
For much of the match, Leicester's back three will likely have to shape up as a back five, with Hamza Choudhury sweeping in front of them in a bid to win back the ball and trigger Leicester breaks.
It will certainly be a different game to the one that Leicester enjoyed at the King Power Stadium, but if the Foxes play their cards right, they should have enough quality in their side to get a result out of tonight - but that doesn't mean that you can write off Braga....
Braga's starting 11
📋 | 11 INICIAL - LINE UP | - powered by @Betano_PT— SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) November 26, 2020
🚨 Aí estão os Gverreiros que vão entrar de início esta noite: vamos a eles, rapazes! 🔴⚪️#UEL | #SCBLCFC | #ANOSSAHISTORIA | pic.twitter.com/LviPwy7jya
Tonight's stage
Much needed rest for Leicester stars
Vardy, Fofana, Tielemans, Mendy and Maddison all miss out on a place in the starting 11 as the likes of Under, Choudhury, Iheanacho and Thomas all getting much needed starts.
Leicester starting 11
Let's bring you our #BrgLei team news! 🦊#UEL— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 26, 2020
Rodgers on the possibility of qualification
He replied: “I’ve been very pleased. The group had good teams in it. Our objective starting out was to make sure we qualified. We want to continue that and qualify as early as we can. That would be great for us.”
Maddison on his European experience
"My first taste of European football, so I’m still learning. It’s brilliant," he said.
"I get to do press conferences like this, you go to these brilliant stadiums. Tactically it’s very different. You play against teams and players you don’t know a lot about. In the Premier League you know what you’re up against. It’s a different challenge and one I’m relishing.”
Leicester team news
The Foxes will also be without Caglar Soyuncu, who is some weeks off his return, Wilfred Ndidi, who could be in contention for the trip to Ukraine, while Timothy Castagne will be assessed on Monday and has not travelled with the side.
Iheanacho is in contention to start once again as he looks to maintain his stellar form in Europe this season.
Braga team news
Last meeting between the sides
Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace either side of half time to put his side in control of the match, before Dennis Praet and James Maddison added to the scoreline to secure an emphatic win, putting them potentially on the brink of qualification.
Braga in good form following King Power mauling
The pick of the two wins came away from home against giants SL Benfica, beating them 3-2 to join them on 15 points for the season, four behind leaders Sporting CP.
After a difficult start to the season, losing their opening two games, Braga have gained momentum which seems to have only momentarily been halted at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester would be naive to assume that this game would follow the same pattern as the last and should expect a tougher outing underneath the quarry.
The group has shaped up in Leicester's favour
Before the two teams faced off on the last match day, a game that saw Leicester run off as comfortable 4-0 victors, they had identical records in terms of wins and goal difference which they collected against Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens.
Leicester find themselves out in front on nine points, followed by Braga, AEK and then Zorya, with six, three and zero points respectively.
Thanks to their perfect start, the East Midlands side have the chance to qualify with two games left to play, meaning that they can begin to rest players as the busy Christmas period looms. This would do the side the world of good as numbers are already depleted, resulting in the fact that sharing the workload without added pressure will relieve those who the club would have been dependent on to deliver crucial results.
Welcome!
The Foxes have the chance to qualify for the knockout stages with a win on the night, which would help to put their outing at Anfield firmly behind them.
Will they bounce back straight away?
Kick off in Portugal is due at 17:55.
