Marcelo Bielsa shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Coach 2020

Marcelo Bielsa has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2020 Award by FIFA.

The nomination comes after a remarkable season that brought Leeds United back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

It's an award given to highlight a coach's respective achievements between 20th July 2019 and 7th October 2020.

The five-person shortlist is compiled by a panel of experts in men's football.

Voting to decide the winner is equally weighted between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains with each group having 25% of the overall vote.

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later due before the award winners will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on 17th December 2020.

Nominated alongside Marcelo Bielsa is: Hans-Dieter Flick, Jurgen Klopp, Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane.

Considering that all other four nominees are managers for Champions League playing teams, this is a remarkable achievement for the Whites boss.

Since the award began in 2016, five Premier League managers have won either first, second of third place at an awards ceremony.

Although, it's the first time that there has ever been a newly-promoted manager from the Championship nominated for the award.

Voting is now open for the award, and you can vote from Marcelo Bielsa through this link.