Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Newcastle United travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in what promises to be a truly awful game of football.

The Eagles come into the game on the back of an underwhelming 1-0 defeat to Burnley with a goal from Chris Wood giving the Clarets their first league win of the season.

The Magpies also arrive to London on the back of a poor result and performance after losing 2-0 against Chelsea.

Steve Bruce will be hoping for a positive reaction after his side came under criticism for back to back non-performances in the Premier League.

Team News - Crystal Palace

The most notable piece of team news going into this fixture is that Palace will be without talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha will be a huge miss as he has been in fine form for the Eagles this season and has either scored or assisted seven of the 12 goals that his side has scored this campaign.

In better news for the hosts, Luka Milivojević returned a negative COVID-19 test and is back in training but he will miss out on a place in the matchday squad for this game.

Team News - Newcastle United

United will be boosted by the availability of Callum Wilson, who is back to full fitness after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss to Southampton.

However his former Bournemouth team mate Ryan Fraser will not be back in time to take on Palace.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles is unlikely to feature following the injury he picked up against Chelsea and Bruce confirmed that he is a big doubt.

There was more positive news about Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey, who Bruce confirmed are back from injury and likely to feature on Friday night.

In more good injury news, Dwight Gayle was pictured back in training but the game against his former employers may come too early for the striker.

Martin Dubravka remains out injured with a return seemingly some way away.

Previous Meeting

The last time the two clubs met it was a solitary goal from Patrick van Aanholt that settled a typically drab affair.

In a game of few highlights, Dubravka making two incredible stops to deny Gary Cahill and Scott Dann was about as good as it got for Newcastle.

There was a sense of inevitability of Palace's goal just before half time and it was former Newcastle loanee Van Aanholt who broke the deadlock with a well hit free-kick.

United managed just two shots on target at Selhurst Park and the lack of performance was made worse by loanee Valentino Lazaro being sent off in the 95th minute.

The result saw Palace leapfrog Newcastle in the Premier League table as United slipped to 14th.

Ones to watch

Despite Zaha missing due to a positive COVID-19 test, the hosts do still have players that are capable of hurting Bruce's men.

Toon fans won't need to be told of the qualities that Andros Townsend possesses.

The England international enjoyed a great brief spell on Tyneside despite the club's eventual relegation.

His direct nature and quality deliveries can cause his former club all kinds of problems.

Summer signing Eberechi Eze is an exciting player for Palace and could be the man that Roy Hodgson looks to to fill the boots of the missing Zaha.

Eze has shown flashes of the quality that he has so far at Selhurst Park but is yet to really announce his arrival to the Premier League.

Also, Michy Batshuayi is someone United will have to watch out for.

The loanee from Chelsea is yet to register a goal in his second spell with Palace but he boasts an incredible record with the Belgian national team, scoring 21 goals in 32 appearances.

For Newcastle, Wilson is the man that Palace will look to keep quiet.

The 28-year old has scored six goals in eight Premier League games and will be looking to make an immediate return to form following a short injury layoff.

Allan Saint-Maximin has struggled for form since signing his new six-year contract at St. James' Park but if Newcastle return to a more attacking style and ditch the five at the back system, the Frenchman could cause the Eagles some serious problems.

Predicted lineups

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Batshuayi. (4-4-2)

Newcastle United: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Fernandez, Lewis, Murphy, Hayden, S.Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson. (4-4-1-1)

Where to watch the game

Amazon Prime Video - 20:00 BST - 27/11/2020