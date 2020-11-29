The key quotes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's press conference after Man Utd's stunning comeback at Southampton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared matchwinner Edinson Cavani to legendary Manchester United striker Andy Cole, after the Uruguayan scored twice to complete a spectacular comeback against Southampton.

"His movement inside the box is so sharp, he has great timing. Sometimes when we score goals it has to be the perfect goal, we walk it in. Edinson has been around, he's scored so many, he's been between those posts so many times so he knows exactly what moment to move. Sir Alex always used to tell me your best friend in box is space and he knows that."

Solskjaer praised Cavani's ability to offer United an alternative option up front:

"To have a focal point in the box is important for us, we've not really had that since Romelu [Lukaku] left. Anthony [Martial], Marcus [Rashford], Mason [Greenwood, they're different types of forwards, so it gives us a great option."

Cavani symbolised the spirit at Manchester United that Solskjaer is trying to inspire:

"It’s a trait Man United players always should have. Never give up, never give in. That’s one of my values, if you don't play well at least work hard. Dig in. He’s got all the attributes of a top class footballer, and a human being. He’s so professional, meticulous with his preparation, recovery, mealtimes, before the game, during the game."

United will look to carry this momentum into their midweek clash with PSG, and Solskjaer waits on the fitness of David De Gea, who came off at half-time:

He got a knock just above the knee, so he'll have a scan tomorrow. Hopefully he's ready for Wednesday."