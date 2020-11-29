As it happened: Southampton 2 vs Manchester United 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Full-time
GOAL!!!
From a free-kick, Marcus Rashford collects the ball and crosses it in and Cavani nods it in for his second and United’s third.
92nd minute winner!
90’
88’
85’
79’
GOAL!!!
Corner comes in and it drops to Bruno Fernandes who shoots from just outside the area. The shot is a weak one but Cavani meets it and heads it past Alex McCarthy. 2-2!
72’
63’
GOAL!!
Finally the pressure tells as Cavani whips one into the area and that man Bruno Fernandes gets on the end of it and tucks it away! United will get confidence from that, they have played better than the score line suggests.
56’
Fred crosses it in and a huge goalmouth scramble occurs before Edison Cavani blasts one over the bar on the turn.
United have had their chances!
52’
Rashford goes through on goal and shoots but it’s well saved by Alex McCarthy.
He should’ve squared it to Cavani!
49’
For now, Southampton are on the attack, another threatening James Ward Prowse free-kick is cleared away by United.
48’
Second half underway
Dean Henderson makes his first Premier League appearance for Man United as he comes on for David De Gea for the second half.
Edison Cavani also comes on for United, replacing Mason Greenwood.
Half-time
40’
Set piece specialist
Specialist.
GOAL!!!
James Ward Prowse hasn’t been absolutely fantastic in this half and it’s his brilliance again that does it for Southampton.
He bangs in a free-kick on the edge of the area, leaving David De Gea with no chance.
30’
It all comes from his own doing as he passes the ball straight to Mason Greenwood and puts his team in all kinds of trouble.
Greenwood fires a shot in and McCarthy is only able to parry it straight into the path of Bruno Fernandes but he gets straight up and saves the second shot as well!
27’
Flying full-back Kyle Walker-Peters gets into the box and fires in a shot which cannons off the post!
Unkucky!
25’
He has got to be careful however. Already on a booking, he goes in hard on Donny Van De Beek and gives away the foul. He won’t get away with many more of those before the red card comes out.
GOAL!!
Southampton gain a corner from the previous free-kick and Ward-Prowse delivers a brilliant ball-in which Jan Bednarek gets to first and heads it past a despairing David De Gea.
22’
Southampton have a free-kick in a good crossing position. James Ward-Prowse stands over it...
18’
16’
13’
8’
VAR does have a look, but decide that referees Jonathan Moss’s decision was the correct one, no penalty.
7’
A defensive mixup from Southampton allows Mason Greenwood in on goal. He goes round the Saints keeper Alex McCarthy but only finds the side netting with a shot.
Should’ve done better!
4’
Kick-off!
Minutes applause to remember Maradona
Teams are out!
Underdogs
Can they repeat that today?
Kick off just 20 minutes away!
Previous meeting
Having led 2-1 for most of the game, United finally let Southampton’s pressure tell when Michael Obafemi scored a 96th minute equaliser.
Van De Beek starts
Elsewhere, Mason Greenwood and Nemanja Matic come into the starting eleven whilst Edison Cavani drops to the bench.
Anthony Martial isn’t included for this one.
Saints unchanged
Manchester United Starting XI
Southampton-Starting XI
Starting XI’s to be announced in five minutes!
Hasenhuttl: “We are the underdog.”
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “They’re one of the top teams”
How to watch Southampton vs Man United
How to watch Southampton vs Man United
Record Breakers
Two sides in form meet
Earlier this month, Southampton sat on top of the table for the first time since 1988, albeit only for a day.
United, on the other hand, have won three games in a row in all competitions and won last time out in the league against West Bromwich Albion thanks to a Bruno Fernandes Penalty.
That was their first home win of the season and it put United into the top half of the table for the first time this season.
Team News: Manchester United
Luke Shaw is still out but Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka should all be fit.
Team News: Southampton
Theo Walcott will continue playing despite having a broken bone in his left wrist.
Kick-off in 90 minutes time!
Southampton vs Manchester United will kick-off at 14:00 BST. It is to be played at St Mary’s stadium in Southampton.