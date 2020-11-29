Arsenal Vs Wolves: Pre-Match Analysis

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to win at Arsenal for the first time in 41 years when they travel to the Emirates tonight.

With three points, the Wanderers have the chance to potentially move up to sixth in the Premier League and ahead of the clash Vavel analyse both teams.

Starts to the season

In his first full season as Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta has not made a great start to the 2020/21 campaign as they sit in 14th place after only winning four from their opening nine games.

A victory for either side could see them lift above Everton into sixth in the league table.

Ahead of the encounter, the hosts don't go into it in great form as they have not won in the last two league games after drawing at Leeds United, and being humiliated 3-0 in their last Premier League home game against Aston Villa.

Their last win came at Old Trafford at the start of the month when a Pierre Emerick Aubameyang converted penalty earned the Gunners their first win at United since 2006.

Embed from Getty Images

Like Arsenal, Wolves have failed to earn three points in the last two games after drawing last time out at home to Southampton and after suffering a 1-0 loss to Leicester City on the eighth November.

Again similarity Arsenal they have only picked up four victories in the league with their most impressive win arguably coming away to Leeds in October.

Looking to end terrible record at the Emirates

A trip at Arsenal has not been an enjoyable one of late for Wolves as the last time they won there was in 1979 in the First Division when they ended up winning 1-0 at Highbury.

Since then they have visited the Gunners on 12 occasions drawing four and losing the remaining eight.

However, in the previous three games at The Emirates, the game has ended 1-1 on each occasion with Arsenal last beating the Wanderers nine years ago in the Premier League.

Embed from Getty Images

Therefore, Santo will be desperate to end this rut and the best way of doing this would be to defend resolutely and bravely.

Then, when space opens up in dangerous attacking areas they have to ensure they make the right decisions in the final third and when opportunities come to them, they must be clinical.

Overall

With home advantage and considering the form of both teams, Arsenal will be the favourites going into the game but despite Wolves poor recent track record at the Emirates they should not be written off.

If they can get their defensive shape spot on from the off and ensure that they are effective when counter-attacking the Gunners defence, the Wanderers could earn themselves a slightly shocking away victory at Arsenal for the first time in over four decades.