As it happened: West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa 

Full time:West Ham 2-1 Villa
NO GOAL!
Watkins' shoulder was offside.
Very harsh!
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL - Watkins!!! West Ham 2-2 Villa
However, no, VAR!
Added time
88' West Ham 2-1 Villa
10 minutes to go!
73' West Ham 2-1 Villa
70' West Ham 2-1 Villa
60' West Ham 2-1 Villa
Grealish plays an exquisite ball to Watkins, who drills the ball along the face of the box to Trezeguet.
The forward however, fired his shot straight at Fabianski!
60' West Ham 2-1 Villa
53' West Ham 2-1 Villa
West Ham 2-1 Villa - Bowen
What a substitution from David Moyes.
Benrahma instantly makes an impact, sending in a sweet cross for Bowen to glance past Matinez!
West ham lead!
Fresh faces
Benrahma and Haller replace Antonio and Fornals.
Second half!
Half time: West Ham 1-1 Villa
We will find out in the second half.
44' West Ham 1-1 Villa
42' West Ham 1-1 Villa
Hourihane and Grealish are lining up to shot.
37' West Ham 1-1 Villa
Trezeguet chests it down to Watkins in the box and he sends his volley just wide of the post!
35' West Ham 1-1 Villa
25' West Ham 1-1 Villa - Grealish
Grealish had the freedom of the West Ham defence, and hammered a shot from 25-yards which takes a wicked deflection of Ogbonna.
But, Villa won't care!
20' West Ham 1-0 Villa
Corner comes to nothing.
20' West Ham 1-0 Villa
Cresswell fouled Trezeguet on the edge of the box.
Hourihane to take...
17' West Ham 1-0 Villa
Trezeguet fires a shot off Ogbonna and out for a corner.
14' West Ham 1-0 Villa
7' West Ham 1-0 Villa
2' West Ham 1-0 Villa
Ogbonna leapt highest from a corner, out jumping Matt Targett and planting his header past Martinez!
1' West Ham 1-0 Villa - Ogbonna
1' West Ham 0-0 Villa
A moment of applause
Here we go!
Kick-off fast approaching!
150 not out!
West Ham: Starting XI
Villa: Starting XI
Monday Night Football
Last meeting
Vavel's prediction
West Ham are a team on the up. What’s particularly impressive is how they have transitioned from battling performances against the so-called bigger teams to professional displays against bottom-half outfits. The Hammers have pulled off some impressive results over recent years but their mentality was often in question against teams in and around them. David Moyes has instilled a level of integrity into his players. If you can perform against Tottenham then why can’t you perform against Sheffield United?
Aston Villa are an exciting yoyo. For a non-European outfit, they have an embarrassment of riches in attack but an early injury to Ross Barkley was particularly damaging against Brighton. Jack Grealish’s performance levels dropped and Villa collectively looked as though they had lost a major cog in their attacking wheel.
This could be a game decided by discipline and Moyes is instilling that into his group of players. This season, their consistency levels have been excellent after a shaky start. Villa has more thrills than West Ham but they don’t seem to have that same level of discipline.
Prediction: 1-0
Pre-match comments: Dean Smith
“I think all those ingredients get the performances we desire.”
“You look at results, and with the exception of the Leeds game, I thought Leeds were better than us on the day, we played a typical Leeds game and went toe-to-toe with them and they were better than us at that."
“I found the Southampton game a bit of a freak result with three set-pieces and a 25-yarder into the top corner, which very rarely happens."
“And then we’ve had the Brighton game, which is the one which has probably disappointed me the most without the ball."
Pre-match comments: David Moyes
"I'm just hoping that we can continue our good form. I think we've been good at creating chances. One of the big things was to try and improve defensively, keep clean sheets, and thankfully we're showing that side of our game as well. To score goals against Leicester, Wolves and Tottenham shows we've got that capability as well."
"We've had a lot of confidence from the start. We've felt like we're improving. I see it daily in training and with that victories have come and we've got some points from it."
Predicted line-up - Aston Villa
Predicted line-up - West Ham
Team news - Aston Villa
Team news - West Ham
Andriy Yarmolenko is expected to be back in the matchday squad after retuning from testing positive for COVID-19.
There will be a selection headache for Moyes, who will have to choose between Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.
West Ham hoping to continue impressive run
However, a 3-0 win over Leicester breathed life into their campaign.
In addition to picking up fantastic results against Spurs and Manchester City, and important wins over Sheffield United and Fulham; David Moyes will be hoping they can build momentum this evening.
Villa looking to bounce back
Their impressive start to the season, including an historic 7-2 victory over Liverpool, has been somewhat halted.
Villa have lost three out of their last four, and will be hoping to pick up pace against West Ham for their potential Europa League charge.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.
For David Moyes, he will be thankful the game is over, but his side took their chances and came away with all three points, and the first time they have won three consecutive games under Moyes!