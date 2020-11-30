As it happened: West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa 
22:564 months ago

Full time:West Ham 2-1 Villa

Harsh on Villa tonight, however, they had their chances in the game, with Trezeguet and Watkins missing golden opportunities! 

For David Moyes, he will be thankful the game is over, but his side took their chances and came away with all three points, and the first time they have won three consecutive games under Moyes!

22:514 months ago

NO GOAL!

VAR has ruled with an iron first! 

Watkins' shoulder was offside. 

Very harsh! 

22:504 months ago

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL - Watkins!!! West Ham 2-2 Villa

Watkins redeems himself! 

However, no, VAR!

22:494 months ago

Added time

There will be five minutes of added time!
22:494 months ago

88' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Traoré lets rip from range, but his shot is gathered by Fabianski. 
22:474 months ago

88' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Last chance saloon for Villa. 
22:434 months ago

10 minutes to go!

Will Villa find the equaliser? Or will they rue the missed chances
22:334 months ago

73' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Watkins hits the bar! 
22:324 months ago

73' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Watkins to take!
22:304 months ago

70' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Penalty Villa!
22:234 months ago

60' West Ham 2-1 Villa

The resulting corner leads to a Villa break! 

Grealish plays an exquisite ball to Watkins, who drills the ball along the face of the box to Trezeguet. 

The forward however, fired his shot straight at Fabianski!

22:214 months ago

60' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Corner for West Ham...
22:134 months ago

53' West Ham 2-1 Villa

Fornals booked for a questionable foul on Grealish. 
22:064 months ago

West Ham 2-1 Villa - Bowen

GOAAAALLLLLLLLLLL

What a substitution from David Moyes.

Benrahma instantly makes an impact, sending in a sweet cross for Bowen to glance past Matinez! 

West ham lead!

22:044 months ago

Fresh faces

A couple of changes for West Ham. 

Benrahma and Haller replace Antonio and Fornals. 

22:034 months ago

Second half!

Villa get us underway!
21:494 months ago

Half time: West Ham 1-1 Villa

Great half of football at the London Stadium, but who is willing to go the extra mile for all three points? 

We will find out in the second half. 

21:464 months ago

44' West Ham 1-1 Villa

Headed clear by Konsa.
21:464 months ago

44' West Ham 1-1 Villa

Bowen's shot is deflected for a corner. 

 

21:454 months ago

42' West Ham 1-1 Villa

Into the side netting!
21:444 months ago

42' West Ham 1-1 Villa

Free kick on the edge of the box again for Villa. 

Hourihane and Grealish are lining up to shot. 

21:394 months ago

37' West Ham 1-1 Villa

So close from Ollie Watkins!

 

Trezeguet chests it down to Watkins in the box and he sends his volley just wide of the post! 

21:374 months ago

35' West Ham 1-1 Villa

Very little has happened in the last 10 minutes. Both sides having a small flurry of chances. 
21:274 months ago

25' West Ham 1-1 Villa - Grealish

Game on! 

Grealish had the freedom of the West Ham defence, and hammered a shot from 25-yards which takes a wicked deflection of Ogbonna.

But, Villa won't care!

21:244 months ago

20' West Ham 1-0 Villa

Hourihane forces a smart save from Fabianski, who palms it out for a corner. 

Corner comes to nothing. 

21:234 months ago

20' West Ham 1-0 Villa

Free kick Villa in a dangerous position. 

Cresswell fouled Trezeguet on the edge of the box. 

Hourihane to take...

21:214 months ago

17' West Ham 1-0 Villa

Resulting corner leads to Konsa just heading over the bar. Villa growing into the game. 
21:204 months ago

17' West Ham 1-0 Villa

First real chance for Villa. 

Trezeguet fires a shot off Ogbonna and out for a corner. 

21:184 months ago

14' West Ham 1-0 Villa

West Ham boss, David Moyes, is unbeaten in eight against Villa, and he has recorded The Hammers' best start to a league campaign in five years. 
21:094 months ago

7' West Ham 1-0 Villa

Villa finally getting their foot on the ball and trying to carve out an opportunity past the stubborn West Ham defence. 
21:054 months ago

2' West Ham 1-0 Villa

Fantastic start from West Ham! 

Ogbonna leapt highest from a corner, out jumping Matt Targett and planting his header past Martinez! 

21:034 months ago

1' West Ham 1-0 Villa - Ogbonna

GOALLLLLLL!
21:014 months ago

1' West Ham 0-0 Villa

Kick off! West Ham get us underway!
21:014 months ago

A moment of applause

For the late greats, Papa Bouba Diop and Diego Armando Maradona.
20:574 months ago

Here we go!

Both sides make their way out onto the London Stadium pitch. Kick-off moments away!
20:514 months ago

Kick-off fast approaching!

10 minutes to kick off!
20:254 months ago

150 not out!

 

20:034 months ago

West Ham: Starting XI

 

20:024 months ago

Villa: Starting XI

 

19:534 months ago

Monday Night Football

 

18:574 months ago

Last meeting

15:494 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for West Ham United vs Aston Villa!

15:484 months ago

How to watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV or the internet, your option is Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

 

 

If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

15:474 months ago

Vavel's prediction

Courtesy of VAVEL UK's Jonny Bentley: 

West Ham are a team on the up. What’s particularly impressive is how they have transitioned from battling performances against the so-called bigger teams to professional displays against bottom-half outfits. The Hammers have pulled off some impressive results over recent years but their mentality was often in question against teams in and around them. David Moyes has instilled a level of integrity into his players. If you can perform against Tottenham then why can’t you perform against Sheffield United? 

Aston Villa are an exciting yoyo. For a non-European outfit, they have an embarrassment of riches in attack but an early injury to Ross Barkley was particularly damaging against Brighton. Jack Grealish’s performance levels dropped and Villa collectively looked as though they had lost a major cog in their attacking wheel. 

This could be a game decided by discipline and Moyes is instilling that into his group of players. This season, their consistency levels have been excellent after a shaky start. Villa has more thrills than West Ham but they don’t seem to have that same level of discipline. 

Prediction: 1-0

15:464 months ago

Pre-match comments: Dean Smith

“In general this season we’ve been very well organised, there’s a really good work-ethic and team spirit there."

“I think all those ingredients get the performances we desire.”

“You look at results, and with the exception of the Leeds game, I thought Leeds were better than us on the day, we played a typical Leeds game and went toe-to-toe with them and they were better than us at that."

“I found the Southampton game a bit of a freak result with three set-pieces and a 25-yarder into the top corner, which very rarely happens."

“And then we’ve had the Brighton game, which is the one which has probably disappointed me the most without the ball."

15:454 months ago

Pre-match comments: David Moyes

 

"I'm just hoping that we can continue our good form. I think we've been good at creating chances. One of the big things was to try and improve defensively, keep clean sheets, and thankfully we're showing that side of our game as well. To score goals against Leicester, Wolves and Tottenham shows we've got that capability as well."

"We've had a lot of confidence from the start. We've felt like we're improving. I see it daily in training and with that victories have come and we've got some points from it."

15:434 months ago

Predicted line-up - Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish.
15:384 months ago

Predicted line-up - West Ham

Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku; Bowen, Haller, Fornals.
15:334 months ago

Team news - Aston Villa

Dean Smith will have to make do without Ross Barkley, who suffered a hamstring injury in the early minutes of against Brighton.


15:284 months ago

Team news - West Ham

David Moyes will still be without forward, Michail Antonio, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. 

Andriy Yarmolenko is expected to be back in the matchday squad after retuning from testing positive for COVID-19. 

There will be a selection headache for Moyes, who will have to choose between Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma

15:234 months ago

West Ham hoping to continue impressive run

At the start of the season, West Ham were in disarray, a club that were touted by many to be a main candidate for relegation. 

However, a 3-0 win over Leicester breathed life into their campaign. 

In addition to picking up fantastic results against Spurs and Manchester City, and important wins over Sheffield United and Fulham; David Moyes will be hoping they can build momentum this evening. 

15:184 months ago

Villa looking to bounce back

Dean Smith's side will be looking to return to winning ways following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton. 

Their impressive start to the season, including an historic 7-2 victory over Liverpool, has been somewhat halted.

Villa have lost three out of their last four, and will be hoping to pick up pace against West Ham for their potential Europa League charge. 

15:134 months ago

Kick-off time

West Ham United vs Aston Villa will be played at The London Stadium; London, England.

The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT. 

15:084 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: West Ham United vs Aston Villa!

My name is Edmund Brack and I'll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

