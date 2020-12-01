Wilfried Zaha - Are Crystal Palace over-reliant on their main man?

The common denominator from these two losses was the hole that Wilfried Zaha left by not being available, after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving him ruled out for the past two weeks.

The first game against Burnley was a poor showing from the first minute, with only a handful of moments in the game that showed any promise. The mood in the fanbase was only made worse after another defeat, this time to Newcastle, with two late goals taking all the points back to Tyneside.

The main question being asked amongst all Crystal Palace fans is when Zaha’s time at the club does eventually end – who are the team going to turn to for a similar level of skill? Who is going to step up and fill the role that Zaha has fulfilled for many years now?

He has been the player that everyone talks about when Palace are mentioned, the player who strikes fear into the opposition teams.

Without him in the squad, Palace seem nervous and evidently don’t have any confidence in attack. Recent transfer windows suggest that the board are trying to bring in attacking talent - in order to bolster the options at Roy Hodgson’s disposal.

Additions such as Michy Batshuayi and Eberechi Eze, show that the focus is on shifting weight off of Zaha’s shoulders and spreading out the threat across the attack.

Despite this, it has not seemed to have clicked just yet. Eze has shown his talent on occasions and certainly looks like an exciting signing, but with Batshuayi still waiting for his first goal, fans are beginning to wonder what he brings to the team.

What does the future hold?

With the January window quickly approaching, would one or two additions to the team solve the problems when Zaha isn’t with the club anymore? Or is it more of a tactical issue, with the manager's team selection and formation playing a bigger part in the lacklustre performances of late

One player that Palace were monitoring last summer was Bright Osayi-Samuel. He is another exciting, young player that many fans would love to have joined the club.

Currently playing for QPR, a move across London could be a big one for both him and the club. Having a close connection with Eberechi Eze will improve the pull-power towards Croydon and the link-up between the pair could be second-to-none.

Osayi-Samuel is classed as a right-winger, but can play on both wings, similarly to Zaha. He is a talent who is hungry for success and that means moving to a bigger side in Palace. If this move goes through in the near future, could we be seeing the birth of a cult hero?

Another player which Palace were rumoured to be linked with in the previous transfer window was Jean-Philippe Mateta. A ruthless striker in front of goal for German side Mainz 05 - he is exactly what Palace need to take a bit of reliance off of Zaha.

Turning to a natural winger each game to score your goals is not sustainable, and with current strikers failing to score, attention needs to be turned to a proven goal scorer. Mateta netted a hattrick in a recent 3-1 win over Freiburg, showing immense composure and power for each goal.

At 23-years-old, Mateta will want to progress in his career and a move to the Premier League may help him to fulfil his potential. If Palace were to show advanced interest then they would have to fight off Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, as Jose Mourinho’s side have begun to show interest.

How do you think Palace should go about in becoming less reliant on Wilfried Zaha?