Bradford City vs Carlisle United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall will be vying for his first victory in six games, and his first since signing a one year contract extension in West Yorkshire.

His Bantams have struggled as of late, achieving one point out of a possible twelve and losing twice to Oldham Athletic, once in the Papa John's Trophy and once in the FA Cup second round, results which have left the City fanbase feeling unrest and frustrated with the management behind the club.

Meanwhile with the away side, Chris Beech's Carlisle United are well within the play-off race, sitting fifth in the table and hunting for back to back victories since defeating Salford City on Wednesday night.

Carlisle will be eager to snatch nine points out of their next nine, as they come up against strugglers Bradford, Stevenage and Mansfield Town.

Team news

The home side will be without defender Reece Staunton, who suffered an injury against Oldham and looks to be out for the majority of the season, whilst Zeli Ismail also limped off against the Latics.

Top goalscorer's Lee Novak (calf), Billy Clarke and strike partner Kurtis Guthrie are also unavailable.

Carlisle currently have no injury concerns, however midfield maestro Jon Mellish is one yellow card away from a suspension.

Predicted lineups

Bradford City:

O'Donnell; A O'Connor, P O'Connor, Richards-Everton, Hossanah, Wood, Cooke, Watt, Pritchard, Donaldson, Samuels.

Carlisle United:

Farman; Tanner, Hayden, Bennett, Anderton, Mellish, Devine, Guy, Alessandra, Kayode, Toure.

Ones to watch

Bryce Hossanah

The young right-back on loan from Leeds United has been a godsend for neighbours Bradford so far.

A position which needed improvement, after Kelvin Mellor and Adam Henley departed at the end of last season, City's Tyler French tried to make that position his own but was eventually forced out of the line-up by Hossanah, who dominates his right side and looks calm and composed on the ball, despite his young age.

Danny Devine

Whilst Mellish is probably the stand-out player for the Cumbrians, young midfielder Devine is returning to his boyhood club a few months after they released him.

Since breaking into the first team in 2016, Devine would go on to make thirty appearances for the Bantams across four years, being one of the only players who stayed at the club during the managerial turmoil. The midfielder was released by McCall, who was the same manager that gave him his chance all those years ago, so Devine will be hungry to show the Scotsman what he's been missing.

Previous meetings

These two sides last faced each other on Boxing Day, at Brunton Park, which is when City fans first began to turn on Gary Bowyer. A dull encounter which ended goalless, it was a weary game fans were quick to forget about.

How to watch

The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via Bradford City or Carlisle United's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.