Swansea City vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Swansea City dropped out of the play-offs midweek after a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, but remain just two points of the Championship summit. The Swans have been a strong outfit on home soil this season with no other side conceding fewer goals.

The Hatters on the other hand recorded a convincing 3-1 victory against league leaders Norwich City on Wednesday. The victory for Luton Town, pushed the Hatters within just four points of the play-offs and was a much needed result after such a poor display at Cardiff City last weekend.

Team news

Steve Cooper has no fresh injury concerns going into Saturday's clash with Luton, but may be inclined to change things up.

Following his goal during midweek, Yan Dhanda will be pushing for a start, as well as Matt Grimes.

For The Hatters, Nathan Jones may opt to start the same team who beat the league leaders on Wednesday night.

In the case of freshening things up, Jones may look to rest Rhys Norrington-Davies and select either Dan Potts or Brendan Galloway since the pair returned to the bench against Norwich. James Bree is also likely to start, with Martin Cranie suffering an injury last time out.

Predicted lineups

Swansea City:

Woodman; Cabango, Bennett, Guehi; Roberts, Smith, Grimes, Manning; Dhanda; Lowe, Ayew

Luton Town:

Shea; Bree, Pearson, Lockyer, Potts; Rea, Berry, Dewsbury-Hall; Clark, Collins, Moncur

Ones to watch

For The Swans, Andre Ayew is once again proving his worth, scoring six times already this campaign, and will be looking to build on his 15 goals last season. The 30-year-old has been deployed more centrally this season and is filling the void that Rhian Brewster left brilliantly. He is a powerful individual and has a rocket of a left foot, if given space.

For The Hatters, Leicester City loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has particularly excelled as of late. He is a player that carries the ball well and is a difficult man to dispossess with his quick feet and trickery. His final ball is also consistently at a high level, and similar to Ayew, if he is given the time on his left foot, he will certainly hurt Swansea.

Previous meetings

Luton last travelled to the Liberty Stadium in June, in the second fixture back from the Covid-19 enforced break. And it was the visitors who took all three points, thanks to a James Collins header in the 73rd minute. The task was made harder for The Swans, who had Jordan Garrick sent off with 10 minutes to go, which made a potential Swansea comeback 10 times harder.

In the reverse fixture, Swansea secured a 1-0 victory, when Ayew's 82nd minute strike pushed The Swans into the play-offs.

Kick off time and how to watch

The games kicks off at 3:00pm BST and is available to purchase on the respective club's iFollow system.

Swansea click here:

Luton fans click here: