Memorable Match: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanders- Wolves pull of shock cup win at Anfield

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Anfield this weekend to face Liverpool as they look to continue their good form after picking up three points away at Arsenal last time out.

The win at the Emirates lifted Wolves up to seventh in the Premier League and gave an indication of what they are capable of this season.

However, the game was marred by the horrible injury of key striker Raul Jimenez. The Mexican nastily clashed heads with David Luiz and was knocked unconscious. Jimenez was required to have surgery on a fractured skull and is now recovering well.

They will be without their top scorer this weekend and he was also absent the last time the Wanderers won at Anfield as he was yet to join the club.

Wolves lead within a minute

Wolves, who were in the Championship at the time, were handed the mammoth task of facing Premier League giants Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

They would have been doubtful of their chances of progression ahead of the game, but after less than a minute these doubts would have been reduced.

Helda Costa whipped a dangerous free-kick into the back post and Richard Stearman headed home after 53 seconds. Stearman was unmarked in the box after losing his markers Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum to reach the cross.

Advantage doubled before the break

Paul Lambert’s side then shockingly extended their lead four minutes before half-time. As Liverpool pushed forward looking for an equaliser, Wolves took advantage and launched a superb counter-attack.

Costa received the ball from Matt Doherty and burst down the line, sliding through Andreas Weimann who rounded goalkeeper Loris Karius and tapped into the net to make it 2-0.

Underdogs progress despite late consolation

Liverpool did get a goal back late on after Daniel Sturridge pulled a pass back across the box for Divock Origi to smash past Harry Burgoyne.

The Reds couldn’t grab another in the final minutes and crashed out of the FA Cup to Championship opposition. This was Jurgen Klopp’s side’s second defeat in a cup competition in four days after being knocked out of the EFL Cup earlier in the week.

Wolves were delighted with the victory and it was their second straight win against Premier League opposition which helped them to progress through to the fifth round of the competition for the first time since 2008.