Leon vs Chivas Live Score Updates in Liga MX Playoffs
12:314 months ago

Chivas and Leon are more equaled in the defenssive part

Club Leon has 3 yellow cards per 0 of Chivas and both teams could score 1 goal each one. Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes from Club Leon were the 2 most valuable players of the 1st game of this Liguilla MX Semifinal that today will take place to win a place in the big final!
12:264 months ago

Possession was retained by Club Leon in the first semifinal

According to our statistics, the possession of the ball in the first game was also won by the Lion Club for 63% of the time with the ball. Chivas only needed 37% to tie the game.
12:214 months ago

Best offensive performance for Club Leon in first game vs Chivas

Leon shot on goal in the first leg, much more than its rival, Chivas, 20 times by 10 of the Guadalajara in the first match of the Liguilla Semifinal 2020.
12:164 months ago

12:114 months ago

How to watch León vs Chivas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports If you want to directly stream it: Sky Blue to go If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
12:064 months ago

Chivas: Last Lineup

Gudiño, Ponce, Sepúlveda, Mier, Sánchez, Molina, Torres, Calderón, Beltrán, Antuna, Peralta.

 

12:014 months ago

León: Last Lineup

Cota; Tesillo, Mosquera, Barreiro, Navarro, Montes, Aquino, Meneses, Campbell, Mena, Gigliotti.
11:564 months ago

Chivas team news:

If those from Jalisco pass to the final they will close in the capital.

If Chivas makes it to the next round, regardless of the winner between Pumas and Cruz Azul, they will play the first leg at Akron Stadium and the second leg in Mexico City.

11:514 months ago

Leon: Team News

Given the controversy with its goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota, after the penalty in the first leg, the Emerald Club showed its support to the goalkeeper for the return leg. 
11:464 months ago

Chivas in search of the goal

The Red-White drew 1-1 at home, so a win by the slightest difference would see them through to the final. Similarly, a draw of more than two goals or more would be enough for them.
11:414 months ago

The super leader scored in the first leg

In spite of not winning the first match, Nacho Ambriz's team has the advantage of having scored a goal as visitors, besides having finished the tournament with the best position in the table.


11:364 months ago

Kick-off time

The León vs Chivas match will be played at the stadium León, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
11:314 months ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Guard1anes Liga Mx: León vs Chivas!

My name is Johan Corona and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

