Leon vs Chivas Live Score Updates in Liga MX Playoffs

Chivas and Leon are more equaled in the defenssive part
Club Leon has 3 yellow cards per 0 of Chivas and both teams could score 1 goal each one. Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes from Club Leon were the 2 most valuable players of the 1st game of this Liguilla MX Semifinal that today will take place to win a place in the big final!
Possession was retained by Club Leon in the first semifinal
According to our statistics, the possession of the ball in the first game was also won by the Lion Club for 63% of the time with the ball. Chivas only needed 37% to tie the game.
Best offensive performance for Club Leon in first game vs Chivas
Leon shot on goal in the first leg, much more than its rival, Chivas, 20 times by 10 of the Guadalajara in the first match of the Liguilla Semifinal 2020.
Chivas: Last Lineup
Gudiño, Ponce, Sepúlveda, Mier, Sánchez, Molina, Torres, Calderón, Beltrán, Antuna, Peralta.
León: Last Lineup
Cota; Tesillo, Mosquera, Barreiro, Navarro, Montes, Aquino, Meneses, Campbell, Mena, Gigliotti.
Chivas team news:
If those from Jalisco pass to the final they will close in the capital.
If Chivas makes it to the next round, regardless of the winner between Pumas and Cruz Azul, they will play the first leg at Akron Stadium and the second leg in Mexico City.
Leon: Team News
Given the controversy with its goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota, after the penalty in the first leg, the Emerald Club showed its support to the goalkeeper for the return leg.
Chivas in search of the goal
The Red-White drew 1-1 at home, so a win by the slightest difference would see them through to the final. Similarly, a draw of more than two goals or more would be enough for them.
The super leader scored in the first leg
In spite of not winning the first match, Nacho Ambriz's team has the advantage of having scored a goal as visitors, besides having finished the tournament with the best position in the table.
Kick-off time
The León vs Chivas match will be played at the stadium León, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
