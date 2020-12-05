As it happened: Manchester City vs Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
FT' Man City takes the three points
90' Two minutes added on
82' Final substitution for Fulham
76' Cavaleiro with a cracking effort
71' Fulham second change
67' First substitution of the game
64' Manchester City looking for a third
It only looks a matter of time before they get a third goal.
56' Outstanding stage from Areola
49' City off the bar!
It all comes after Fulham have been attacking and City went on the break.
46' Second half underway
No changes made for either side.
HT' City dominant and leading
It's been a really dominant performance with goals from Sterling and De Bruyne, but in truth, they should have more goals on the scoresheet after Areola has made some great saves.
44' Sterling effort deflected
City get a corner which results in Fulham possession.
41' Fulham create a chance
Goes out for a goal-kick.
31' Great save from Areola
29' Awful back pass from Stones
The Brazilian is off his line and running out and Stones almost passes it into his own net.
Fulham get a corner out of nothing but make nothing of it.
25' De Bruyne scores
24' Manchester City Penalty
21' De Bruyne goes down
It's from about 35 yards out, but it's played short, crossed into the box before going out for a throw-in.
20' Manchester City corner
15' All Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne seems to be at the heart of most of the attacks.
12' Areola with a great save
10' Cancelo goes wide
7' Fulham Corner
4' Beautiful through-ball goal
4' GOAL FOR MANCHESTER CITY
3' Sterling misses big chance
It's been six games without a goal for Sterling, but he's started strong.
2' Fulham with the first attack
The ball goes out for a goal-kick but Fulham are operating a 5-2-3 formation which means sitting back.
1' Kick-off underway
No fans in the stadium today as Manchester remains in tier 3.
Sergio Aguero still unfit
Kyle Walker also misses his first Premier League start this season.
Where to watch on live TV
Kick-off is just a few minutes away now.
Fulham starting XI
Manchester City starting XI
15 minutes to go until kick-off
Meanwhile, Fulham desperately need points to try and avoid relegation after being named as favourites to go down this season.
In a game that could have easily been a bigger margin, the hosts were the dominant side with Fulham struggling to attack throughout the game.
Raheem Sterling scored the first goal inside the first five minutes of the game, before Kevin De Bruyne added a second from the spot before half-time.
It means that City move fourth in the league ahead of the other fixtures in the league this weekend.