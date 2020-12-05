As it happened: Manchester City vs Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League

17:514 months ago

FT' Man City takes the three points

Manchester City walk away with the three points here at the Etihad Stadium with a 2-0 victory.

In a game that could have easily been a bigger margin, the hosts were the dominant side with Fulham struggling to attack throughout the game.

Raheem Sterling scored the first goal inside the first five minutes of the game, before Kevin De Bruyne added a second from the spot before half-time.

It means that City move fourth in the league ahead of the other fixtures in the league this weekend.

17:484 months ago

90' Two minutes added on

Just two minutes added on to the 90 already played.
17:404 months ago

82' Final substitution for Fulham

Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes off the field and Tom Cairney comes on for the final ten minutes here at the Etihad.
17:354 months ago

76' Cavaleiro with a cracking effort

Ederson is brought into the game and makes a wonderful save after a great effort from Cavaleiro
17:294 months ago

71' Fulham second change

De Cordova-Reid comes off the field and Kamara comes on to replace him, an attacking option as they look to try get back into this game.
17:264 months ago

67' First substitution of the game

Harrison Reed comes off and Lemina comes on for Fulham in an attempt to get back into the game.
17:234 months ago

64' Manchester City looking for a third

Pressure keeps being put onto this Fulham side, who despite having more possession and attacks this half, are continually being put under pressure by the hosts.

It only looks a matter of time before they get a third goal.

17:164 months ago

56' Outstanding stage from Areola

De Bruyne is played straight through, Areola rushes out and makes an incredible save to deny the Belgium midfielder and keep Fulham in this game.
17:084 months ago

49' City off the bar!

De Bruyne smashes an effort off the crossbar after a lovely ball played back to him inside the box from Gabriel Jesus.

It all comes after Fulham have been attacking and City went on the break.

17:034 months ago

46' Second half underway

Fulham get us back underway for the second half here at the Etihad Stadium.

No changes made for either side.

16:474 months ago

HT' City dominant and leading

John Moss blows the whistle for half-time with City leading 2-0.

It's been a really dominant performance with goals from Sterling and De Bruyne, but in truth, they should have more goals on the scoresheet after Areola has made some great saves.

16:464 months ago

44' Sterling effort deflected

Raheem Sterling breaks through again, gets a shot off which is deflected and onto the roof of the net.

City get a corner which results in Fulham possession.

16:444 months ago

41' Fulham create a chance

A rare attack for Fulham finds Lookman driving into the box, but he can't find the man to pass it to and the angle was too tight for a shot.

Goes out for a goal-kick.

16:334 months ago

31' Great save from Areola

A lifted ball over the top falls to Sterling who tried to place it on the volley into the top right corner but Areola makes a great save.
16:324 months ago

29' Awful back pass from Stones

Stones passes it back towards Ederson without looking where he is.

The Brazilian is off his line and running out and Stones almost passes it into his own net.

Fulham get a corner out of nothing but make nothing of it.

16:274 months ago

25' De Bruyne scores

Fired into the bottom right corner when Areola dives the wrong way and makes it 2-0 for the hosts.
16:264 months ago

24' Manchester City Penalty

Sterling gets tripped inside the box by Anderson after some great footwork and a penalty is awarded.
16:244 months ago

21' De Bruyne goes down

Reed catches De Bruyne as he tries to skip past and the hosts are awarded a free-kick.

It's from about 35 yards out, but it's played short, crossed into the box before going out for a throw-in.

16:224 months ago

20' Manchester City corner

More continued pressure results in a corner for the hosts. Mahrez sends it in, it comes to nothing.
16:184 months ago

15' All Manchester City

It's been a dominating first 15 minutes from the hosts, Fulham have had very little of the ball, as Manchester City just build attack after attack.

Kevin De Bruyne seems to be at the heart of most of the attacks.

16:144 months ago

12' Areola with a great save

De Bruyne takes a powerful shot on goal, it gets deflected and looks like it's going into the bottom right corner but a great save from Areola sends it out for a corner.
16:124 months ago

10' Cancelo goes wide

Cancelo finds some space opening up for him, does a good bit of skill and tries to bend a shot into the top corner with his left foot but it sails wide and high.
16:084 months ago

7' Fulham Corner

Lookman runs through on goal, takes a couple of stepovers and takes a deflection and wins a corner for Fulham.
16:064 months ago

4' Beautiful through-ball goal

It's a beautifully weighted pass by Kevin De Bruyne who's plays it through for Sterling who is one-on-one again but this time slots its perfectly into the bottom left corner.
16:054 months ago

4' GOAL FOR MANCHESTER CITY

STERLING SCORES
16:054 months ago

3' Sterling misses big chance

Raheem Sterling finds himself through on goal and shoots straight at Areola who's on loan from PSG.

It's been six games without a goal for Sterling, but he's started strong.

16:044 months ago

2' Fulham with the first attack

Fulham make the first attack after sitting back and inviting Manchester City into their half before nicking the ball and counter-attacking.

The ball goes out for a goal-kick but Fulham are operating a 5-2-3 formation which means sitting back.

16:014 months ago

1' Kick-off underway

All players bend the knee against racism before Manchester City get the game underway.

 

No fans in the stadium today as Manchester remains in tier 3.

16:004 months ago

Sergio Aguero still unfit

Sergio Aguero remains out of the side sidelined with an injury meaning that Gabriel Jesus leads the line up-front today.

Kyle Walker also misses his first Premier League start this season.

15:574 months ago

Where to watch on live TV

If you fancy watching this game you can head to BT Sport 1 to watch this fixture.

 

Kick-off is just a few minutes away now.

15:524 months ago

Fulham starting XI


15:514 months ago

Manchester City starting XI


15:504 months ago

15 minutes to go until kick-off

Manchester City are hoping for another victory today to try and continue their charge towards the top of the Premier League after an unsteady start to the season.

 

Meanwhile, Fulham desperately need points to try and avoid relegation after being named as favourites to go down this season.

