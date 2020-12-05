Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted lineups and how to watch

Spurs welcome Arsenal ahead of this season's first North London Derby, 2000 fans will be present inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time in almost nine months.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit 14th in the league table while Tottenham Hotspur look to retain their position at the top.

The reds are winless in their last three league games, losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, so they will be desperate to turn their form around in the biggest game of their campaign so far.

Spurs are coming off the back of two good results against 'top six' opposition, a third and they'll be very confident for the rest of the season.

In this fixture last time out Tottenham edged a tight game 2-1, with goals from Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld cancelling out Alexandre Lacazette's early opener.

Both Jose Mourinho and Arteta have set teams up with a primary focus on defence in games this season so it'll be interesting to see how they set their sides up.

Team news

Jose will be hoping Harry Kane is fit enough to lead the line, Mourinho has stressed he expects the Englishman to start but that may be subject to a late fitness test.

Skipper Hugo Lloris didn't travel to Austria on Thursday and question marks have been raised over his fitness, as illness may mean Joe Hart will deputise.

Both Carlos Vinicius and Sergio Reguilon are also doubtful for the derby, but the latter has been in great form so will be desperate to start.

The clash comes too soon for Erik Lamela who remains unavailable following his foot injury on international duty.

Mourinho will be pleased to potentially welcome back his most experienced centre-back, Toby Alderweireld, who returned to training in midweek.

Summer signing Thomas Partey's presence has been missed in the Arsenal midfield, so his return to training will be a big boost for Mikel Arteta, whether he is able to start remains to be seen.

Both Callum Chambers and Pablo Mari returned to action from injury in the reds' midweek Europa League fixture bolstering Arsenal's defensive options.

Ivorian international, Nicolas Pepe, is unavailable, serving the second game of his three match suspension, following his sending off at Leeds United.

David Luiz's situation will be assessed after his clash of heads in the Wolves match forced him off at half time.

A positive for Arsenal fans however, Gabriel Martinelli is nearing a return to action as he continues to recover from his long-term injury.

Ones to watch

Tottenham: Tanguy Ndombele

Midfield maestro, Tanguy Ndombele, has had an excellent start to the season.

Many thought after the course of last season his opportunities at the club would be limited, however, his performances have been flawless and he has cemented his position in the starting XI.

With clinical finishers, Kane and Son ahead of him, Tanguy will look to link up the midfield and attack to help Spurs get a foothold of the game.

In a game that is likely to be very tight, he could be the man to unlock a stubborn Arsenal defence when needed.

His dribbling ability almost defies gravity in comparison to his physique and build, while he also possess the ability to play the right passes in behind.

He'll be full of confidence due to his form and the state of Arsenal at the moment might be the perfect time for Ndombele to showcase his talent.

Arsenal: Willian

Brazilian winger Willian has a reputation for performing against North London's Tottenham, scoring a brace on his last visit.

He is hated by the Tottenham faithful - playing for both Chelsea and now Arsenal doing him no favours - as he was close to a move to White Hart Lane a few years ago before snubbing them for the blues.

Last time out for Arsenal he assisted their only goal of the game against Wolves, impressing in his performance as the reds biggest creative outlet that game.

His ability from set-pieces will also be a danger to Mourinho's men, both when putting the ball into the box and going directly for goal.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for goals and a few members of the Arsenal squad being guilty of missing chances, this will be an opportunity to show why Arsenal signed him on a free.

Reiss Nelson has also impressed alongside a few others from the Hale End Academy, and as Willian hasn't been in the best form, chances may be running out for the experienced winger, as the youngsters push to prove their worth.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos; Saka, Lacazette, Willian; Aubameyang

How to watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be shown live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off will be at 4:30PM(BST).