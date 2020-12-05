Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United: United extend gap at the top to four points

Manchester United have extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League after they beat Aston Villa 2-0 in an impressive away performance.

Ella Toone and Leah Galton helped secure the important three points for United.

Galton put United ahead early in the first half with a composed finish, and Toone sealed the victory late in the game with a glorious chip-shot.

Story of the game

Both sides started with energy resulting in opportunities to take an early lead. It was United with the best early chance as Lauren James found space on the edge of the box and forced Lisa Webb to make a save.

The visitors had to make an early change when Jackie Groenen suffered what looked like a head injury. Despite her protests to carry on, manager Casey Stoney took the player off for her own safety.

Galton gave United a deserved lead after 25 minutes, United's build-up play was excellent and Galton's first touch complimented the move before slipping the ball into the bottom left corner.

Villa had a wonderful chance to draw level moments after United took the lead. Shania Hayles found space behind United's back four but could not find the finish, Mary Earps made it difficult for the Villa striker.

United went into the half-time break one goal to the good after a dominant first-half performance.

Hayles was causing trouble again for United's defence as she hit the bar early in the second half.

James was next to have a go from long-range, her effort smashed the underside of the bar and Villa cleared the danger. James' effort would have been a goal of the season contender.

United kept searching for the second to see off Villa but were met by a determined Villa defence.

Toone finally got the second in the 88th minute with a wonderful chip over the Villa keepers' head to secure all three points.

What next for United?

A trip down south to Reading is next for United. With United playing the first game of the weekend they move four points clear of Arsenal who are in second place.