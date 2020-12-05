Chelsea FC Women vs West Ham Women's Super League preview: team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch and how to watch

Goalkeeping coach Billy Stewart and first-team coach Paul McHugh, right now in temporary charge for the Hammers, will face a tough task on Sunday when they face on Chelsea after the international break.

The London derby kicks off at Kingsmeadow at 12:30 pm GMT.

Team news

West Ham players Cho So-Hyun and Grace Fisk have both stated that the match against Chelsea will demand a lot in performance from the Hammers. The Blues are still unbeaten and managed to get a crucial point against Arsenal when Denmark international Pernille Harder's cross was deflected into the goal from Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy. The equaliser happened in the dying minutes of the match which resulted in the two teams sharing the points just before the international break.

Fran Kirby, who has been out due to an ankle injury since the last international break, will most likely make a comeback as Chelsea will want their 27th league match in a row without a loss. Another Chelsea player, Ji So-Yun, could write history tomorrow, as she will be the first non-English player to have 100 appearances in the Women's Super League if she gets to play.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea:

Berger (GK)

Mjelde, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson

Ingle, Leupolz

Cuthbert, Ji, Harder,

England, Kerr

West Ham:

Arnold (GK)

Redisch Kvamme, Flaherty, Fisk, Vetterlein

Longhurst, Van Egmond, Dali, Leon,

Thomas, Daly

Ones to watch

Rachel Daly, on loan from the Houston Dash in the NWSL, has yet not come to play the important part for the Hammers as one should've predicted. She has scored one goal so far in the league but the English forward is still one of those that could cause Chelsea's defenders severe problems if they don't keep an eye on her.

Chelsea captain and Sweden international, Magdalena Eriksson, who just has been awarded as Sweden's player of the year for the first time in her career will most certainly enter Kingsmeadow on Sunday with much confidence. Together with centre-back colleague Millie Bright, they have formed one of the most stable defending partnership in the league so far.

Previous meetings

West Ham's last experience with Chelsea in the WSL was a devastating 8-0 defeat at Kingsmeadow stadium back in February. Bethany England and Maren Mjelde scored two goals each, while Sophie Ingle, Erin Cuthbert, youngster Emily Murphy and previous Chelsea player Ramona Bachmann all ended up in the scoresheet.

How to watch

This match will be broadcasted in several countries across the world:

UK - BBC Red Button

Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland - ViaPlay 13:30 CET

The US - NBCS

Australia - Optus Sport 11:30 AEDT

Germany and Italy - Ata Football