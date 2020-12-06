Leicester City 3-0 London Bees: Foxes make it three wins in three to go top

Leicester City Women moved to the top of the FA Women's Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over London Bees at Farley Way.

Natasha Flint's third goal in two games stormed the home side into a early lead, before Paige Bailey-Gayle and Millie Farrow made sure of all three points in the second-half.

With Durham drawing 0-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers, Jonathan Morgan's side rise to the summit of the table.

Story of the match

The Foxes began the game full of confidence, putting on display the work that Morgan's side had put in throughout the international break.

Flint's seventh goal of the season when she poached onto Allen's pass before firing past Sarah Quantrill and into the top left corner.

It could have been two almost immediately after when Allen's dooming cross evaded Lechante Paul, who made her run a few seconds too late.

Bailey-Gayle and Paul both had chances themselves to add to the goals they netted against Coventry United in the previous, but both failed to test Quantrill.

The Bees really struggled to influence the proceedings on a chilly afternoon, with their back four constantly moving from left to right.

After some more positive play from the Leicester midfield, Bailey-Gayle was provided with another chance, this time having her strike palmed away from Quantrill.

Both Allen and Ashleigh Plumptre had efforts miss the target in the closing acres of the first half, in which the Foxes dominated.

Into the second half, Charlie Devlin's teasing strike was brilliantly tipped over by Quantrill, before Plumptre and Allen's efforts from the following corner were well blocked by the visiting defenders.

London came out with more firepower in the second half, with Mel Filis registering their first shot on target after space was created from Marianne Taho.

However, the Foxes finally doubled their lead. Good work from Paul on the left worked-up space for Allen to recycle the ball to the right-wing, where Bailey-Gayle cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner.

Despite slipping two goals down, Lee Burch's side almost replied straight away when Filis, Taho and Brooke Nunn all missed the ball as it whistled past Kirstie Levell.

City properly turned the screw in the second half, with Millie Farrow nodding in two minutes after being substituted on. The goal came from good link-up play regarding Sophie Barker, Paul and Lia Cataldo, before Paul's looped cross meant Farrow could not miss.

What's next for Leicester?

Two away games are upcoming for the new league leaders. On Wednesday, they travel to Solihull Moor to face Birmingham City in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup, before facing another London-based side next Sunday in Charlton Athletic.