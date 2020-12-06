Chelsea vs Leeds United Warm Down: Is there a fault in modern football?

Yet again, Leeds United prove to be value for money when it comes topflight entertainment. Last night we saw Patrick Bamford open the scoring and then a basketball-esque 90 minutes ending in a 3-1 victory for Chelsea.

For the first time since their 4-0 victory over Everton in March, Chelsea had fans back in Stamford Bridge and there was plenty for them to shout about.

Running away with it

For those who are familiar with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, it will come as no surprise when the statistics are revealed post-match and they have outrun yet another side.

The Whites have a style of play that is relentless and can smother any unsuspecting side.

However, for the first time this season, Chelsea recorded somewhat of a phenomenon. Frank Lampard's men ran an impressive 6km further than the visitors. A feat that is becoming something as rare as hens' teeth.

On a positive note for Leeds, although they fell to a defeat last night, it was a loss to a team that have gone top of the league. For it to be a shock that they haven't overpowered yet another established Premier League team should be taken as high praise.

Is football past the point of no return?

With ten minutes to go and the scores nail-bitingly close at 2-1, Leeds mounted yet another attack down the right flank. Substitute Ian Carlo Poveda brings down a switched pass in an attempt to burst into the area.

Poveda, a youthful nippy winger, uses his first touch to cushion the ball into his path. Little did he know, Ben Chilwell, the Chelsea left-back, was making a challenge from his right side. The England international fullback knocked Poveda off balance and caused him to stumble his way out of possession.

In real time, it could have been a difficult decision to call from the referee Kevin Friend to make - especially as Poveda had the sense to stay on his feet. However, when putting it in context of Friend's previous game monitoring the VAR of Brighton and Hove Albion versus Liverpool, he gave the penalty.

Situations like these beg the question: is football beyond rewarding honesty?

It is no secret that there has been forms of bribery counting back decades in sport. But are we really at a point where referees are challenging the players to put on their best performance in order to convince them they have been violated? If they players are the ones putting on the show, more often than not, they are casting the officials as the village idiot.

Until officials take a stand, players are going to continue doing just the opposite in order to win deserving free-kicks and penalties.