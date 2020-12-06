Player Ratings: Wolves suffer humiliating defeat at Anfield

Wolverhampton Wanderers were dragged back down to earth at Anfield as Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead after 24 minutes following a Conor Coady mistake, followed by goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a Nelson Semedo own goal.

Here are the Wanderers' player ratings:

Back to the drawing board for back four

Rui Patricio: 4/10: Denied Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane with good saves and distributed the ball well. He wasn't at fault for many of the goals, but conceding four does not look good.

Nelson Semedo 4/10: Travelled with the ball well in the first half, but once they fell behind, he was pegged back more and was forced to man-mark Mane. He was caught out of position for Wjnaldum's goal, ultimately costing Wolves.

Conor Coady: 4/10: His mistake resulted in Salah opening the scoring with, what should have been, a simple headed clearance. Shouldn't have gone down at the brink of half-time and VAR correctly ruled it out.

Willy Boly: 5/10: The better of the centre-back pairing, Boly put in a good performance despite facing one of the best front threes of the league.

Marcal: 5/10: Despite performing well at the Emirates Stadium, Marcal's performance didn't contain anything poor, but the attacking presence was missing that Ait-Nouri would provide. Who will be selected for Aston Villa next week?

Wanderers lost the game in midfield

Leander Dendoncker: 4/10: Useless effort when there was an opportunity to build an attack. Loses Matip for the third goal from a corner, which will worry Nuno Espirito Santo, but came close to pulling a goal back with a brilliant header.

Ruben Neves: 5/10: Him, like Moutinho, struggled to compete with the Champions midfield. In the opening stages, he had a free-kick land on the roof of the net, but he was unable to have any more attempts.

Joao Moutinho: 5/10: Mainly against Jordan Henderson, Moutinho find himself chasing shadows most of the time and sitting the deepest out of the midweek three and didn't see much of the ball. Received a yellow card for a drag-back and summed his side's evening up with a laugh.

Adama Traore: 6/10: Provided Andrew Robertson with a few problems in the first half, but lacked the final ball with his cross. He did delivery a decent cross for Ait-Nouri and flashed an attempt across goal.

Daniel Podence: 5/10: Alongside more Hazard-like runs, Podence was unlucky not to open the scoring himself with a nice chip, but, like the rest of the squad, he struggled to affect the game like he did at Arsenal.

Pedro Neto: 4/10: Usually one of Wolves' most dangerous outlets, Neto failed to mark the occasion like he did last season. The young winger faced tough competition against Neco Williams and Trent Alexander Arnold in an evening to forget.

Substitutions

Fabio Silva: N/A

Rayan Ait-Nouri 5/10: Attacked with intent in an unusual position of left-wing, Ait-Nouri tested Kelleher after coming on. His presence helped Wolves in their attacks, but it was a little too late.

Vitinha: N/A