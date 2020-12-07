Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch

A high-scoring clash this is unlikely to be, however both sides will be yearning to hold the bragging rights in this Yorkshire derby. For sure, Sheffield Wednesday will be more desperate for a first victory for new manager Tony Pulis to edge them closer to Championship safety.

After facing four of the top six in his first five games in charge the next run of fixtures are looking more favourable for Pulis who must pick up points to see Wednesday head into the new year out of the drop zone.

A fourth straight home win for Huddersfield Town though could see them inch to within touching distance of the play-off places, after a commendable start to the season under young coach Carlos Corberan.

The 37-year-old is enjoying his first taste of being the main man after being the understudy by Marcello Bielsa at West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, if he was to bring half as much success to the John Smith's stadium as his tutor has to Elland Road then his tenure will be a huge success.

Team news

Town boss Corberan is eagerly awaiting the results of Christopher Schindler's scan, after picking up an injury against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Fellow defenders Tommy Elphick (knee) and Richard Stearman (Hamstring) will remain sidelined for this one. Elsewhere, Romoney Crichlow and Álex Vallejo (Hamstring) have resumed first team training after injuries.

Meanwhile, The Owls are slowly starting to see key players returning from injuries and suspensions. Massimo Luongo will be back after sitting out a one match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Kieren Westwood will be out for another week with a groin strain he picked up against Swansea City. Joe Wildsmith is in good form however and will continue between the sticks. Centre back Chey Dunkley will hopefully play for the under 23's in the coming weeks as he gets closer to a first team debut.

Predicted lineups

Huddersfield Town (4-3-3):

Hamer; Pipa, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo; Eiting, Hogg, O'Brien; Mbenza, Campbell, Koroma.

Sheffield Wednesday (4-5-1):

Wildsmith; Iorfa, Lees, Börner, Van Aken; Harris, Paterson, Luongo, Bannan, Reach; Windass.

Ones to watch

Harry Toffolo:

So far, a player of the season contender for Huddersfield Town fans. The left back, signed from Lincoln City by former manager Danny Cowley he is an attacking minded full-back who will bomb forward at every opportunity. He's built a fantastic relationship with Josh Koroma who has also flourished on the left wing this campaign. Toffolo and Koroma have racked up seven assists combined and were both on target against QPR at the weekend. When Toffolo plays well, Huddersfield Town tend to play well.

Adam Reach:

The appointment of Tony Pulis has seen somewhat of a revival in Reach's form and confidence. For months he became a bit part player having next to no impact on games, his head seemed to be grazing the turf. But, after words of encouragement form his new manager, Reach has a goal against Swansea and two assists, setting up Callum Paterson against Reading and Josh Windass against Norwich, both of which were enticing crosses into the danger area. Not only has his creativity improved but his all round game has also benefited. Instead of looking isolated and disinterested out on the left, the former Middlesborough man is seeing a lot more of the ball, at times popping up more infield. Despite this, he is certainly at his most dangerous whipping in quality balls from deep out on the left if given any time and space.

Previous meetings

The West Yorkshire outfit do hold the overall bragging rights over their South Yorkshire counterparts having won 25 of their 60 clashes to Wednesday's 21. In recent years though Sheffield Wednesday have come out on top, and haven't been beaten in normal time in this fixture since 2013. Although, The Terrier's do of course have the memory of beating The Owls on penalties at Hillsborough in the 2017 play-off semi final which saw them promoted to the Premier League after edging past Reading, also on penalties at Wembley. Highlights of when the sides last met, last season in S6, can be found below.

How to watch

Kick off is at 7:45 and the game can be viewed on 'Sky Sports Football'. Alternatively, 'iFollow' match passes can be purchased from either of the club websites.