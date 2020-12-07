Swansea City vs AFC Bournemouth preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Fourth-placed Swansea City host second-placed AFC Bournemouth in a clash which will give early momentum to the winning side, as both teams look to mount a serious push for automatic promotion from the Championship and make a real statement of intent to the clubs around them.

The Swans have lost just one of their eight home games this season and have made the Liberty Stadium a fortress. However, The Cherries are a tough challenge for the South Wales club and have picked up 13 points on their travels.

Team news

Both sides look to be without two players each through injury, with Morgan Gibbs-White and George Byers the only confirmed absentees for the home side. Jamal Lowe could return and partner Andre Ayew after being dropped for their last match.

Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld and Jack Stacey are missing for Bournemouth. Josh King returned to training this week and could feature in some capacity, with Sam Surridge likely to partner Dominic Solanke up front after scoring at the weekend. Jefferson Lerma missed the 2-0 win over Barnsley through suspension but could return.

Predicted lineups

Swansea:

Woodman, Cabango, Bennett, Guehi, Roberts, Smith, Grimes, Bidwell, Dhanda, Ayew, Lowe.

Bournemouth:

Begovic, S. Cook, Mepham, Kelly, Smith, Billing, L. Cook, Brooks, Rico, Solanke, Surridge.

Ones to watch

Andre Ayew

The Ghanaian international has scored six goals this season for Swansea with two assists, playing a pivotal role in Swansea's rise towards the top of the Championship table.

Dominic Solanke

The ex-Chelsea and Liverpool man has hit the ground running for Bournemouth this season, contributing six goals and three assists to help The Cherries climb to second in the league.

Previous meeting

Bournemouth won the last encounter between the two sides 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in 2018 before both sides lost their top flight status.

The hosts scored the only goal of the game eight minutes before half-time thanks to a well-worked free-kick routine, as Ryan Fraser swept the ball home from the edge of the penalty area for his fifth league goal of the season.

How to watch

This match will kick-off at 7:45pm on Tuesday December 8 and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football. Alternatively, it is possible to view the game by purchasing an iFollow match pass for £10.