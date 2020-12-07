Stoke City vs Cardiff City  preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games and have not conceded in that time too, whilst Cardiff have now won their last three games, relieving Neil Harris of any talks about his sacking.

The Potters' win against Middlesbrough midweek meant that they entered the play-off positions for the first time this season, whilst Cardiff's recent form has pushed The Bluebirds into 11th and only four points off Brentford in sixth place.

Team news

Stoke City are still struggling with injuries and may be forced into a similar starting lineup as Saturday.

Ryan Shawcross is expected to make the substitutes bench once more, whilst John Obi Mikel could miss out altogether with a calf injury.

The visitors may also name the same or a very similar starting team to the weekend.

21-year-old Mark Harris has particularly impressed of late and it looks like he will continue to keep Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel on the bench.

Predicted lineups

Stoke:

Bursik; Collins, Chester, Batth, M.Fox; Cousins, Clucas; Brown, Powell, McClean; Campbell.

Cardiff:

Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Wilson, Pack, Vaulks, Ojo; Moore, Harris.

Ones to watch

Tyrese Campbell has started this season off in brilliant fashion and has scored four in his last six games. he has also been involved in over 50% of his team's goals this campaign, scoring six and assisting a further six.

The 20-year-old is extremely confident on the ball, with his trickery and pace forcing defenders to back off and let the forward carry the ball - something that is equally as dangerous.

For the visitors, towering centre-forward Kieffer Moore cannot stop scoring. The Welsh international has scored five in as many games and is nearing double figures already this season.

Despite being known for his physicality and subsequent hold up play, he is an excellent ball player too. When he can he likes to get involved in the build up, often dropping into pockets and connecting the play.

Previous meetings

The pair last met at the Britannia Stadium in late February in a game that the hosts ran out 2-0 winners. A Callum Paterson own goal and a close-range Joe Allen strike earned The Potters a 2-0 victory in a game that moved the home side three points off the relegation places.

In the reverse fixture, an early Leandro Bacuna strike proved to be the difference In Harris' first home game at the club. The result left Stoke in the relegation zone, whilst the win pushed Cardiff into 10th and just four points off the play-offs.

Kick off time and how to watch

The game kicks off at 7:45 BST on Tuesday night and will be live on Sky Sports arena.

Manager's thoughts

Despite Stoke's superior position in the league table, Potters boss Michael O'Neill expects a very tough test come Tuesday.

“Yes, a very tough game. Again, we’ll expect something like the game on Saturday. They are in a good little run of form." He said.

“They’ve had three wins after maybe a little bit of a difficult period. It’s a good response.

“They’ve had three clean sheets. So they are in a good place. It’s not easy to get three wins in this in this league. We expect a very difficult game."

Cardiff's recent run of form has pleased Neil Harris, who says his team are full of confidence right now.

“Three clean sheets in a week is a big statement,” he began. “It’s important that we have a solid foundation to build on for success this year.

“I’m really pleased for the team, but particularly for the back four and the goalkeeper to get those clean sheets. It does give us a foundation to spring forward.

“The confidence and the spirit in the camp is as good as ever. The mentality in training and preparing for games, and the diligence I demand to be organised, is there."