As it happened: Under and Barnes secure Leicester Group G top spot

ADVERTISEMENT
Bye!
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Meanwhile, why don't you have a browse of Josh Holland's report?
Group Table
Here's how the final Group G table looks...
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Leicester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|SC Braga
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Zorya Luhansk
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|AEK Athens
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
The Foxes' boss certainly has a few selection headaches ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 1-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens
Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens
Countdown...
Eyes on the knockouts
Warm ups...
Maddison missing
AEK Athens Team News
Substitutes: Athanassiadis, Theocharis, Laci, Galanopoulos, Shakhov, Sabanadzovic, Sardelis, Albanis, Tankovic, Oliveira, Christopolous, Macheras.
Leicester City Team News
Subs: Schmeichel, Jakupović, Morgan, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Albrighton, Pérez, Vardy.
Team News
❓ Has @AyozePG done enough to earn another start this evening?— LCFC VAVEL (@LeicesterVAVEL) December 10, 2020
Tell us your starting line-up for today's clash against @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/P6GSmo5gxa
Join the conversation
All the stats and facts
Meanwhile, if you want more build-up of the game, make sure you read our preview from Callum Boyle.
Impressive record
In 11 home matches in all European competitions, Leicester have only ever lost one game – that being a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in 1997.
Brendan Rodgers on winning the group…
He said: “We will do what we’ve done throughout the competition. I’ll always pick a team I believe can win the game.
“We were able to look at that in our last game (vs. Zorya Luhansk), knowing that whatever happened, we could win the group in this last game. We’ll pick a group accordingly. The squad have been first-class and we’ll pick a team, a strong team, to look to get the result.”
AEK Athens Team News
The only absentee is Emiliano Insua who is out due to suspension.
Leicester City Team News
On the injury front, the game is set to come too soon for Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne and Caglar Soyuncu.
Last Time Out
A Jamie Vardy penalty and a well-placed finish from Hamza Choudhury put the Premier League outfit in control before Muamer Tankovic hauled his side back into the tie shortly after the break. The Swede had a great chance to strike the equaliser soon after but blazed his shot over as Leicester sealed back-to-back European wins.
Permutations
Meanwhile, whilst already eliminated from the competition, AEK are fighting for pride and a win in the East Midlands would certainly be an impressive marker from the Greek outfit.
Welcome!
My name is Daniel Orme and my focus tonight is Leicester City vs AEK Athens from the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is coming at 8pm on Thursday evening so make sure you stick with us for all of the build-up, coverage, reaction and analysis.
Thank you for tuning into Leicester City vs AEK Athens with me. I'm Daniel Orme - catch you next time!