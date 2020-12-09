As it happened: Under and Barnes secure Leicester Group G top spot
Leicester City round off their UEFA Europa League group stage against AEK Athens | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

23:204 months ago

Bye!

Well, that's all we've got for tonight!

Thank you for tuning into Leicester City vs AEK Athens with me. I'm Daniel Orme - catch you next time!

23:154 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

For more on this game tonight, make sure you stick with VAVEL over the next few days for all of the analysis. 

Meanwhile, why don't you have a browse of Josh Holland's report?

23:104 months ago

Group Table

 

Here's how the final Group G table looks...

  Pld W D L Pts
Leicester City 6 4 1 1 13
SC Braga 6 4 1 1 13
Zorya Luhansk 6 2 0 4 6
AEK Athens 6 1 0 5 3

 

23:054 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

Elsewhere, Rodgers will be hugely satisfied after fantastic performances from Cengiz Under, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet, amongst others. 

The Foxes' boss certainly has a few selection headaches ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

23:004 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

From an AEK perspective, this will be another disappointing result. Carrera's men barely threatened at the King Power Stadium and have now suffered three consecutive losses.
22:554 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

Well, that was relatively straight forward. It was a cruise for the Foxes after their early goals and it could well have been more having had 16 shots throughout the evening.
22:504 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

FT The final whistle blows in the East Midlands. It's a third consecutive victory at home in the Europa League for Leicester. They top the group and will now be seeded in Monday's draw.
22:454 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

90+3' Great chance for a late goal! Justin's low ball find Barnes but he lifts his snapshot high over the crossbar!
22:404 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

90' Five minutes stoppage time in the East Midlands.
22:354 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

89' Great recovery from AEK! Cengiz Under is in behind the defence and looks to square it to Praet but a great interception denies the midfielder. 
22:304 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

84' Finally, AEK look like a threat. Oliveira gets in behind and has his shot blocked by the recently-introduced Wes Morgan. The ball comes back to the forward but its skied at the second attempt.
22:254 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

82' The substitutions keep on coming. Wes Morgan and Hamza Choudhury replace Fofana and Tielemans.
22:204 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

80' Late substitution for AEK. Simoes is off for Galanopoulos.
22:154 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

75' Perez now goes close! Barnes does brilliantly to get to the byline and pull the ball back to the Spaniard. He spins and lets fly and somehow Tsintotas keeps it out at the second attempt.
22:104 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

70' That should be another! Evans' header from a corner drops for Praet just yards out but the Belgian can only poke wide. 
22:054 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

69' Oooh, unlucky for Barnes! The winger cuts inside and sends a low effort JUST wide of the far post!
22:004 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

67' Meanwhile, Rodgers has also elected to make another change. Iheanacho, who has been a little quiet, is replaced by Ayoze Perez.
21:554 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

66' More substitutions for AEK. Mantalos and Ansarifard are replaced by Oliveira and Albanis.
21:504 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

63' First substitution for Leicester. Wilfred Ndidi is withdrawn in place of Nampalys Mendy.
21:454 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

62' Almost a howler from Tsintotas there. His clearance is poor and falls to Ndidi. He plays through Under but the Turk doesn't quite get hold of the shot and it's an easy save.
21:404 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

55' Just a slight break in play here. Krsticic is down after a heavy fall and collision with Wesley Fofana. Looks to be two changes coming up in the meantime. Macheras and Shakhov come on for Garcia and Svarnas.
21:354 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

52' Fantastic play from Under again. The on-loan Roma man skips around a challenge before getting a cross in towards Iheanacho. The Nigerian's header loops wide though. 
21:304 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

50' Five minutes into the second half and Leicester have enjoyed pretty much all of the possession. AEK don't look too enthused after the break. 
21:254 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

46' Back moving in the East Midlands. No changes from either manager at the interval. 
21:204 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

It's turning into an extremely profitable season for Barnes and he's kept that up tonight. Six goals for the campaign now. 

21:154 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

Elsewhere in this group, Braga are currently drawing 0-0 with Zorya Luhansk. That result is elementary if Leicester hold onto this win. 
21:104 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

As it stands then, Leicester are firmly in control of this game and the group. Reminder, they will be seeded in Monday's draw for the Round of 32 if the result remains the same.
21:054 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

HT No stoppage time at the King Power Stadium as the half-time whistle blows. Leicester are firmly in control of this one. Any thoughts?
21:004 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

44' Praet the latest to have a go, this time from distance but Tsintotas tips over. The AEK stopper then manages to parry a curling effort from opening goalscorer Under. Leicester looking to notch a third before the break. 
20:554 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

43' And Evans gets to the ball and nods it back to Ndidi. The Nigerian can't quite direct his header and it drops wide of the AEK goal.
20:504 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

43' Intriguing free-kick for Leicester on the left. Thomas is hacked down. Under over the ball.
20:454 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

41' It's interesting to note that Leicester have employed a more traditional four-at-the-back formation tonight and are enjoying themselves a lot more. Something for Rodgers to ponder on...
20:404 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

34' Intriguing passage of play there. Under receives the ball on the right and just stands motionless. No AEK player even bothers to close him down - unorthodox tactic considering the goal he's got already!
20:354 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

29' Another great move from Leicester. Barnes and Thomas link up once again, with the latter producing a great cross towards Iheanacho. The striker completely fluffs his lines though.
20:304 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

26' Leicester are purring here. Wonderful flick from Thomas frees Barnes for a shot that is blocked, with Praet then also finding space on the left and having his cross also cleared. The Greeks cannot cope with their hosts at the moment.
20:254 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

25' First booking of the game for Nassim Hnid as Under aims to get free down the left but is tripped by the Tunisian. The resulting free-kick is cleared.
20:204 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

Rocket from Under...

20:154 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

19' Leicester continue to attack following their lightning start. Thomas earns another corner. This time, Fofana is free but somehow doesn't meet the ball.
20:104 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 AEK Athens

14' GOAL!!! And a second almost straight away! Barnes again breaks down the left, cuts inside and shoots. The ball takes a wicked deflection off of an AEK body and nestles into the net!
20:054 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 AEK Athens

11' GOAL!!! Well, that's been coming and what an opener! It's a poor clearance in the AEK box which is seized upon by Cengiz Under who thumps it in on the volley! Wonderful!
20:004 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens

10' Yet more encouraging forward play from Leicester. Iheanacho's cross JUST evades Barnes. The Foxes look hungry.
19:554 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens

9' It's now the first corner of the game for Leicester. Nice interchange between Under, Barnes and Iheanacho gets cleared behind. The referee blows up for a foul though just as the ball was dropping across goal from Evans' header.
19:504 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens

7' First shot of the game predictably comes from Brendan Rodgers' men. Barnes picks out Tielemans on the edge of the area but the Belgian drags his low effort well wide of goal. Tsintotas didn't even move.
19:454 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens

4' Leicester already looking to probe down the left, Barnes and Thomas this time combining. That looks to be the most likely route for the Foxes in these early stages.
19:404 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens

2' First foray from the home side. Barnes gets space down the left and picks out Iheanacho, who turns well. However, the Nigerian can't quite pick out the advancing Praet. AEK manage to clear.
19:354 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 AEK Athens

1' Following a minute's silence for the sadly departed Paolo Rossi, we're underway at the King Power Stadium through the visitors.
19:304 months ago

Countdown...

Teams just on their way out of the tunnel now!
19:254 months ago

Eyes on the knockouts

Whilst there is still this game first, Leicester will have course have one eye on the draw for the knockout rounds. That is set to take place on Monday.
19:204 months ago

Warm ups...

Both sides just going through final preparations...

19:154 months ago

Maddison missing

There's a big question over the exclusion of James Maddison tonight who is reportedly out with a slight knee problem but the midfielder should be fine to play at the weekend.
19:104 months ago

AEK Athens Team News

Starting XI: Tsintotas; Svarnas, Nedelcearu, Hnid, Vassilantonopoulos, Simoes, Mantalos, Kristicic, Mitaj, Garcia, Ansarifard. 

Substitutes: Athanassiadis, Theocharis, Laci, Galanopoulos, Shakhov,  Sabanadzovic, Sardelis, Albanis, Tankovic, Oliveira, Christopolous, Macheras.

19:054 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Starting XI: Ward; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Thomas; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Under, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Schmeichel, Jakupović, Morgan, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Albrighton, Pérez, Vardy.

19:004 months ago

Team News

Just an hour until the teams are released. What side would you pick tonight if you were Brendan Rodgers? 
18:554 months ago

18:504 months ago

All the stats and facts

Make sure you stick with us for coverage of Leicester City vs AEK Athens from the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is coming at 8pm.

Meanwhile, if you want more build-up of the game, make sure you read our preview from Callum Boyle.

18:454 months ago

Impressive record

Despite their 1-0 defeat to Zorya Luhansk last time out, Leicester City will be confident of topping the group with their impressive home record in Europe.

In 11 home matches in all European competitions, Leicester have only ever lost one game – that being a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in 1997.

18:404 months ago

Brendan Rodgers on winning the group…

With the motivation of sealing the group, Rodgers has confirmed that he is going to select a team with one eye firmly on top spot.

He said: “We will do what we’ve done throughout the competition. I’ll always pick a team I believe can win the game.

“We were able to look at that in our last game (vs. Zorya Luhansk), knowing that whatever happened, we could win the group in this last game. We’ll pick a group accordingly. The squad have been first-class and we’ll pick a team, a strong team, to look to get the result.”

18:354 months ago

AEK Athens Team News

Massimo Carrera might also rotate his side considering AEK’s European campaign is already over. Nelson Oliveira has only made six starts this season so could potentially lead the line in the East Midlands.

The only absentee is Emiliano Insua who is out due to suspension.

18:304 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Considering the Foxes’ packed schedule, Rodgers could be tempted to rotate his team. Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and Youri Tielemans could all drop out of the starting line-up for Kelechi Iheanacho, Danny Ward and Hamza Choudhury.

On the injury front, the game is set to come too soon for Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne and Caglar Soyuncu.

18:254 months ago

Last Time Out

The last clash between the two sides took place at the end of October and it was an extremely entertaining affair.

A Jamie Vardy penalty and a well-placed finish from Hamza Choudhury put the Premier League outfit in control before Muamer Tankovic hauled his side back into the tie shortly after the break. The Swede had a great chance to strike the equaliser soon after but blazed his shot over as Leicester sealed back-to-back European wins.

18:204 months ago

Permutations

Even heading into the final group game, there is still much to play for. Brendan RodgersFoxes can top the group with a win or if they match or better Braga’s result against Zorya Luhansk.

Meanwhile, whilst already eliminated from the competition, AEK are fighting for pride and a win in the East Midlands would certainly be an impressive marker from the Greek outfit.

18:154 months ago

Welcome!

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL’s coverage of the final group stage matchday of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.

My name is Daniel Orme and my focus tonight is Leicester City vs AEK Athens from the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is coming at 8pm on Thursday evening so make sure you stick with us for all of the build-up, coverage, reaction and analysis.

