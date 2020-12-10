Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal: Player ratings

Arsenal wrapped up their 100 per cent Europa League group stage record as the young stars shone again in a 4-2 against Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium.

Goalkeeper and defence

Runar Runarsson - 6

Another game in the bag for Arsenal's back-up keeper. Possibly should've saved Jordan Flores' shot which lead to Dundalk's first goal.

Calum Chambers - 6

A first start for Chambers who has been on the sideline for some time with an ACL injury. Denied late on when his goal was ruled out for offside.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6

Not much to do for the stand-in captain. Shepherded the back-line to the best of his ability.

Pablo Mari - 6

Much like his defensive partners, Mari had little to do all night. More minutes in the tank as he returns from injury.

Midfield

Cedric Soares - 6

Average performance from Cedric. Definitely not enough to displace Hector Bellerin in the first-team.

Mohamed Elneny - 8

Another solid performance from the Egyptian capped off with a rocket of a goal. What a strike!

Joe Willock - 7

Calm and collected performance from one of Arsenal's most promising youngsters, rounded off with with yet another goal in Europe.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7

Linked up well down the left with Emile Smith Rowe. Some nice touches and initiative to find that penetrative ball.

Attack

Nicolas Pepe - 7

Struggled to impose his silky skills on what was a horrendous pitch, but his intent to attack was obvious. Contributed with an assist late on for Arsenal's fourth.

Eddie Nketiah - 8

Great instincts to poke the ball past the keeper which put The Gunners ahead. Will be knocking on Mikel Arteta's door for a starting spot soon having become Arsenal's top goalscorer this season tonight.

Emile Smith Rowe - 7

A lively performance from a player who's return from injury has been highly anticiapted. Flashes of brilliance from the academy product.

Substitutes

Folarin Balogun - 8

Superb hold-up play to keep the ball before unleashing Willock for Arsenal's third. A tidy finish from the youngster late on wrapped up an exciting performance. Remember the name.

Dani Ceballos - 6

Brought on to see out the game. Failed to do anything spectacular in his half-hour cameo.

Ben Cottrell - 6

A proud moment for the 19-year-old coming on to make his debut.

Miguel Azeez - 6

Came on with little time left for what was also his debut. Calm in possession on the ball, energetic when going forward.