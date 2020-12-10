Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal: Player ratings

Arsenal wrapped up their 100 per cent Europa League group stage record as the young stars shone again in a 4-2 against Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium.
Goalkeeper and defence
Runar Runarsson - 6
Another game in the bag for Arsenal's back-up keeper. Possibly should've saved Jordan Flores' shot which lead to Dundalk's first goal.
Calum Chambers - 6
A first start for Chambers who has been on the sideline for some time with an ACL injury. Denied late on when his goal was ruled out for offside.
Shkodran Mustafi - 6
Not much to do for the stand-in captain. Shepherded the back-line to the best of his ability.
Pablo Mari - 6
Much like his defensive partners, Mari had little to do all night. More minutes in the tank as he returns from injury.
Midfield
Cedric Soares - 6
Average performance from Cedric. Definitely not enough to displace Hector Bellerin in the first-team.
Mohamed Elneny - 8
Another solid performance from the Egyptian capped off with a rocket of a goal. What a strike!
Joe Willock - 7
Calm and collected performance from one of Arsenal's most promising youngsters, rounded off with with yet another goal in Europe.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7
Linked up well down the left with Emile Smith Rowe. Some nice touches and initiative to find that penetrative ball.
Attack
Nicolas Pepe - 7
Struggled to impose his silky skills on what was a horrendous pitch, but his intent to attack was obvious. Contributed with an assist late on for Arsenal's fourth.
Eddie Nketiah - 8
Great instincts to poke the ball past the keeper which put The Gunners ahead. Will be knocking on Mikel Arteta's door for a starting spot soon having become Arsenal's top goalscorer this season tonight.
Emile Smith Rowe - 7
A lively performance from a player who's return from injury has been highly anticiapted. Flashes of brilliance from the academy product.
Substitutes
Folarin Balogun - 8
Superb hold-up play to keep the ball before unleashing Willock for Arsenal's third. A tidy finish from the youngster late on wrapped up an exciting performance. Remember the name.
Dani Ceballos - 6
Brought on to see out the game. Failed to do anything spectacular in his half-hour cameo.
Ben Cottrell - 6
A proud moment for the 19-year-old coming on to make his debut.
Miguel Azeez - 6
Came on with little time left for what was also his debut. Calm in possession on the ball, energetic when going forward.