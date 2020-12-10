Leeds United vs West Ham United preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted lineups and how to watch

Leeds United return home to Elland Road to face West Ham United. The Whites are coming in off of the back of a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea while the Hammers saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

West Ham are eighth in the Premier League on 17 points while Leeds sit 14th after just one win in their last five outings, but they can go level on points with victory over the London outfit.

Team news

Leeds will be without defender Robin Koch for up to three months after the German suffered a serious knee injury against Chelsea. Center back Diego Llorente will also be absent with a muscular issue. Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are still out through long-term injuries while Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackelton could return.

Michail Antonio is unlikely to feature after picking up a hamstring injury while Ryan Fredricks is likely to be in David Moyes' squad after a groin strain kept him sidelined for a day or two. West Ham are also hopeful of a return for Andriy Yarmolenko, who tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Ukraine.

Ones to watch

Patrick Bamford has scored eight goals in his first season in the top flight, trailing only Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah. The Whites forward has scored seven of those goals in Leeds' four victories this season while only netting at home once.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top scorer with four goals as the former Hull City man leads a balanced Hammers attack with Antonio, Pablo Fornals, Sebastian Haller and Tomas Soucek all providing support with at least two goals.

Predicted lineups

Leeds United (4-4-1-1): Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Raphinha, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo; Bamford

West Ham United (3-4-3): Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Balbuena; Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Haller, Bowen

Head-to-head

Leeds are unbeaten in their last nine matches against West Ham, having not lost to the East London side since November of 2000. Their last meeting was in the EFL Championship in 2012 when Danny Collins' 90th minute equalizer denied the Whites victory after Luciano Becchio had put them in front just seven minutes earlier.

The last Premier League meeting between the two sides was in February of 2003 as Seth Johnson's 20th minute strike gave Leeds all three points in a 1-0 victory at Elland Road.

How to watch

The game will be televised at 15:00 GMT by Sky Sports and Main Event. It will also be streamed via SkyGo and the Sky Sports app for subscribers.