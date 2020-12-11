Wycombe Wanderers V Coventry City: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two newly promotes sides will face off this weekend as Wycombe Wanderers host Coventry City at Adams Park.

The two sides have had mixed seasons so far with the hosts sitting second from the bottom whilst the visitors sit six points above the relegation zone.

Team news

Gareth Ainsworth will be without key defensive reinforcements Anthony Stewart and Ryan Tafazoli. Stewart remains out after his long term knee injury. These omissions mean Jack Grimmer could feature against his former club.

Curtis Thompson, who was injured in the 1-1 home draw to Derby last month, is still out of action.

Mark Robins is still without Jodi Jones after his third ACL injury in three years at the start of the season and is still on the recovery table. Marko Marosi and striker Matt Godden.

Predicted lineups

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI: Allsop, McCarthy, Knight, Grimmer, Jacobson, McCleary, Horgan, Gape, Wheeler, Akinfenwa, Kashket.

Coventry City predicted XI: Wilson, Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, Hamer, Kelly, McCallum, O'Hare, Walker, Biamou.

Ones to watch

For Wycombe, their one to watch is Scott Kashket. Kashket has scored four in 18 this season. Wycombe haven't scored a lot of goals this season but will hope Kashket will get the important ones. Kashket plays as a striker or on both wings and is the focal point of the attack for Ainsworth's side.

Tyler Walker has been in fine form recently and the Sky Blues. In 13 games he has scored four and assisted one. His best performance was against Rotheram at home where he grabbed a goal and an assist.

With Godden out, Walker has had his chance to prove himself since his signing from Nottingham Forest and so far it's going to plan.

Previous meetings

It doesn't look for good reading for Wycombe fans when looking at recent results. The Chairboys have won just one of their last ten meetings with Coventry winning the other nine.

The accumulative goal difference comes to -13 for Wycombe meaning Walker and Maxime Biamou could be in for a fruitful day.

How to watch

All Uk and Ireland based fans will be able to watch the game on IFollow for a charge of £10. With overseas prices starting at £7.

Manager thoughts

Ahead of the Coventry game, Chairboys legend Ainsworth told the Coventry Telegraph: "For the last eight games we have been hugely competitive but sometimes it is a step too far with these fixture lists.

“We need to up our performance and it’s about time we got a result against Coventry. We’ll be going all out to do that.

“We certainly owe Coventry; it’s been a long time since we beat them. I’m looking forward to trying to get one over Mark Robins, who’s a great guy and a great manager.”

The away manager told the club media he was looking forward to the fixture.

"We’re in good spirits, we’re six unbeaten but all of that counts for nothing unless we go there in the right frame of mind and attitude and if we do that, we give ourselves every chance.

“We want to go and put on a good performance and also, we’ve got to remember there will be supporters there and it’ll be the first time that we’ll have had that since March.”