Three things to look for ahead of Burnley

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Jonathan Dinzeyi and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on December 12, 2020 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit 15th in the Premier League, their worst start to a league season since 1981-82.

Arsenal last time out in the league were outplayed by bitter North London rivals Spurs, with The Gunners desperately needing a result to bounce back.

This is what we can look forward to on Sunday.

A changed and developed formation

Recently we have seen the introduction of the 4-2-3-1 formation, allowing us to have more of a creative spark within the midfield and out wide.

Against Tottenham, and against Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday, The Gunners produced a number of chances from wide and central positions due to the three attacking options behind the lone striker.

Dangerous crosses from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka from deep and the by-line proved a threat to Spurs, but our chances were not taken. Against a out of form Burnley however, Arteta's side may have a shot at finishing their opportunities.

The introduction of Alexandre Lacazette as a number 10, opposed to a central striker, has proved to be successful.

The Frenchman playing in the central of the park has allowed himself and others to drive into dangerous positions and pockets of space.

His spectacular finish against Rapid Wien came from that deep position, as well as creating chances against Spurs.

This new position for the attacker may prove to be a threat to Sean Dyche's side, penetrating their defence.

This new formation may isolate poor formed Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang, but it may also allow the captain to make his trademark runs behind the backline, where he can be found be one of the three attacking midfielders.

The new line up may get the Gabon international back scoring for Arsenal against Burnley on Sunday.

A change in the midfield

Due to the continuation of Thomas Partey's injury, The Gunners may see a switch up in the defensive midfield roles.

The Ghanaian has made an impressive impact to the Arsenal side, however will be left out again on Sunday.

This may mean we will see the introduction of current fan favourite, Mohamed Elneny.

The Egyptian has certainly proved his role and space in the Arsenal squad recently with outstanding performances in Europe and in the League.

Last time out in the Europa League against Irish opponents Dundalk, the defensive midfielder showed and displayed his defensive and attacking abilities, especially with his brilliant long range finish, securing his third goal for the club.

The Egyptian in recent performances has for sure proved his worth, however the midfielder may not be first choice when it comes to Sunday. Creative Spanish loanee, Dani Ceballos may be the one to get his shot in the starting lineup.

The Spaniard changed the game for Arsenal against Spurs, after coming on replacing injured Partey.

Ceballos introduced his imaginative style of play, creating that spark in the midfield Arteta's side needs.

Ceballos created freedom on the ball as well as movement for himself and other Arsenal players. The Spaniard may be the player to start in Partey's position this Sunday alongside Granit Xhaka.

Young talent

After Arsenal's Europa League success, finishing top of group B with an 100% win rate, Arteta's young starts have truly made an impact.

The likes of Balogun, Willock, Smith-Rowe and Nelson have proved their worth in the Arsenal squad in recent weeks, displaying their abilities against European opponents.

Rising talent Folarin Balogun has scored twice in three games for Arteta's side, as well as Joe Willock scoring three and assisting three in five European matches.

Arsenal's Hale End products have proved their talent and may have a shot at the starting lineup this weekend, alongside proven Saka.

Willock and Reiss Nelson have four Premier League appearances between them already this season, with the chance of one of them getting a run out looking likely.

Last seasons Huddersfield Town loanee and Hale End product Emile Smith-Rowe has come out of his academy shell and has showed his abilities to the Arsenal boss.

In 120 minutes of Europa League football, the Englishman has a goal and two assists, coming on as a substitute, proving his worth and attacking abilities that Arsenal are desperate for.

We will likely see these Hale End players present this Sunday against Burnley.