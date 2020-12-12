Arsenal vs Burnley preview: Will the Gunners' struggles continue?

Burnley could climb out of the bottom three when they face a struggling Arsenal side at the Emirates.

The Clarets enter the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Everton thanks to Robbie Brady’s early strike. Sean Dyche’s men are just one point behind 17th-placed Fulham with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is under pressure after last weekend’s defeat in the North London derby. The Gunners have picked up just 13 points from their opening 11 league matches.

Team news

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is ruled out after suffering a thigh injury at Tottenham last weekend. David Luiz will be assessed after taking a blow to the head against Wolves, while Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to feature.

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley could return to the squad after recovering from a rib problem. Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dale Stephens could also feature, but Sunday’s game comes too soon for Jack Cork.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willian, Lacazette, Saka, Aubameyang

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez

Ones to watch - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has started the season poorly and will be keen to end his goal drought on Sunday.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has an excellent record against Burnley, having scored seven times in five appearances against the Clarets.

Arsenal need their star man to deliver if they are to bounce back from their slow start and climb the league table.

Ones to watch - Dwight McNeil

Robbie Brady’s Burnley career has been halted by injuries, but fans will be hoping he has turned a corner.

The Irish international opened the scoring with a brilliant strike against Everton last weekend and was a constant threat on the right flank.

If Brady can stay fit, he will create chances in the final third and take pressure off Dwight McNeil’s young shoulders.

Previous meeting

The points were shared when the sides met earlier in the year following a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Arsenal were in control in the early stages, with Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both missing good chances.

Burnley grew into the game and could have won it late on when Jay Rodriguez’s close-range volley struck the bar.

How to watch

Sunday’s game is live on Sky Sports Premier League (7:30 KO).