Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Last Five Meetings

Leicester City welcome Brighton to the King Power Stadium on Sunday as they look to make it consecutive wins in the Premier League.

Last weekend, Leicester returned to winning ways by beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane thanks to Jamie Vardy’s last-minute winner. The Foxes also secured top spot in their Europa League group in midweek with a comfortable 2-0 win over AEK Athens.

They will be hoping to continue this form into their match against Brighton and in preparation for the game, VAVEL looks back on the last five results between the two sides.

Brighton 0-2 Leicester City - 31 March 2018

Back in March 2018, Leicester traveled to the Amex Stadium in search of a win to bring them closer to a top-eight finish.

It looked bleak for the Foxes when Glen Murray stepped up for a 77th-minute penalty but fortunately, Kasper Schmeichel saved well.

Then Claude Puel’s side seized the win with late goals from Vicente Iborra and Vardy in the final ten minutes.

Embed from Getty Images

Brighton 1-1 Leicester City - 24 November 2018

The season after, Leicester aimed to continue their unbeaten run by picking up another win at the Amex.

Murray gave the home side the lead after 15 minutes and then James Maddison received a red card only half an hour in to make the Foxes' job much harder for the remainder of the game.

Puel chose to start without Vardy upfront, but the striker was called upon in the second half and he would score a penalty to equalise and help his team extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester City 2-1 Brighton - 26 February 2019

Ahead of this game, it was announced that Brendan Rodgers would be the new Leicester manager, creating an electric atmosphere at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes fed off this energy and started fast, taking the lead through Demarai Gray in the tenth minute. Vardy would make it two before Davy Propper claimed one back for Brighton.

This wouldn’t be enough for the away side and Mike Stowell picked up a win in his first and only game in charge as caretaker boss.

Embed from Getty Images

Brighton 0-2 Leicester City - 23 November 2019

Leicester were sat second in the Premier League at the time of this game and another win would make it five in a row.

After a goalless first half, they would show their quality and took the lead on the hour mark through Ayoze Perez’s breakaway goal. Vardy would then make it two with a late penalty.

The Foxes maintained the best defensive record in the league with this being their fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester City 0-0 Brighton - 23 June 2020

In stark contrast to the last time the two teams met, Leicester were in very poor form, and after a 0-0 draw, it meant they had only won one game in their last seven.

This was one of the first post-lockdown fixtures and the teams were still adapting to the new normal. It was clear to see throughout the game that neither side were fully up to speed after the extended break in the middle of the season.