Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Following on from their 2-0 win over AEK Athens in midweek, which saw them top Group G in the UEFA Europa League, Leicester City are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they face Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes know a win against Brighton could see them solidify their place in the top four and give them good momentum going into the busy Christmas period.

Brighton however are looking for a first win in two games, knowing three points, could see them increase their gap from the bottom three.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Timothy Castagne (hamstring), Caglar Soyuncu (abductor), Daniel Amartey (hamstring) and Ricardo Pereira (abductor) will all miss Sunday’s game, but James Maddison who missed the game against Athens with a knee injury is fit to start.

Wilfred Ndidi could play his first Premier League game since the second game of the season, after recovering from an abductor injury. The 23-year-old, Nigerian international had played 60 minutes in Leicester’s previous two Europa League games.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has confirmed that they will be without midfielder Adam Lallana for the trip to the East Midlands as the 32-year-old Englishman recovers from a groin injury.

Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister who have both missed the past couple of weeks with injuries have returned to training and could feature against Leicester.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans; Praet, Vardy, Maddison.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March; Connolly, Welbeck.

Last Meeting

The last time these two sides met was only back in June after project restart and finished goalless.

It was a pretty poor game overall, but it was Brighton fans who were the most disappointed afterwards. They could have stolen all three points but a missed penalty from Neal Maupay meant the points were shared.

Ones to Watch:

Jamie Vardy

Embed from Getty Images

It was Vardy’s 90th minute goal against Sheffield United that ensured the Foxes got all three points and this is a game you’d expect him to score in once again.

The Englishman who turns 34 in January, has scored nine Premier League goals in 11 appearances so far this season and against a team who don’t have the quickest defence, you’d expect Vardy to grab a couple here.

Danny Welbeck

Embed from Getty Images

Foxes fans will still remember that last minute goal by Danny Welbeck for Arsenal, the year the Foxes historically won the title.

Welbeck remains a bit of a bad omen for Leicester, having won four of the five games he’s played in, whilst getting himself two goals in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Welbeck can get himself a goal or two in this game.

Pre-Match thoughts

With Leicester playing in Europe this season, most weeks have seen them play two games a week consistently, and with the busy festive period coming up, Brendan Rodgers has said there is no real change to their already busy schedule.

He said: "The beauty of being in European football is that there’s no real change. We’ve been constantly playing with a lot of games, with very little coaching time and preparation time. But one of the key challenges for us overcoming this season was going to be adaptability. The players have done that in a physical capacity, but also in a tactical capacity.”

Graham Potter knows of the dangers Leicester hold and is looking forward to going up against Brendan Rodgers men.

He said: “They can play in the build-up phase with good possession but can also attack very quickly and defend well as a team. Generally, there is a really high-level of performance which is reflected in where they are in the league. So again, it will be a good challenge for us, a good test, and we look forward to the game.”

How to Watch:

The game is available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime with coverage starting at 6:30pm, with kick-off following at 7:15pm.

Alternatively you can follow live updates on the VAVEL website.