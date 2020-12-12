As it happened: Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa
Adama Traore evades Douglas Luiz in Wolves' 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Molineux last season.  (Photo by Visionhaus)

22:494 months ago

That's all from us!

A disappointing result from Molineux, but thanks for following along. 

This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!

22:444 months ago

FULL TIME: Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa

It's Villa and Dean Smith who pick up their first win at Molineux since 2012.

In a game plagued by cards aplenty, it was Anwar El Ghazi's stoppage time that won the game to propel Villa into eighth with a game in hand. 

For Wolves, another disappointing performance and result means plenty of questions will be asked in the coming days. 


22:394 months ago

90+7' Villa sub

Nakamba is introduced in place of Ramsey, who's played well on his first Premier League start.
22:344 months ago

90+5' RED!

Moutinho picks up his second yellow and it's gone from bad to worse for Wolves. The 34-year-old will now miss Tuesday's game against Chelsea. 
22:294 months ago

90+4' GOAL!!!!!

El Ghazi sends Patricio the wrong way and Villa have surely won the game!!!!
22:244 months ago

90+3' El Ghazi steps up

The substitute can win it here....
22:194 months ago

90+2' VILLA PENALTY

The drama! McGinn gets past Semedo who clumsily clips him and Villa have a golden opportunity to nick it. 
22:144 months ago

Stoppage time

The fourth official has indicated five minutes of stoppage time. 
22:094 months ago

88' Yellow card

The cards are piling high for Villa. Grealish is the sixth player in claret and blue into the book for a poor challenge on Podence. 
22:044 months ago

85' RED!

Villa are down to 10! Luiz led with his elbow in a challenge with Podence and has been shown his second yellow by Mike Dean. 

You have to make Wolves favourites for this now.

21:594 months ago

82' Yellow card

Another booking, as Moutinho hauls down Grealish on the left hand side. 
21:544 months ago

82' Yellow cards

Mike Dean gets his book out again for two Villa players, as Konsa and Targett are booked for fouling Traore. 
21:494 months ago

81' Wolves change

That was Dendoncker's last action, as he is replaced by Ruben Neves. 
21:444 months ago

80' Wolves chance

Another chance for Wolves, and another brilliant save from Martinez!

Dendoncker meets Neto's cross, but the Argentinian goalkeeper denies him brilliantly. 

He never looked at home at Molineux in a loan spell 2015-16, but the keeper has impressed for Villa this season. 

21:394 months ago

76' Yellow card

It was missed by the cameras originally but Leander Dendoncker has been booked for a shirt pull. 
21:344 months ago

75' Villa sub

The first change of the match is made by Dean Smith, as Bertrand Traore is replaced by Anwar El Ghazi. 
21:294 months ago

Time to change?

WIth just over 15 minutes to go, both sides will still feel a win is there for the taking. 

Nuno will surely be considering pushing Wolves further forward to try and nick a goal to win it. 

21:244 months ago

72' Penalty shout

Villa players and staff scream for a penalty after Marcal bundles Traore to the ground, but the Burkina Faso international had stepped offside. 

The Brazilian can consider himself very lucky.

21:194 months ago

69' POST!

So close for Wolves! Podence evades the midfield and plays Silva through.

The striker's first time shot goes past Martinez and looks to be his first Wolves goal but it comes back off the post. Wolves getting closer.

21:144 months ago

66' Watkins forces save

Dean Smith's side have their first shot on target of the game. 

Watkins picks up the ball inside the area, his shot is deflected by Coady and looks to be creeping in before Patricio gets a strong hand on it to divert it behind for the corner. 

21:094 months ago

65' Grealish fires just over

Villa pick up a free kick on the right hand side after a soft foul is given against Traore. 

Grealish, perhaps noting Patricio's issue with free-kicks going in at his near post, has a go but his effort hits the top of the net. 

21:044 months ago

63' Neto goes close

Pedro Neto has had a good game today and almost marked it with a goal. 

Picking the ball up on the right hand side, the Portugal international dribbled across the pitch and fired just past Martinez's far post.

20:594 months ago

Still goalless at the hour mark

An hour gone at Molineux and we're still awaiting our first goal.

Wolves seem happy to allow Villa to have most of the ball, but do look dangerous on the counter. 

20:544 months ago

57' Villa in the ascendency

Villa have the first clear chance of the second half.

Grealish tries to cut inside Coady but can't, so he lays it off to Luiz who fires just wide. 

20:494 months ago

49' Break in play

Mike Dean stops play as he spots Conor Coady with a bloodied face. 

The Wolves skipper needs a change of shirt but is ok to continue. 

20:444 months ago

Second half underway!

Back underway at Molineux for the second 45, with neither manager making a change.

Both sides will be thinking they can win this one. 

20:394 months ago

Silva impresses in first half

All Wolves eyes have been on Fabio Silva during his first Premier League start, and the Portuguese impressed during the first half. 

The 18-year-old has linked up well with Neto and Podence, and provided the focal point Wolves lacked so badly at Anfield. 

20:344 months ago

HALF TIME: Wolves 0-0 Aston Villa

Silva's header from the free kick falls just wide, and that's half time at Molineux. 

It's been a cagey half plagued by niggly fouls by both sides, but Wolves have probably had the better of the chances. 

20:294 months ago

45+3' Late Wolves free kick

Konsa tugs Traore's shirt to give Wolves a free kick with what looks to be the last opportunity of the half.
20:244 months ago

45' Stoppage time

Three minutes added here at Molineux. Not really sure where the time has come from!
20:194 months ago

44' Offside

Mings beautifully backheels the ball past Patricio but he's at least five yards offside. 
20:144 months ago

43' Yellow card

A first booking for Wolves, as Traore takes a swipe at McGinn.

Handbags then break out between Dendoncker and Grealish. Turning into a derby game at long last, this. 

20:094 months ago

41' More Wolves chances!

A lightning fast counter leads to Traore finding Dendoncker, whose shot is parried by Martinez before the rebound is cleared. The ball then falls to Podence, but his shot is deflected wide by Grealish.

Wolves won't want this half to end now. 

20:044 months ago

38' Another chance for Podence

Podence again! The winger picks up Bertrand Traore's clearance, knocks it past a defender and gets a shot away early, but it's well stopped by Martinez. Better from Wolves. 
19:594 months ago

37' Podence deflected wide

Wolves chance. 

Moutinho wins the ball back in midfield and sets Neto away, who then sets up his countryman Podence on the edge of the area. His shot is deflected wide by Mings. 

19:544 months ago

33' Villa chance

Cash's long throw is flicked millimetres past the post by Konsa. That had Patricio scrambling. 
19:494 months ago

30' Yellow card

A third yellow for Villa as McGinn clatters into Podence. 
19:444 months ago

29' Yellow card

A second yellow card for Villa, and it's a second easy decision for Mike Dean. 

Matty Cash pulls back Pedro Neto as he looked to be away down the left hand side. 

Cash will now miss Villa's next game against Burnley on Thursday. 

19:394 months ago

Comes to nothing

Moutinho lays the ball off to Neto, who drives straight into the Villa wall. 
19:344 months ago

26' Dangerous free kick for Wolves

Podence wins the ball back from McGinn, who then catches the Portuguese winger. Free kick for Wolves, 25-yards out. 
19:294 months ago

23' Ramsey fires wide

A Target cross falls to Jacob Ramsey, who swivels but fires his effort way wide. 
19:244 months ago

Cagey first 20 minutes at Molineux

20 minutes have passed, and there's not been much to report at Molineux. 

Villa had a shout for a penalty when the ball struck Saiss' elbow, but nothing was given. 

19:194 months ago

14' Yellow card

Mike Dean shows his first yellow card of the game to Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian clipped Fabio Silva as he looked to be away from his man.

19:144 months ago

12' Wolves smothered by Martinez

Silva feeds Neto with a brilliant ball down the right hand side. Podence is free in the middle and Neto tries to find him but Martinez in the Villa goal is out bravely to prevent a certain Wolves goal. 

The former Wolves goalkeeper has impressed for Villa since joining in September. 

19:094 months ago

9' Wolves under pressure

Villa find some attacking impetus but there's yet to be a clear chance at Molineux. 
19:044 months ago

1' Cash denies Silva

Early chance for Wolves as Podence's cross is met by Cash ahead of Silva and Traore turns it behind for a corner.
18:594 months ago

Kick off!

Mike Dean blows his whistle and the game is underway!
18:544 months ago

Teams are out!

Conor Coady and Jack Grealish lead their teams on to the Molineux turf and it's almost time to get underway. 
18:494 months ago

Five minutes to go!

Just five minutes to go until kick off at Molineux. Will Wolves beat their West Midlands rivals for the third time in a row? Or will Villa win at Molineux for the first time in eight years? Almost time to find out!
18:444 months ago

ASTON VILLA LINEUP

Two changes for Villa also. Jacob Ramsey makes his first Premier League start in place of Conor Hourihane, while Bertrand Traore comes in for Trezeguet. 
18:394 months ago

WOLVES LINEUP

Here's how Wolves line up at Molineux. Nuno makes two changes: Romain Saiss replaces Willy Boly in defence while Fabio Silva makes his first Premier League start in place of Ruben Neves. Looks like a 4-2-3-1 for the hosts. 
18:344 months ago

Ready to go!

Molineux is ready for its first game in three weeks:

18:294 months ago

Team news imminent

The two teams will be announced shortly. It will be interesting to see how they line up!

18:244 months ago

How to watch: Wolves v Aston Villa TV and live stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be broadcast on BT Sport.

If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!

18:194 months ago

Dean Smith pre-match comments

"They're one of the teams in the league that are tough to beat. You look at their last few seasons in this league and they've been the team that all promoted sides are trying to emulate.

"They've lost some big players with Jota going to Liverpool and Raul Jimenez with the unfortunate head injury. They're still a very good team with some very good players.

"It's always a concern that a team who very rarely gets beat by that margin will be smarting and looking forward to this game to put things right."

18:144 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo pre-match comments

"We are fully aware of what it means to face Aston Villa. Almost everybody has experienced it home and away, it's always a big match and it means a lot to our fans. Unfortunately, they will not be at Molineux to give us a push but will for sure be supporting at home and wishing for the best. We have to compete using all our strengths.

"It's our job to try to create something that is impossible to do, the presence of fans to engage the players to their actions during the game. With fans, it's totally different, the energy they give you, the push, it's an element to overcome. This is our job, to try and make the players ready for the game.

"What I make of Aston Villa is they're a very good team with a very good manager. They're full of talented players, it's a good squad, and they've been playing good football. This is our focus, not how the team is, we know we're going to face a tough opponent.

"It's a game that will require consistency through the actions, be a unit, compact and take advantage when we have the ball, with the talented players we have, having good possession, unbalancing Villa. It's an enthusiastic game, a derby, so they're always special."
 

18:094 months ago

Predicted line up: Aston Villa

(4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Hourinhane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish.
18:044 months ago

Predicted lineup: Wolverhampton Wanderers

(4-2-3-1): Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Boly, Marcal; Moutinho, Dendoncker; Traore, Podence, Neto; Silva.
17:594 months ago

Team news: Aston Villa

Ross Barkley will miss today's game despite returning to training this week.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder has missed two games with a hamstring injury, but is expecting to return to action against Burnley on Thursday.

Bjorn Engels could be in contention to play his first minutes for Villa since March, but Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) will not be considered for selection.

17:544 months ago

Team news: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno has no fresh injury worries after last week's trip to Liverpool, but Raul Jimenez (head) and Jonny Otto (knee) remain long-term absentees.
17:494 months ago

Evenly matched teams go head to head at Molineux

Wolves and Aston Villa Villa are separated by just two points in the Premier League table, with Wolves in 10th and their opponents in 12th. However, Villa have played two fewer games than their hosts today.

Both sides come into the game off the back of a defeat, with Wolves losing 4-0 at Anfield last Sunday.

It's been almost two weeks since Villa last played a Premier League game, after their game against Newcastle was postponed last weekend.

Dean Smith's side were unlucky to lose 2-1 at West Ham last time out.
 

17:444 months ago

Kick off time

Wolves v Aston Villa will be played at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30 GMT.

17:444 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa!

My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com. 

