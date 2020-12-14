Watford vs Brentford preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Watford take on Brentford at Vicarage Road (Photo by Getty Images/Robin Jones)

Watford go into Tuesday night's game with Brentford with a brilliant record on home soil and will be looking to break into the automatic positions with a win against the Bees.

The west London side, however, should prove to be a very tough task for the Hornets and are unbeaten in their last 10 games.

Brentford are also the most in-form side in the division, picking up 14 points in their last six games.

Team news

The hosts have been quite hard in recent weeks with a number of key personnel unavailable and that does not seem like it will change ahead of Brentford on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Birmingham City clash, the Hornets stated that two players had contracted Covid-19, while Ismaila Sarr and Christian Kabasele have recently joined a rapidly growing injury list.

For the Bees, Marcus Forss is fit and will be back in contention, but he is likely to be on the bench come Tuesday.

Whereas Christian Norgaard is still unavailable and has now been sidelined for three months.

Predicted lineups

Watford:

Foster; Femenia, Wilmot, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia, Chalobah; Sema, Cleverley, Garner; Pedro, Deeney

Brentford:

Raya; Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Dalsgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Marcondes; Fosu, Troney, Mbeumo

Ones to watch

Joao Pedro has shown glimpses of what an exceptional talent he is and has already grabbed five goals during this Championship campaign.

He may be just 19 years of age, but he is an extremely mature and intelligent footballer, who creates opportunities for his teammates.

Pedro is a strong runner with the ball and has the skill to commit defenders and skip past them like they are not there.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is certainly starting to fill the rather large boots left by Ollie Watkins when he departed for the Premier League this summer.

The former Peterborough United forward has already scored 15 goals in his 18 appearances for the Bees and leads the race for the golden boot.

Previous meetings

The pair last played during the 2014/15 campaign, where Watford won both ties 2-1. In fact, Watford possess a brilliant record over Brentford in the last 40 years.

The Bees have not beaten Watford in their last 16 games, a record that dates back to 1977.

With Brentford continuing to progress at such an exponential rate, there has not been a better time for the Bees to seek that first win in 43 years.

Kick-off time and how to watch

The game kicks off at 8:00pm BST and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Manager's thoughts

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been very complimentary towards Watford, telling the club website:

"They have shown that they are extremely solid. In terms of conceding goals, they have the second-best defence," he said.

"They defend extremely well and play with an experience that makes it very difficult to beat them. Troy Deeney coming back has been a bit like the missing link for them.

"They have done very well to keep the Club moving with a relatively good pace and they are in and around it which is very impressive."