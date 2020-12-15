Reading vs Norwich City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

Daniel Farke's Norwich City are looking to claim another win to remain top of the Championship table win after a winning run of three games.

After beating Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield Wednesday, the Canaries now find themselves three points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Veljko Paunovic's Reading finds themselves in fifth place, one point off the automatic places. After an 89th minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, it means they have kept pace with the rest of the top six.

A win on Wednesday night could put the Royals second, within one point of the away side, which shows just how crucial the match is for both sides.

Team news

Reading are set to be without key players Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite after they sustained injuries against Birmingham City. Omar Richards is set to be out until 2021 after picking up a hamstring injury on Saturday, while Felipe Araruna, George Puscas, and John Swift are nearing full fitness but will not be available. Andy Yiadom is also out.

Norwich themselves are just coming out of an injury crisis, but still have a number of players set to miss out. Xavi Quintilla, Onel Hernandez, and Tim Krul are set to return later this month, while Sam Byram, Adam Idah, and Bali Mumba should be returning in January.

Predicted lineups

Reading:

Rafael; Holmes, Moore, Morrison, Gibson, Rinomhota, Laurent, Olise, Aluko, Ejaria, Baldock.

Norwich:

McGovern; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Sorensen, Skipp, Tettey, Buendia, Vrancic, Martin, Pukki.

Ones to watch

Michael Olise

The youngster turned 19 on Saturday and capped it off with a brilliant 25-yard curling shot into the bottom corner to win the game for Reading. That sums up just how good he has been, as he is arguably one of the best teenagers in world football at the moment. He has the most goal contributions out of all teenagers in Europe's top five leagues and the Championship this season.

Emi Buendia

There was a lot of speculation as to whether he was going to stay at Carrow Road after a fantastic season in the Premier League, but he stayed put and performed just as well. With four goals and five assists so far this season, he has been Norwich's main creator, with his brilliant dribbling and passing.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was in April 2019 at Carrow Road, as Norwich were hunting for promotion. Reading took an early lead but Norwich came back with two quickfire goals to take the lead. It looked like they had gained all three points up until when, in the 97th minute, Andy Rinomhota scored his first goal for Reading to equalise, ending the game 2-2.

How to watch

This match will kick-off at 8:00pm on Wednesday December 16 and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.