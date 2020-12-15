Derby County vs Swansea City: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Derby County currently sit in 22nd place, coming into this fixture off the back of their second goalless draw in four days against Michael O'Neill's Stoke City.

Swansea City occupy 3rd place and the Swans were victorious in their last league outing, beating Cardiff City 2-0 in the South Wales derby courtesy of a Jamal Lowe brace.

Team news

Curtis Davies will be absent after the defender suffered an Achilles injury against Brentford last week. Graeme Shinnie has served his one match suspension for Derby, meaning the full back is available for selection.

Swansea defender Tivonge Rushesha is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a cruciate ligament injury. On-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is edging closer to a return to training after two months out with a foot problem , but will be unavailable for Wednesday's game.

Predicted lineups

Derby County:

Marshall; McDonald, Wisdom, Clarke, Forsyth, Bielik, Shinnie, Lawrence, Knight, Jozwiak, Kazim-Richards.

Swansea City:

Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Latibeaudiere, Roberts, Smith, Grimes, Bidwell, Ayew, Dhanda, Lowe.

Ones to watch

Derby County - Kamil Jóźwiak

Jóźwiak signed for Derby in the summer transfer window, making ten appearances since joining from Lech Poznań and the winger has displayed his qualities at times, but is yet to show the consistency that is required in the EFL Championship. Jóźwiak has troubled defenders with his pace and power, but is yet to find the net in the league despite scoring a wonder goal for Poland against the Netherlands in Nations League action. This game provides the perfect chance for the winger to break his duck for Derby and show interim manager Wayne Rooney his qualities.

Swansea City - Freddie Woodman

Woodman is currently in his second loan spell with the Swans from Newcastle United and with ten clean sheets, Woodman is certainly catching the eye of his parent club with spectacular stops, helping his team reach 3rd place. Wednesday's hosts are hungry for goals having not scored for two games, so Woodman may have to be called into action to stretch Swansea's clean sheet run to four games.

Previous meetings

In the last meeting between the two sides, Derby emerged victorious, winning 3-2 in February with Tom Lawrence grabbing the winner with ten minutes remaining.

Swansea have struggled against their midweek opponents in recent years, with only one win in their last eight away league games, winning 1-0 in February 2010 under Paulo Sousa.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch at 5.30pm on Wednesday on Sky Sports Football.

Managers thoughts

These two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with Derby third from bottom and Swansea third from top.

Derby County interim boss, Wayne Rooney feels his side can get a result, saying:

"We have to get some stability back in the team and start keeping clean sheets. Now the next part is scoring goals, winning games and Wednesday would be a great start.''

Swansea boss Steve Cooper discussed the challenge that awaits his team on Wednesday, saying:

''We have to respect that they’ve not lost many games. "They’ve got loads of good players and like we do with every opposition, see them for what it’s worth while ensuring the biggest focus is on ourselves."