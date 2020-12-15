Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted lineups and how to watch

Anfield is the setting for the biggest Premier League game of the season so far, Liverpool invite Tottenham Hotspur, as the top two go head-to-head.

Jurgen Klopp's champions go into this game after a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Fulham, a game which some would argue they were lucky to get anything out.

Spurs also drew their last game 1-1 , away to Crystal Palace, they will be hoping they can return to winning ways in Merseyside against tough opposition.

A win for Jose Mourinho would mean his Tottenham team remain in the top spot and go three points clear of The Reds.

In the reverse fixture last season, Liverpool recorded a 2-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Team news

Liverpool have endured a very tough time of late in respect to injuries, many key first-team players have faced time out and it has affected the rhythm of Klopp's side.

Joel Matip had to come off at half-time in the draw at Fulham and will undergo a fitness test ahead of this fixture, his inclusion will be crucial to Liverpool as their most senior centre-back available.

First choice centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out with long-term knee injuries, while left back Kostas Tsimikas is also sidelined.

Midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are ruled out of the clash against Spurs and Naby Keita will be assessed ahead of kick-off, reducing the options Klopp has in the middle.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota are the absentees in attack but Klopp will be grateful to have Trent Alexander-Arnold back from injury.

Both Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga will be unavailable for the trip to Anfield, Lamela is still yet to feature since he sustained a foot injury in the previous international break.

Mourinho confirmed Gareth Bale is still suffering from the illness that caused him to miss the away trip to Crystal Palace and so is a doubt for selection.

Ones to watch

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has made six appearances for Liverpool against Spurs, scoring four goals and recording one assist.

He is currently The Red's top goalscorer with 10, behind only Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the race for the Golden Boot.

Coming off the right-hand side, Salah will look to get inside Sergio Reguilon problems and cause him problems with his impressive pace and deadly instincts.

Tottenham are likely to sit back and soak up pressure meaning Salah will have less space to exploit in behind the defence, however, he is capable of scoring all types of goals and a sensational strike may be what it takes to get the better of Hugo Lloris on the night.

Playing alongside Roberto Firmino and Saido Mane, Salah may turn provider and create the chance that Liverpool need to collect the three points in a game where opportunities may be far and few between.

Tottenham: Harry Kane

Striker Harry Kane has had an unbelievable start to the current Premier League campaign, the Englishman has recorded 19 goal contributions in an astonishing 12 appearances.

In the reverse fixture last season, Kane scored in the first minute for Spurs and will be full of confidence going into this match.

Tottenham will have to chose their moments to attack wisely and Kane will be crucial to their counters, either using his hold up play to create chances or finish them himself.

He has formed a deadly partnership with Heung-Min Son with the pair already combining for a staggering 12 goals this season, the Liverpool defence will have to be switched on to prevent that tally from increasing.

Kane has a decent record against Liverpool, being involved in eight goals across 10 league appearances, a figure many will bank on increasing after Wednesday night's game.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane

How to watch

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast live from Anfield on Amazon Prime, kick-off is at 8pm(BST).