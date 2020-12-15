Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Live Stream,  Score updates and How to watch.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates victory with team mate Adama Traore following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 29, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

21:044 months ago

21:004 months ago

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea Final Thoughts...

WOW... Just Wow!!

Pedro Neto in the 95th minute wins it for Wolves!!

After a lacklustre first half, Wolves responded well after going behind. A brilliant performance by Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto who inspired the most magnificent comeback I have seen in a long time!!

20:584 months ago

Can you BELIEVE IT!!!

WOW!!


20:564 months ago

Full Time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea

Wolves have done it. From one goal behind they have come back and won it. Pedro Neto with a stunning goal to win it for Wolves!!
20:544 months ago

94' - WOLVES - GOAL

Pedro Neto, dribbles from inside his own half and runs, and keeps on running and shoots and beats Mendy. WOW What a player and what a game!!
20:524 months ago

94' - WOLVES GOALLLLLLLL

NETO HAS WON IT FOR THE HOSTS!!!
20:474 months ago

MOTM - Daniel Podence

The Man Of The Match award goes to Daniel Podence, who scored the Wolves goal. He's been brilliant all day and showed why he was signed from Olympiacos.
20:474 months ago

87' - Wolves final change

Final change as Wolves look for a winner.

ON: Vitinha

OFF: ​​​​​​​Daniel Podence

20:434 months ago

85' - Not long to go here


20:404 months ago

80' - NO PENALTY GIVEN

Stuart Atwell goes to the monitor and overturns his decision. VAR used well (for once).
20:384 months ago

80' - WOLVES PENALTY

Penalty has been given to Wolves. VAR will check.
20:384 months ago

79' - Much better second half

The second half has been a much better half to watch. Both teams trying to play now and taking it to the other one. SO much space for Wolves.
20:354 months ago

77' - BIG Wolves chance

Semedo breaks into the box down the right hand side and instead of a shot, he tries to square the ball. Semedo should score there.
20:254 months ago

66' - Wolves - GOAL

Daniel Podence beats Mendy at his near post as his shot takes a deflection. Podence on the edge of the box, twists and turns and takes a shot with his right foot, which sneaks in at the near post.

The home side are level.

20:234 months ago

66' - WOLVES GOALLLLL

WOLVES ARE LEVEL HERE!!! Daniel Podence!!!
20:184 months ago

60' - Wolves Substitution

Second change for the hosts as they look for a way back into the game.

ON: Adama Traore

OFF: Fabio Silva

20:154 months ago

He is here!!

20:134 months ago

54' - Wolves have it in the net but... OFFSIDE.

Fabio Silva latches on to a ball across the box but is miles, and I mean MILES offside.

Such a shame for the 18 year old.

20:124 months ago

Outstanding Oli!!

That is now 6 goals in his last 5 games for Frenchman Olivier Giroud. He has been Chelsea's main threat all night and he finally pounces.
20:084 months ago

49 - Chelsea - GOAL!

Ben Chilwell had space to deliver the cross and he picked out the left foot of Giroud, who strikes it hard at Rui Patricio, who can't get enough behind it. The ball sneaks over the line, goal line technology confirms.
20:064 months ago

49' - GOALLLL CHELSEA

Chelsea take the lead through Olivier Giroud.
20:034 months ago

45' - Second Half Beings

Wolves get us underway for the second half.
20:024 months ago

HT' - Wolves Substitution

A change for Wolves at half time.

ON: Owen Otasowie

OFF: Leander Dendonker

Most probably an injury for Leander Dendonker. 

19:574 months ago

Half time thoughts...

Half time at the Molineux, and it has been a bit of a damp squid so far. Neither side willing to really go for it due to the worry of being caught on the counter attack.

In the second half, Wolves will continue to sit back and look to hit Chelsea on the counter attack, where as the visitors will look to take the game to Wolves.

It will be an interesting second half.

19:544 months ago

HALF TIME STAT ATTACK!!

Half time statistics:

Possession: Wolves 42% - 58% Chelsea

Shots: Wolves 6 - 6 Chelsea

Shots on target: Wolves 2 - 0 Chelsea

Pass Accuracy: Wolves 82% - 88% Chelsea

19:474 months ago

HT' Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Chelsea

Half Time here at the Molineux and the sides are level.
19:464 months ago

44' - OFF THE BAR FOR CHELSEA

Kurt Zouma latches on to the end of a cross into the box, and hits the bar with a header. That is the closest either side has come to taking the lead.
19:454 months ago

42' - Disappointing Tempo

The game has been played at a rather poor tempo so far by both sides. Neither side looking to really go forward and leave themselves exposed at the back. Hopefully the game expands more as the game goes on.
19:384 months ago

35' - Chelsea free kick wasted

Nelson Semedo is being beaten every time Pulisic goes down the right hand side, and instead he turns to fouling him. Chelsea free kick put in to the box but is wasted.
19:334 months ago

29' - Wolves starting to gain momentum

Wolves are starting to build some momentum here and are putting Chelsea under pressure. Neto and Fabio Silva are looking to stretch the play and exploit the gaps in the Chelsea back line.
19:244 months ago

22' - Neto with the strike

Wolves produce some nice build up play before Neto hits a volley from outside the box, which bounces awkwardly and forces a good save from Mendy.
19:224 months ago

20' - Giroud comes close

The corner is crossed in and Giroud finds space in the box, but puts his header just over the bar. Huge let off for the home side.
19:214 months ago

19' - Chelsea piling on the pressure

Mason Mount finds space down the right hand side and floats a cross into the box, which is headed behind for a corner. Chelsea look in charge here.
19:184 months ago

15' - Wolves try and hit on the counter

Chelsea waste their corner and get hit on the counter by Daniel Podence. A misplaced pass doesn't fall to any Wolves player.
19:134 months ago

10' - Even game so far

10 minutes gone so far, and it looks like a pretty even game. Wolves trying to revert to type and keep possession of the ball, and exploit the wide areas through diagonal passes, which they are having some success through.

Chelsea yet to get hold of the ball really.

19:094 months ago

06' - Coady from range

Conor Coady steps in and takes the ball from Oliver Giroud, and takes a strike from 35 or so yards out. It goes way wide, but it's promising signs for Wolves.
19:054 months ago

04' - Good start from Wolves

Wolves look much better tonight so far. They have controlled the ball so far and have already threatened through Nelson Semedo down the right hand side.
19:034 months ago

01' - Neto fouled

Pedro Neto brought down in his home start after bit of 'hoof ball' to start.
19:014 months ago

00' - Kick Off

We are underway in the Premier League at The Molineux. 

The away side get us underway!

18:594 months ago

The players are out!!

The players have made their way onto the Molineux pitch.

Less than two minutes to go until kick-off!!


18:524 months ago

10 minutes to go...

Just under 10 minutes to go here at The Molineux as Wolves take on Chelsea!!
18:504 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo Pre-Match Thoughts...

Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to Amazon Prime Sport before the game tonight.

"The quality, and the experience of Joao [Moutinho] is important, but Ruben [Neves] is experienced as well. This is the reason we have a squad."

"Last time out, we played well but didn't get the result. We are against a good side again tonight, but it is about the performance - we have to compete."

"Fabio [Silva] shouldn't think about scoring, he needs to think about doing his tasks and helping the team."

18:414 months ago

Frank Lampard Pre-Match Thoughts...

Frank Lampard speaking to Amazon Prime Sport before the match tonight.

"Pulisic brings us width and the ability to go past people in the wide areas."

"It is going to be a tough game tonight. We lost the game last time out and we want to win to get ourselves back on track."

"Everyone is struggling in this period of time, we've got players out especially going forward."

18:374 months ago

FUN FACT!!

Wolves have conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea than any other side...

How will the home side get on tonight?

18:354 months ago

What a way to get up for it!!

18:304 months ago

Half an hour to go!!

There is just under half an hour until Kick-Off here at The Molineux.
18:244 months ago

Chelsea turn up on a Tuesday!!

18:224 months ago

Nuno speaking before the game on the two different systems Wolves use.

Nuno has changed to his 5 at the back formation tonight, but had this to say yesterday.

"We are trying to build an idea that can give us other options, even to try and adapt during matches.

“It’s something I really want. Success can come in different ways. As long as you prepare them, and this is what we’re working on, trying to prepare better for our immediate future. It’s about getting different solutions inside the squad, so we can compete better game by game.

“We are working very hard every day with the players, no matter what system we’re going to play. We are improving players, we are trying to make players better. Those that were here before, that that are arriving, it requires a different idea and we look for it.”

18:134 months ago

Just the one change for the blues!

Chelsea make one change after their loss to Everton at the weekend, as Mateo Kovačić drops out and Christian Pulisic comes in.

A midfielder out, and an attacker in... it looks like Frank Lampard could be going for it tonight.

18:084 months ago

The back 5 is back!!

Nuno Espirito Santo has gone back to his tried and tested back 5!!

Adama Traore drops to the bench as Willy Boly comes back into the side. Ruben Neves replaces Joao Moutinho as he is out due to suspension.

Fabio Silva and Nelson Semedo keep their places in the side.

18:024 months ago

Starting XI - Chelsea

18:014 months ago

Starting XI - Wolverhampton Wanderers

18:004 months ago

Team News - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have struggled recently, having lost their last two games. Not only have they lost,  they haven't looked themselves in either of the two games.

Nuno has been trying something new recently, playing a four at the back, and the question is whether he will stick with it or not.


Players OUT: Raúl Jimenez (Injured), Jonny Castro Otto (Injured), Joao Moutinho (Suspended)

17:594 months ago

Kick-Off Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea FC will be played at The Molineux, Wolverhampton, England.


The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 BST.

17:544 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea FC!  

My name is Ed Hague-Saunders and I'll be your host for this game.  

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

