Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea: Live Stream,  Score updates and How to watch.

That's all for now!!
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea Final Thoughts...
Pedro Neto in the 95th minute wins it for Wolves!!
After a lacklustre first half, Wolves responded well after going behind. A brilliant performance by Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto who inspired the most magnificent comeback I have seen in a long time!!
Can you BELIEVE IT!!!
Full Time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea
94' - WOLVES - GOAL
94' - WOLVES GOALLLLLLLL
MOTM - Daniel Podence
87' - Wolves final change
ON: Vitinha
OFF: Daniel Podence
85' - Not long to go here
80' - NO PENALTY GIVEN
80' - WOLVES PENALTY
79' - Much better second half
77' - BIG Wolves chance
66' - Wolves - GOAL
The home side are level.
66' - WOLVES GOALLLLL
60' - Wolves Substitution
ON: Adama Traore
OFF: Fabio Silva
He is here!!
54' - Wolves have it in the net but... OFFSIDE.
Such a shame for the 18 year old.
Outstanding Oli!!
49 - Chelsea - GOAL!
49' - GOALLLL CHELSEA
45' - Second Half Beings
HT' - Wolves Substitution
ON: Owen Otasowie
OFF: Leander Dendonker
Most probably an injury for Leander Dendonker.
Half time thoughts...
In the second half, Wolves will continue to sit back and look to hit Chelsea on the counter attack, where as the visitors will look to take the game to Wolves.
It will be an interesting second half.
HALF TIME STAT ATTACK!!
Possession: Wolves 42% - 58% Chelsea
Shots: Wolves 6 - 6 Chelsea
Shots on target: Wolves 2 - 0 Chelsea
Pass Accuracy: Wolves 82% - 88% Chelsea
HT' Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Chelsea
44' - OFF THE BAR FOR CHELSEA
42' - Disappointing Tempo
35' - Chelsea free kick wasted
29' - Wolves starting to gain momentum
22' - Neto with the strike
20' - Giroud comes close
19' - Chelsea piling on the pressure
15' - Wolves try and hit on the counter
10' - Even game so far
Chelsea yet to get hold of the ball really.
06' - Coady from range
04' - Good start from Wolves
01' - Neto fouled
00' - Kick Off
The away side get us underway!
The players are out!!
Less than two minutes to go until kick-off!!
10 minutes to go...
Nuno Espirito Santo Pre-Match Thoughts...
"The quality, and the experience of Joao [Moutinho] is important, but Ruben [Neves] is experienced as well. This is the reason we have a squad."
"Last time out, we played well but didn't get the result. We are against a good side again tonight, but it is about the performance - we have to compete."
"Fabio [Silva] shouldn't think about scoring, he needs to think about doing his tasks and helping the team."
Frank Lampard Pre-Match Thoughts...
"Pulisic brings us width and the ability to go past people in the wide areas."
"It is going to be a tough game tonight. We lost the game last time out and we want to win to get ourselves back on track."
"Everyone is struggling in this period of time, we've got players out especially going forward."
FUN FACT!!
How will the home side get on tonight?
What a way to get up for it!!
Half an hour to go!!
The Pack looks ready!!
Chelsea turn up on a Tuesday!!
Nuno speaking before the game on the two different systems Wolves use.
"We are trying to build an idea that can give us other options, even to try and adapt during matches.
“It’s something I really want. Success can come in different ways. As long as you prepare them, and this is what we’re working on, trying to prepare better for our immediate future. It’s about getting different solutions inside the squad, so we can compete better game by game.
“We are working very hard every day with the players, no matter what system we’re going to play. We are improving players, we are trying to make players better. Those that were here before, that that are arriving, it requires a different idea and we look for it.”
Just the one change for the blues!
A midfielder out, and an attacker in... it looks like Frank Lampard could be going for it tonight.
The back 5 is back!!
Adama Traore drops to the bench as Willy Boly comes back into the side. Ruben Neves replaces Joao Moutinho as he is out due to suspension.
Fabio Silva and Nelson Semedo keep their places in the side.
Starting XI - Chelsea
Starting XI - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Team News - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nuno has been trying something new recently, playing a four at the back, and the question is whether he will stick with it or not.
Players OUT: Raúl Jimenez (Injured), Jonny Castro Otto (Injured), Joao Moutinho (Suspended)
Kick-Off Time
The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 BST.
For all reaction to the magnificent comeback that we just witnessed, make sure you stay on VAVEL.com