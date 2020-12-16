As it happened: Everton earn another impressive result as Leicester again flounder at home 
Richarlison celebrates after scoring against Leicester | Photo: Getty/ Michael Regan

ADVERTISEMENT

21:174 months ago

Bye!

Well, that's me all done here. There's plenty more football to come this week though so make sure you stick with VAVEL. 

Meanwhile, for more on this game, make sure you give a read of Josh Holland's report.

I've been Daniel Orme - thank you for joining me! Until next time!

Embed from Getty Images

21:074 months ago

Analysis

There was also a severe lack of cutting edge for Leicester. The Foxes had 14 shots throughout the game but only two on target. It's that kind of statistic that has cost them so far this season.
21:054 months ago

Analysis

It goes without saying that Ancelotti got his set up bang on at the King Power Stadium. His side were concentrated, disciplined and professional. Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison all caught the eye. 
20:594 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

What does that do for the table I hear you say? Well, Everton rise to fifth and Leicester drop to fourth following Southampton's draw with Arsenal. It's still extremely tight at the top of the table.
20:584 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

FT Meanwhile, it's not great reading for Brendan Rodgers. Four home defeats in their first seven matches for the Foxes. 
20:534 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

FT And there goes the final whistle and it's another hugely impressive victory for Ancelotti's Everton! Goals from Richarlison and Holgate enough to see them claim three points.
20:514 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

90+2' Final substitution from Ancelotti. Jonjoe Kenny comes on for Iwobi. 
20:504 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

90' Four minutes added time in the East Midlands.
20:464 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

87' Everton go close to scoring a third. From that free-kick, Mina gets to the ball but his header drops into the arms of Schmeichel.
20:454 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

87' Late yellow card for Leicester. Fuchs catches Richarlison just in the Foxes' half of the field. 
20:434 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

85' Actually, no penalty! The referee has gone over to the review area and overturned that decision!
20:424 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

83' Penalty to Leicester! Perez picks up the ball 30 yards out and dances into the area. He is then tripped by Gomes.
20:394 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

80' Chances continue to come! Ayoze Perez does really well to shake off his marker and pull the ball back to Vardy but the striker's effort is blocked.
20:334 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

72' Leicester have made a change following that goal. Nampalys Mendy is off for Kelechi Iheanacho. 
20:324 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

72' GOAL! Everton double their lead and it's Mason Holgate! From a corner, Michael Keane's header is brilliantly saved by Schmeichel before the Dane somehow manages to tip Calvert-Lewin's follow up onto the crossbar. He can't do anything about Holgate's effort though as it drops to the defender.
20:274 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

68' More fantastic defending from Doucoure. Barnes again manages to get on the ball and surges towards the byline but a toe from the Frenchman thwarts him. 
20:244 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

65' Lovely from Barnes there! He skips through Holgate and Richarlison and tees up Maddison but the midfielder lifts his shot high over the crossbar. Good opportunity!
20:234 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

64' A third yellow card of the game for Everton. Barnes spins away from Andre Gomes, with the midfielder pushing the Leicester man down. Easy one for Lee Mason. 
20:214 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

62' First bit of slack defending from Everton. Tielemans is picked out by Fuchs' throw-in and gets in a low cross but Olsen gets down to it. 
20:204 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

60' First substitution for Leicester City. Ayoze Perez is introduced in place of Cengiz Under. 
20:164 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

57' Important intervention from Fofana there. Sigurdsson is gifted the ball on the left and tries to race away but the Frenchman just manages to prod the ball for a throw-in.
20:134 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

54' There's the first real sighter for Leicester. A corner is cleared to Tielemans on the edge of the box but he can't get the power or direction to trouble the Everton goalkeeper, with the ball dribbling wide.
20:114 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

52' Leicester starting this half on the front foot here. A lot better from the hosts but they are yet to really test Olsen all that much, or indeed at all since the restart.
20:084 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

49' Two quickfire Everton yellow cards. Mason Holgate at first takes Harvey Barnes down as he tries to race away. Ben Godfrey then pulls back Maddison. 
20:044 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

46' Back rolling at the King Power Stadium. No changes from either manager at the break.
20:034 months ago

Elsewhere

There's been a few goals elsewhere in the Premier League. Here's how the scores sit currently. 

 

Arsenal 0-1 Southampton

Leeds United 1-1 Newcastle United

19:584 months ago

The moment that matters

Good strike or mistake from Schmeichel? 

Embed from Getty Images

19:544 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

HT Well, not the most thrilling affair at the King Power but an intriguing one. Everton have been disciplined throughout the half, limiting Leicester to just a few opportunities. Interesting to see if they can keep that up.
19:494 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

HT There goes the half-time whistle. Everton have the lead in the East-Midlands thanks to Richarlison. Any thoughts on the first period? 
19:494 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

45+2' Fantastic defending from Mina! Vardy's gets played in behind but JUST before he can get his shot off, the Everton defender produces a crucial tackle!
19:454 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

45' Two minutes stoppage time at the King Power Stadium.
19:434 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

41' Indeed the Brazilian is stretchered off. Sad sight for the Toffees. Gomes comes on in his place.
19:414 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

39' This isn't good news for Everton. Following that Leicester attack, Allan is down and clutching his hamstring. He looks like being replaced by Andre Gomes.
19:404 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

38' Big chances! Mina leaps highest to meet the free-kick but Schmeichel collects. Under then has a chance at the other end but his low shot is held by Olsen. It's been an entertaining one, this!
19:394 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

37' Good opportunity for Everton from a free-kick. Sigurdsson is standing over it on the right following a foul from Fuchs.
19:384 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

37' Richarlison threatens down the left again. Cuts inside and gets a cross in but Ndidi manages to nod away.
19:344 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

32' Almost an Everton second! They break four on three, with the ball eventually making its way to Calvert-Lewin just yards out but Ndidi produces an important block.
19:334 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

31' Vital interception by Michael Keane. Justin comes out from defence and looks for Vardy with a through-ball but the Everton man manages to cut it out.
19:294 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

26' Great stat from Opta here. Richarlison's opener tonight is his fourth against Leicester - against no side has he scored more. He's also scored on his last three visits to the King Power Stadium. 

Embed from Getty Images

19:274 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

25' Close for Under! The Turk sets his sights from range but his shot takes a slight nick and goes behind for a Leicester corner.
19:254 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

23' Great chance for a quick equaliser! James Justin shows a great turn of pace down the right and crosses towards Vardy but his header is straight into Olsen's arms!
19:234 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

21' GOAL! Well, Everton have been growing into this game and get the first goal! Richarlison cuts in from the left and scores with a low effort into the bottom corner - Schmeichel unable to tip it around the post! The goalkeeper should be doing better there.
19:204 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

18' Oooh that could be a penalty! A looped ball over the top finds Calvert-Lewin who is incidently marshalled by Ndidi. The Nigerian wins the ball but his challenge is slightly clumsy. The referee elects not to point to the spot though and VAR agrees.
19:174 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

15' First yellow card of the game. Mendy's poor touch is seized on by Allan who looks to race away but is hauled down by the Frenchman. He goes straight into the book.
19:154 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

13' Well, Leicester have enjoyed the majority of possession thus far but Everton trying to probe. They need to get Dominic Calvert-Lewin involved more.
19:134 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

10' Fascinating battle down the Everton left here with Richarlison and James Justin. The Brazilian falls under a challenge and looks straight at the referee but no foul according to Lee Mason. One to certainly keep an eye on throughout the 90 minutes.
19:104 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

8' Maddison the latest to set his sights. Just like against Brighton, he finds space on the edge of the area but his right-footed drive is blocked. 
19:074 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

5' Now Everton's first opportunity! Gylfi Sigurdsson manages to cross in towards Iwobi but the Nigerian can't quite get enough contact with an acrobatic effort.
19:044 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

2' Early opening for the Foxes! It's great work from Barnes who races down the left and comes inside to find Jamie Vardy. The striker then tees up Youri Tielemans on the edge of the area but the Belgian drags his shot just wide!
19:004 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Everton

1' We're rolling at the King Power Stadium! All eyes on top spot for the hosts!
18:594 months ago

Nearly there

Teams just on their way out of the tunnel. We're almost ready for kick-off!
18:424 months ago

Warm-ups...

Embed from Getty Images
18:284 months ago

Warm ups underway

Both teams are now out on the pitch getting warmed up ahead of tonight's clash. We all expecting a good watch? 
18:224 months ago

Under-rated

Meanwhile, Foxes fans will be delighted to see Cengiz Under start his first Premier League game for the club. 

The Turkish winger already has one goal and three assists this season in all competitions. 

Embed from Getty Images

18:124 months ago

Pickford benched...

What do you reckon to the call from Ancelotti to bench Jordan Pickford? Brave or brash? 

Embed from Getty Images

18:064 months ago

Team News

Well, intriguing news from both teams. The headlines for Everton are in goal where Jordan Pickford has been dropped for Robin Olsen. 

Meanwhile, the Foxes have made three changes. Cengiz Under, Harvey Barnes and Nampalys Mendy replace Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Jonny Evans in the starting line-up.

18:034 months ago

Everton Team News

Starting XI: Olsen; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Holgate; Allan, Sigurdsson, Doucoure; Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes: Pickford, Kenny, Andre Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun.

18:014 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Ndidi, Fofana, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison; Under, Barnes, Vardy.

 

Substitutes: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Praet, Albrighton, Pérez, Iheanacho.

16:584 months ago

Countdown beginning

There's just an hour until team news will be released. 

If you were Brendan Rodgers or Carlo Ancelotti this evening, what XIs would you name?

18:364 months ago

Join the conversation…

If you’d like to discuss anything about this game or in fact any of the other Premier League matches taking place throughout the week, make sure you follow our Twitter accounts @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL.
18:354 months ago

Carlo Ancelotti on Leicester…

Meanwhile, the Everton boss is anticipating a sharp Foxes’ attack at the King Power Stadium. He said: “It is really difficult [to play against Leicester].

“They have players with quality, fast players, a fantastic striker in Vardy who is used to scoring in every game.

“Their best quality is their style of attack, it is really efficient.”

Embed from Getty Images

18:324 months ago

Brendan Rodgers on Everton...

The Foxes’ boss is expecting a buoyant Toffees side on Wednesday evening. He said: “They have a fantastic team of players. They started very well and then had injuries that knocked their consistency but they arrive into this game on the back of their best result of the season.

“They were very strong against Chelsea. It is so tight. There are lots of games, the gaps between games aren’t so big. You just have to get on with that.”

18:314 months ago

Everton Team News

Much like Rodgers, Ancelotti has a few injuries to contend with. Seamus Coleman and James Rodriguez are both injured and join the likes of Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph on the sidelines. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is on the road to recovery but is unlikely play a part before 2021.
18:294 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Jonny Evans will be missing through suspension for hosts after he picked up a booking in the 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion. The meeting with the Toffees is also going to come too soon for the likes of Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne and Caglar Soyuncu. Embed from Getty Images
18:284 months ago

One to watch?

Everton forward Richarlison might be eyeing this fixture as one to score his first league goal since late September. The Brazilian has scored in three of his last four matches against Leicester, including on his last two visits to the King Power Stadium.
18:284 months ago

Last time out

The last time these two sides came together, the Toffees enjoyed a lightning start to the game as they ran out 2-1 winners at Goodison Park. Richarlison claimed the lead with a great header before Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. Kelechi Iheanacho climbed off the bench to find a foothold for the Foxes but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Embed from Getty Images

18:264 months ago

Great starts

We’ve certainly got two of the season’s surprise packages squaring off this evening. Brendan Rodgers’ men currently occupy third in the Premier League table after a great start. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s  troops have not been quite as convincing following their fantastic beginning to the season but come into this game off the back of a 1-0 win over Chelsea.
18:244 months ago

Welcome!

Good evening and welcome to this selection box of festive Premier League fixtures. The whole league is set to play throughout midweek but our focus this time is Leicester City vs Everton from the King Power Stadium.

My name is Daniel Orme and I’ll be taking you through the match from the East Midlands. Kick-off is coming at 6pm.

VAVEL Logo