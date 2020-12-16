As it happened: Everton earn another impressive result as Leicester again flounder at home 

ADVERTISEMENT
Analysis
Analysis
Leicester City 0-2 Everton
Leicester City 0-1 Everton
Elsewhere
Arsenal 0-1 Southampton
Leeds United 1-1 Newcastle United
The moment that matters
Leicester City 0-1 Everton
Leicester City 0-0 Everton
Nearly there
Warm-ups...
Warm ups underway
Under-rated
The Turkish winger already has one goal and three assists this season in all competitions.
Pickford benched...
Team News
Meanwhile, the Foxes have made three changes. Cengiz Under, Harvey Barnes and Nampalys Mendy replace Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Jonny Evans in the starting line-up.
Everton Team News
Substitutes: Pickford, Kenny, Andre Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun.
Leicester City Team News
Substitutes: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Praet, Albrighton, Pérez, Iheanacho.
Countdown beginning
If you were Brendan Rodgers or Carlo Ancelotti this evening, what XIs would you name?
Join the conversation…
Carlo Ancelotti on Leicester…
“They have players with quality, fast players, a fantastic striker in Vardy who is used to scoring in every game.
“Their best quality is their style of attack, it is really efficient.”
Brendan Rodgers on Everton...
“They were very strong against Chelsea. It is so tight. There are lots of games, the gaps between games aren’t so big. You just have to get on with that.”
Everton Team News
Leicester City Team News
One to watch?
Last time out
Great starts
Welcome!
My name is Daniel Orme and I’ll be taking you through the match from the East Midlands. Kick-off is coming at 6pm.
Meanwhile, for more on this game, make sure you give a read of Josh Holland's report.
