Sheffield United vs Manchester United Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news and predicted lineups

Manchester United travel to Bramall Lane on Thursday evening to face bottom of the table Sheffield United in a game they are expected to take all three points from.

Man United have won their last nine games away from home in the Premier League, and if they were to beat the Blades they would be only the fourth team to reach ten consecutive away victories in the history of the top division.

For the Blades, their situation is looking very bleak at the moment. They have only managed one point all season, the worst start to a season in Premier League history, and are the only team winless in England's top four divisions so far.

Team News:

For United, Anthony Martial may be ready to start after starting on the bench last time out, however, Edinson Cavani is unlikely to feature due to his continued recovery from a muscle injury. Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are also ruled out.

The Blades are missing Kean Bryan due to a calf strain suffered against Southampton last time out. Chris Wilder may also be without Oli McBurnie after he was forced off after an awkward landing in the same game. Lys Mousset may be ready for his first start since returning to fitness. Jack O'Connell is a long-term absentee.

Predicted Lineups:

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Sheffield Utd: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Stevens; Baldock, Berge, Fleck, Ampadu, Lowe; Mousset, McGoldrick.

Form Guide and Head to Head:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been flawless away from home so far this season, picking up all 15 points from five games on the road in the league. Last time out they drew a blank against Manchester City at Old Trafford in a 0-0 draw.

Wilder will be desperately searching for a positive result in this fixture, his side have not won a game all season and have only managed five goals in 12 games in the league. They lost 3-0 last time out where they didn't manage a shot on target all game.

Previous Meeting:

United defeated the Blades 3-0 last time out at Old Trafford in what was the first game played there after the restart. Martial scored his first professional hat-trick in a comfortable victory, and the highlights from the game can be found below.

Where to watch on TV:

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 8:00pm UK time.