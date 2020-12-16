As it happened: Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United in the Premier League 

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all folks
Full-time stats
Possession: 69-31
Goal attempts: 25-10
Shots on target: 10-4
Shots off target: 15-6
Corners: 7-4
Offsides: 4-2
Fouls: 10-13
Yellow cards: 3-1
Red cards: 0-0
FT Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United
Their own mistakes punished Newcastle, but Leeds were class from start to finish.
Second-half goals from Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison put Newcastles effort on a backbench as going forward they were too much for the Magpies.
'90
'89
Kilch off
Shackleton on
'89
100% Harrison has been quality
'88 GOAL LEEDS HARRISON 5-2
Again from a counter-attack, Jack Harrison picks up the ball in his own half runs 30 yards and bangs it into the top corner from 30 yards out.
'85 GOAL ALLIOSKI LEEDS 4-2
from a rare Newcastle corner Leeds counter and its five vs 2
The ball is played into Allioski who shoots into the net with no Newcastle player around him
'83
Patrick Bamford off
Tyler Roberts on
'82
Raphinha has some space and shoots a bolt goalwards it is blocked and goes behind for a corner
'81
Rodrigo off
Pablo Hernandez on
'77 GOAL LEEDS DALLAS 3-2
Bamford plays it out to Kilch who crosses it to the back post and Dallas pokes it into goal
3-2
'75
Ryan Fraser off
Miguel Almiron on
fresh legs for Newcastle
'73
Joelinton off
Dwight Gayle on
'71
back to back shots from Leeds which saw Dallas and Bamford taking pops.
A few shouts for a penalty but replays show it to a laughable shout
'70
the possession stats are showing
69-31
instead of the 70-30 the first half offered
'67
'62
Newcastle made a change with Emil Krath coming on fro Jeff Hendrick
'65 GOAL NEWCASTLE CIARAN CLARK
Leeds weakness comes back to haunt them
'63
From the corner, Newcastle counter as Fraser sets loose Murphy his low cross puts in Wilson but a strong save from Meslier
'62
Bamford hunting for more goals for the Whites as he shoots from a tight angle and forces a corner
'60 GOAL LEEDS Rordrigo 61
Jack Harrison superbly touches a cross-field ball and first time crosses it into the area where a low header from Rodrigo drizzles into the bottom corner Darlow no chance for Newcastle.
'58
It was not given and was never a penalty, but yet we are into the fourth minute of discussion.
'56
Nice turn from Rodrigo slots in Bamford but he gets the ball stuck under his feet and cannot get power into the shot it is safely under control for Darlow
'52
'50
the corner comes to nothing, but more pressure for Leeds
'49
'48
'47
Second Half is back underway
Raphinha looking dangerous in the first half
Raphinha’s first half vs. Newcastle United by numbers:
100% dribble success
79% pass accuracy
4 shots (4 inside the box)
3 passes into the box
2 chances created
2 tackles won
1 foul won
Such a threat. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/h2PSEpa7xN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 16, 2020
First half stats
Possession: 70-30
Goal attempts: 15-4
Shots on target: 5-2
Shots off target: 10-2
Corners: 2-0
Offsides: 2-2
Goalkeeper saves: 1-5
Yellow cards: 1-0
Red cards: 0-0
Half time
Patrick Bamford levelled things for Leeds nine minutes later with a rebounded header
'45
'40
13-4 in favour of the Yorkshire side
'38
Leeds have been the better side in the first half so far but a rare bite of the cherry for Wilson bounces off Ayling and heads into Mesliers hands
'36
'34 GOAL LEEDS Patrick Bamford 1-1
'32
As Raphinhas shot is parried, Leeds sustaining pressure on the Magpies more and more.
'30
'28
Rodrigo puts in a brilliant ball it bounces past everyone, but it was one of them touch it and it goes in. Leeds not lying down following Newcastles opener.
'25 GOAL NEWCASTLE 1-0 Jeff Hendrick
1-0 NEWCASTLE
'24
Fraser finds some room out wide as Clark steps out of defence and Callum Wilson plays in Fraser who forces a save
'22
Raphinha creates some space for himself but his shot is woeful and well wide.
'20
Murphy leaves Harrison in acres of space as the youngster put his shot well wide.
Leeds attacking down the right hand side and finding success with it
'17
Corner comes in for the home side a Liam Cooper rises highest but his header is saved low by Darlow
'15
Allioski puts in a beautiful ball begging to be headed no one can then Raphinha puts in another ball but Rodrigo is offside.
'12
Harrison was left space as Jacob Murphy didn't track back.
'10
Leeds warming up
'5
'3
A nice one-two between Wilson and Fraser leads the Scot the put a low cross in which needs clearing three times.
'2
1
AND WERE OFF
A late change to Referee
Newcastle and Leeds' Twitter pages lied. Sorry for the misinformation.
Players are in the Tunnel
Howay the Lads!
MOT and we are all Leeds, aren't we!
Just five minutes before kickoff
Let us hope for a massive game.
Newcastle hoping to win three on the bounce
Leeds hoping the end their first Premier League bump.
The worries that Amazon spent three minutes talking about the pitch.
Luke Ayling speaks to Amazon before the game
💬 "The boys are in good spirits" Luke Ayling chats to @primevideosport ahead of tonight's game pic.twitter.com/E2D5IyD4Ce — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 16, 2020
Bruce speaks before kickoff
"Well it has gone well for joe especially, and it has gone well, and we've become a threat up there at the moment Callum has done really well this season, and we will always have a chance."
Bielsa speaks before kickoff
"A performance can always be improved, but I didn't see any individual performances that warranted changes."
Changes for Newcastle while Leeds don't change a thing.
Four changes for Newcastle with Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández, Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser.
Leeds United XI
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 16, 2020
Newcastle United XI
TEAM-NEWS 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 16, 2020
This is how we line-up for this evening's game at Elland Road.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LqjerBF7J3
Stat attack
- Newcastle is unbeaten in their last five away games against Leeds (W4 D1). With the last defeat coming September 1999
- This is Marco Bielsa's 144th game in charge at Leeds. Making Leeds the longest Bielsa has managed a club.
- With a Newcastle win, this would be the first time since January 2009 that Steve Bruce has won three games in a row.
- Newcastle has won just one of their last 22 Premier League games played on a Wednesday (D4 L17), winning 4-1 at Bournemouth in July. The Magpies have lost more Premier League games on a Wednesday than any other side in the competition (44).
Form Guide
Newcastle United: WLLWW
Previous meeting at Elland Road
Officials for today's game
The fourth official will be Jarred Gillett.
VAR operators are Andrew Madley and will be aided by Stephen Child.
Dwight Gayle speaks about the mentality before Leeds United this afternoon
"I think we've always got that with us, so I think it is important we continue to do that.
"I know we've got two wins, and we know how hard that was so to get three will be very difficult.
"We know it is going to be a tough game."
Luke Ayling speaking about Steve Bruce before the upcoming game
"We know it will be a very tricky game, similar to the game we played against West Ham.
"I think it will be the same kind of way that we played so we know we have to do better, try and put our game out there and try to get the three points."
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Leeds United vs Newcastle United
How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream
If you don't have an Amazon subscription, then VAVEL UK is your best option!
Steve Bruce on Bielsa's Leeds United side
"Bielsa is a top-class coach.
"They blew teams away in the Championship, and we have to be ready for that challenge physically, then hopefully we'll have quality at the top end."
Marco Bielsa on the competitiveness of the Premier League
The reality we’re going through at this moment, to have only picked up four points from the last 18 is a negative cycle that, of course, generates consequences.
This negative cycle that we’re going through is similar to half of the other teams in the Premier League who have gone through a similar cycle.
We know every time we play, the difficulty is very high. We try to grow so that we can pick up as many points as possible.”
Predicted Lineup - Newcastle United
Three changes for Steve Bruce's side.
Predicted Lineup - Leeds United
An unchanged side from Bielsa following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham
Team News - Newcastle United
Fernandez was one of several Magpies players who contracted coronavirus, but his latest negative test means he is available.
As is Fraser after his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar were among the notable absentees for the 2-1 win over West Brom, and it isn't likely they'll make an appearance in Yorkshire on Wednesday.
Team News- Leeds United
It is however known that Bielsa will have top goalscorer Patrick Bamford fit and available for tomorrow night's game.
While Pablo Hernandez is also back in training, it is unknown whether he is fit enough to start.
Centre-back pair Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are still sidelined.
Welcome!
My name is Alex Wood and I'll be your host for this game.
Leeds United vs Newcastle United will be played at Elland Road; Leeds England.
The kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 BST
Thank you for your company this evening
See you around.