As it happened: Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United in the Premier League 
LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United battles for possession with Luke Ayling (l) and Stuart Dallas (r) of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on December 16, 2020 in Leeds, England.The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

21:004 months ago

That's all folks

I've been Alex Wood 

Thank you for your company this evening

See you around. 

20:594 months ago

Full-time stats

Leeds United- Newcastle United

Possession: 69-31

Goal attempts: 25-10

 Shots on target: 10-4

 Shots off target: 15-6

 Corners: 7-4

 Offsides: 4-2

 Fouls: 10-13 

 Yellow cards: 3-1

Red cards: 0-0

 
20:534 months ago

FT Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United

A top draw performance from Leeds gives the Yorkshire side all three points.

Their own mistakes punished Newcastle, but Leeds were class from start to finish. 

Second-half goals from Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison put Newcastles effort on a backbench as going forward they were too much for the Magpies. 

20:484 months ago

'90

Four minutes added on here 
20:484 months ago

'89

Leeds make their final change 

Kilch off 

Shackleton on

20:474 months ago

'89

Jack Harrison given man of the match by the tv crew. 

100% Harrison has been quality 

20:464 months ago

'88 GOAL LEEDS HARRISON 5-2

WHAT A GOAL 

Again from a counter-attack, Jack Harrison picks up the ball in his own half runs 30 yards and bangs it into the top corner from 30 yards out.

20:434 months ago

'85 GOAL ALLIOSKI LEEDS 4-2

WHAT A COUNTER 

from a rare Newcastle corner Leeds counter and its five vs 2 

The ball is played into Allioski who shoots into the net with no Newcastle player around him 

20:414 months ago

'83

Second change for Leeds 

Patrick Bamford off 

Tyler Roberts on 

20:414 months ago

'82

A chance for a fourth from Leeds 

Raphinha has some space and shoots a bolt goalwards it is blocked and goes behind for a corner 

20:404 months ago

'81

First change for Leeds sees Rodrigo leave the field he has been fantastic today 

Rodrigo off 

Pablo Hernandez on

20:354 months ago

'77 GOAL LEEDS DALLAS 3-2

Poor from Sean Longstaff he loses the ball in the Newcastle area. 

Bamford plays it out to Kilch who crosses it to the back post and Dallas pokes it into goal 

3-2 

20:324 months ago

'75

Third and final change for Newcastle sees 

Ryan Fraser off 

Miguel Almiron on 

fresh legs for Newcastle 

20:304 months ago

'73

Newcastle make another change 

Joelinton off 

Dwight Gayle on 

20:294 months ago

'71

Chances galore-Leeds 

back to back shots from Leeds which saw Dallas and Bamford taking pops. 

A few shouts for a penalty but replays show it to a laughable shout 

20:284 months ago

'70

Small positive mark from Newcastle in a slight change from the first half 

the possession stats are showing 

69-31 

instead of the 70-30 the first half offered 

20:254 months ago

'67

Rodrigo is booked for his challenge in the middle of the park to prevent a Newcastle counter 
20:254 months ago

'62

In all that confusion and hectic action 

Newcastle made a change with Emil Krath coming on fro Jeff Hendrick 

20:234 months ago

'65 GOAL NEWCASTLE CIARAN CLARK

On the corner from Wilsons chance, Clark is highest at the back post and heads home. 

Leeds weakness comes back to haunt them 

20:224 months ago

'63

Chance Newcastle

From the corner, Newcastle counter as Fraser sets loose Murphy his low cross puts in Wilson but a strong save from Meslier 

20:214 months ago

'62

Chance for Leeds

Bamford hunting for more goals for the Whites as he shoots from a tight angle and forces a corner 

20:204 months ago

'60 GOAL LEEDS Rordrigo 61

LEEDS deservedly lead at Elland Road. 

Jack Harrison superbly touches a cross-field ball and first time crosses it into the area where a low header from Rodrigo drizzles into the bottom corner Darlow no chance for Newcastle. 

20:164 months ago

'58

Amazon commentators have spent three minutes talking about Callum Wilsons penalty shout. 

It was not given and was never a penalty, but yet we are into the fourth minute of discussion. 

20:144 months ago

'56

Shot-Leeds 

Nice turn from Rodrigo slots in Bamford but he gets the ball stuck under his feet and cannot get power into the shot it is safely under control for Darlow 

20:114 months ago

'52

Raphinha shoots wide for Leeds on the counter following a penalty shout for Newcastle. The referee checks VAR and play resumes 
20:094 months ago

'50

From the free-kick Ciaran Clark clears for a corner 

the corner comes to nothing, but more pressure for Leeds 

20:074 months ago

'49

Issac Hayden is the first in the book for Newcastle as he is booked for a foul on Kilch 
20:064 months ago

'48

Joelinton rises high for the header from the freekick but his header is wayward and not on target 
20:064 months ago

'47

Kalvin Phillips is booked for a foul on Murphy 
20:024 months ago

Second Half is back underway

Patrick Bamford gets the second half underway. 
19:574 months ago

Raphinha looking dangerous in the first half

19:524 months ago

First half stats

Leeds- Newcastle 

Possession: 70-30

Goal attempts: 15-4

 Shots on target: 5-2 

 Shots off target: 10-2

 Corners: 2-0 

 Offsides: 2-2

 Goalkeeper saves: 1-5 

 Yellow cards: 1-0

Red cards: 0-0

19:474 months ago

Half time

With Jeff Hendricks goal 25 minutes into the game, Newcastle opened the scoring 

Patrick Bamford levelled things for Leeds nine minutes later with a rebounded header 

19:464 months ago

'45

One additional minute to be added  
19:424 months ago

'40

Leeds United have had more than three times the shots of Newcastle here tonight 

13-4 in favour of the Yorkshire side 

19:404 months ago

'38

Rare chance for Newcastle 

Leeds have been the better side in the first half so far but a rare bite of the cherry for Wilson bounces off Ayling and heads into Mesliers hands 

19:384 months ago

'36

Foul and yellow card for Matt Kilch for a foul on Ryan Fraser 
19:364 months ago

'34 GOAL LEEDS Patrick Bamford 1-1

A lopping header from Patrick Bamford from the rebound as the original header hits the crossbar 
19:334 months ago

'32

Top class save Darlow. 

As Raphinhas shot is parried, Leeds sustaining pressure on the Magpies more and more.

 

19:324 months ago

'30

A header from Allioski goes safely into Darlows hands following great movement from Bamford. 
19:304 months ago

'28

Close-Leeds 

Rodrigo puts in a brilliant ball it bounces past everyone, but it was one of them touch it and it goes in. Leeds not lying down following Newcastles opener.

19:274 months ago

'25 GOAL NEWCASTLE 1-0 Jeff Hendrick

Lewis plays in Fraser who crosses into the box Wilson flicks the ball into the back post as Hendrick pokes it home! 

1-0 NEWCASTLE 

19:264 months ago

'24

Chance- Newcastle 

Fraser finds some room out wide as Clark steps out of defence and Callum Wilson plays in Fraser who forces a save 

19:234 months ago

'22

Chance- Leeds 

Raphinha creates some space for himself but his shot is woeful and well wide. 

19:224 months ago

'20

Chance-Leeds 

Murphy leaves Harrison in acres of space as the youngster put his shot well wide. 

Leeds attacking down the right hand side and finding success with it 

19:194 months ago

'17

Chance-Leeds 

Corner comes in for the home side a Liam Cooper rises highest but his header is saved low by Darlow 

19:184 months ago

'15

Chance-Leeds 

Allioski puts in a beautiful ball begging to be headed no one can then Raphinha puts in another ball but Rodrigo is offside. 

19:134 months ago

'12

Rodrigo has a few yards of space in the area following the Harrisons cross, but his shot is high 

Harrison was left space as Jacob Murphy didn't track back. 

19:114 months ago

'10

Darlow has to save a Dallas cross as it comes to close for the Englishmen's liking Kilch on the follow up has his shot blocked by Hayden and Darlow claims. 

Leeds warming up 

19:074 months ago

'5

Leeds win a corner with nice movement by Rodrigo to lead to a block the corner leads to nothing as Klich fouls Fraser.
19:054 months ago

'3

Leeds need to clear the ball as defensively they're looking shaky. 

A nice one-two between Wilson and Fraser leads the Scot the put a low cross in which needs clearing three times. 

19:034 months ago

'2

Jamal Lewis's free-kick is high and over everyone early pressure from Newcastle United 
19:024 months ago

1

A mis-hit cross from Issac Hayden goes just over the crossbar. No trouble for the Leeds keeper 
19:014 months ago

AND WERE OFF

Callum Wilson gets us underway 
19:004 months ago

A late change to Referee

Simon Hooper is in the middle today 

Newcastle and Leeds' Twitter pages lied. Sorry for the misinformation. 

18:574 months ago

Players are in the Tunnel

Just a few minutes before kick-off. 

Howay the Lads! 

MOT and we are all Leeds, aren't we!

18:564 months ago

Just five minutes before kickoff

More than 17 years since both teams could do this in the Premier League. 

Let us hope for a massive game. 

Newcastle hoping to win three on the bounce 

Leeds hoping the end their first Premier League bump. 

The worries that Amazon spent three minutes talking about the pitch. 

 

18:484 months ago

Luke Ayling speaks to Amazon before the game

18:474 months ago

Bruce speaks before kickoff

On Wilson and Joelinton partnership 

"Well it has gone well for joe especially, and it has gone well, and we've become a threat up there at the moment Callum has done really well this season, and we will always have a chance." 

18:414 months ago

Bielsa speaks before kickoff

On  the question of an unchanged side Bielsa answers 

"A performance can always be improved, but I didn't see any individual performances that warranted changes."

 

18:084 months ago

Changes for Newcastle while Leeds don't change a thing.

Unchanged side for Leeds United 

Four changes for Newcastle with Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández, Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser. 

18:044 months ago

Leeds United XI

18:034 months ago

Newcastle United XI

17:414 months ago

Stat attack

  • Newcastle is unbeaten in their last five away games against Leeds (W4 D1). With the last defeat coming September 1999
  • This is Marco Bielsa's 144th game in charge at Leeds. Making Leeds the longest Bielsa has managed a club. 
  • With a Newcastle win, this would be the first time since January 2009 that Steve Bruce has won three games in a row. 
  • Newcastle has won just one of their last 22 Premier League games played on a Wednesday (D4 L17), winning 4-1 at Bournemouth in July. The Magpies have lost more Premier League games on a Wednesday than any other side in the competition (44).
17:164 months ago

Form Guide

Leeds United: LDWLL

 

Newcastle United: WLLWW 

17:064 months ago

Previous meeting at Elland Road

The last time both sides met at Elland Road saw Newcastle come away with the three points. 

16:174 months ago

Officials for today's game

Graham Scott will be the referee with Richard West and Derek Eaton the two assistant referees. 

The fourth official will be Jarred Gillett. 

VAR operators are Andrew Madley and will be aided by Stephen Child.

16:114 months ago

Dwight Gayle speaks about the mentality before Leeds United this afternoon

"We have a good mentality its been in our heads to not get too down when we are losing. 

"I think we've always got that with us, so I think it is important we continue to do that.

"I know we've got two wins, and we know how hard that was so to get three will be very difficult. 

"We know it is going to be a tough game."

16:084 months ago

Luke Ayling speaking about Steve Bruce before the upcoming game

"Steve Bruce has done brilliantly there he has got a team playing how he wants to play. 

"We know it will be a very tricky game, similar to the game we played against West Ham. 

"I think it will be the same kind of way that we played so we know we have to do better, try and put our game out there and try to get the three points."

20:464 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Leeds United vs Newcastle United

20:414 months ago

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your only option is Amazon Prime Video as they roll out their exclusive winter coverage 

 

If you don't have an Amazon subscription, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

20:364 months ago

Steve Bruce on Bielsa's Leeds United side

"Physically as a team, Leeds are number one in the Premier League - they can run big distances quickly.

"Bielsa is a top-class coach.

"They blew teams away in the Championship, and we have to be ready for that challenge physically, then hopefully we'll have quality at the top end."

20:314 months ago

Marco Bielsa on the competitiveness of the Premier League

“It’s very difficult to talk about the future and to predict it.

The reality we’re going through at this moment, to have only picked up four points from the last 18 is a negative cycle that, of course, generates consequences.

This negative cycle that we’re going through is similar to half of the other teams in the Premier League who have gone through a similar cycle.

We know every time we play, the difficulty is very high. We try to grow so that we can pick up as many points as possible.”

20:264 months ago

Predicted Lineup - Newcastle United

Darlow; Murphy, Hayden, Fernandez, Lewis; Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey;  Gayle, Wilson, Joelinton. 

Three changes for Steve Bruce's side. 

20:214 months ago

Predicted Lineup - Leeds United

 Meslier; Ayling, Phillips, Cooper; Dallas, Klich, Alioski; Rodrigo; Raphinha, Bamford, Harrison.

An unchanged side from Bielsa following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham 

20:164 months ago

Team News - Newcastle United

Defender Federico Fernandez and winger Ryan Fraser are back in contention for Newcastle this midweek. 

Fernandez was one of several Magpies players who contracted coronavirus, but his latest negative test means he is available.

As is Fraser after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar were among the notable absentees for the 2-1 win over West Brom, and it isn't likely they'll make an appearance in Yorkshire on Wednesday.

20:114 months ago

Team News- Leeds United

No publically announced team news this from Marcelo Bielsa for this fixture. 

It is however known that Bielsa will have top goalscorer Patrick Bamford fit and available for tomorrow night's game.

 While Pablo Hernandez is also back in training, it is unknown whether he is fit enough to start.

Centre-back pair Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are still sidelined.

20:114 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Leeds vs Newcastle!

 

My name is Alex Wood and I'll be your host for this game.

 

Leeds United vs Newcastle United will be played at Elland Road; Leeds England.

 

The kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 BST

VAVEL Logo