Josh Benson signs a new deal with Burnley

Burnley youngster Josh Benson put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Clarets.

Benson made his Premier League debut in a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City last month and has now signed e deal that will keep him to the club until 2023, with an extra year as an option.

The Journey

The central-midfielder spent his youth career at Arsenal from 2008-2018. In the 2016/17 season, Benson made 30 appearances for Arsenal's U18s scoring three and assisting seven.

After leaving the Gunners academy Benson signed for Burnley. He then spent some time on loan at Grimsby Town, where he played 11 games.

This season he has made three EFL Cup appearances, three Premier League 2 appearances and two Premier League appearances.

Benson's thoughts

The 21-year-old told the clubs media: " It’s been a big transition moving up north and I’ve enjoyed it here.

“It’s a great club and I feel like I’ve matured a lot, developed as a player here, and realised it’s a different life from being a boy to a man, moving away from home.

“Being at a Premier League club has been a dream of mine and now I’m training regularly, being on the bench and starting to get some minutes with the first team it’s becoming a reality."

Benson becomes the fifth person to sign a new deal since the end of the last season.

“I just want to be the best player I can be and play as many games as possible.

“This is just the start and I want to build on it and hopefully earn more contracts in the future.”

Final Thoughts

A natural central-midfielder, Benson can also play at the base of midfield, taking on the defensive duties. The news will be music to the ears of a lot of Burnley fans who think the squad is lacking young blood.

Dale Stephens and Jack Cork are both the wrong side of 30. Ashley Westwood hit the milestone this year, leaving Josh Brownhill (24) the only other midfield option. Therefore, a talented youngster in the centre of midfield signing a new contract is only a positive for Burnley.