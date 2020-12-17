Brentford vs Reading preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Thomas Frank's Brentford is looking to go as high as third in the Championship table as they aim to claim another win to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games.

After a draw with Watford on Tuesday night, the Bees find themselves in sixth place, five points off the automatic promotion spots.

Meanwhile, Veljko Paunovic's Reading finds themselves in fifth place, one point, and one place ahead of the home side. A loss to league leaders Norwich City on Wednesday means they missed out on going third and also closing the gap on second.

But a win for the Royals can also take them as high as third, only keeping them one point off second place, if other results go their way.

Team news

Brentford will be missing Ethan Pinnock through suspension after he picked up a straight red card midweek. They are still without Mads Roerslav Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste, and Christian Norgaard as they are still nursing injuries but should be back before the new year. Vitaly Janelt is also one yellow card away from suspension.

Reading are set to be without key players Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite after they sustained injuries last week. Omar Richards is set to be out until 2021 after picking up a hamstring injury last weekend, while Felipe Araruna, George Puscas, and John Swift are nearing full fitness but will not be available. Andy Yiadom is also out.

Predicted lineups

Brentford:

Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Dasilva, Jensen, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney.

Reading:

Rafael; Holmes, Moore, Morrison, Gibson, Rinomhota, Laurent, Aluko, Semedo, Ejaria, Olise.

Ones to watch

Ivan Toney

Filling the gap left by Ollie Watkins was always going to be a hard task, but he has filled it perfectly.

Top scorer in the league with 16 goals and two assists in 19 league games, Toney has been vital to the Bees form, forming a great partnership with Bryan Mbeumo. The Frenchman has assisted Toney four times, with the two of them topping the Championship assist to goalscorer charts.

Michael Olise

The youngster turned 19 last Saturday and capped it off with a brilliant 25-yard curling shot into the bottom corner to win the game for Reading. That sums up just how good he has been, as he is arguably one of the best teenagers in world football at the moment. he has one of the most goal contributions out of all teenagers in Europe's top five league and the Championship this season.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was back towards the end of last season in June when Brentford won 0-3 at the Madejski Stadium. Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Dasilva, and Joel Valencia all scored as they pile misery on a poor end to the season for the Royals.

How to watch

The match will kick-off at 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 19and is available to watch by purchasing a iFollow pass for £10.