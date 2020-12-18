As it happened: Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham in the Premier League
(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

23:013 months ago

23:003 months ago

The stats

Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham

 

Possession: 49%-51%

 

Goal attempts: 11-11

 

Shots on target: 4-4

 

Shots off target: 5-4

 

Blocked shots: 2-3

 

Free-kicks: 16-8

 

Corners: 2-9

 

Offsides: 1-0

 

Goalkeeper saves: 3-3

 

Fouls: 7-17

 

Tackles: 12-7

 

Yellow cards: 1-3

 

Red cards: 0-1

22:563 months ago

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham

The full-time whistle blows and it has ended level at St James' Park.

 

Matt Ritchie's own-goal deep into the first half was cancelled out by Callum Wilson's penalty on 64 minutes - a spot kick which seen Fulham defender Joachim Andersen sent off for his foul on Wilson.

 

The away point for Fulham moves them out of the bottom three, while Newcastle move up one place into 12th in the Premier League table.

22:533 months ago

90+6'

Yellow card for Hector for a crunching challenge on Fraser to stop the counter attack.
22:513 months ago

90+4'

Ademola Lookman is replaced by Joe Bryan.
22:483 months ago

90'

There will be five minutes of additional time.
22:433 months ago

86'

Wilson manages to get a shot away from the edge of the box, but he snatches at it and it goes wide of the goal.
22:383 months ago

81'

Antonee Robinson is the latest Fulham player to go in the book, this time for kicking the ball away.
22:363 months ago

79'

Newcastle make their final change now, Ryan Fraser is on for Paul Dummett.
22:333 months ago

76'

First change of the game for Fulham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
22:323 months ago

75'

Second change of the game for Newcastle sees Joelinton replaced by Dwight Gayle.
22:303 months ago

74'

Yedlin gets a vital touch on the free-kick to divert it out for a corner.
22:303 months ago

73'

Yellow card for Ciaran Clark for a foul on De Cordova-Reid which has presented Fulham a free-kick in a dangerous position...
22:293 months ago

72'

Areola puts his body on-the-line to come out and deny Joelinton from giving Newcastle the lead!
22:263 months ago

68'

Lookman finds space to have a shot and his effort stings the hands of Darlow.
22:243 months ago

67'

Longstaff's free-kick from distance forces Areola into a save.
22:213 months ago

64' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Fulham (Wilson pen)

Wilson goes down the middle and sends Areola the wrong way!

 

Newcastle level against 10-men with just under 30 minutes to go!

 

Can they now find a winner?

22:203 months ago

62'

After a long deliberation, the penalty is given and Andersen is sent off!

 

Wilson to take the penalty...

22:183 months ago

60' - Penalty to Newcastle!

Newcastle are awarded a penalty as Wilson is fouled by Andersen!

 

But, VAR are checking to see if the initial contact was outside of the box...

22:153 months ago

58'

Yedlin finds Joelinton with a through ball, but Fulham get players across and avert the danger.
22:073 months ago

50'

Cairney forces Darlow into a save with a well-hit volley.
22:053 months ago

48'

Shelvey's free-kick is hit over-the-bar.
22:043 months ago

47'

Andersen picks up a booking for a foul on Almiron right on the edge of the box.

 

Free-kick to Newcastle in a dangerous position...

22:023 months ago

46'

We are off for the start of the second-half!

 

One change for Newcastle at the break, Isaac Hayden is on for Federico Fernandez.

21:513 months ago

Watch how Fulham took the lead on Tyneside

21:473 months ago

HT: Newcastle 0-1 Fulham

Matt Ritchie's own-goal deep into the first-half means the away side go in at the interval with the advantage!
21:453 months ago

45'

One minute added on.
21:443 months ago

42' - GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Fulham (Ritchie O.G)

Fulham have the lead and its thoroughly deserved!

 

Adarabioyo's header from the corner hits Ritchie on the way through and finds its way into the back of the net.

21:393 months ago

38'

Almiron's low-driven shot forces Areola into his first real save of the game.
21:333 months ago

32'

Lemina picks out De Cordova-Reid with a sensational ball, but his volley goes wide of the mark.

 

Fulham currently dominating on Tyneside!

21:283 months ago

27'

Lookman's free-kick hits the wall and steers out for a Fulham corner.
21:273 months ago

26'

Darlow makes a massive save to deny Lookman after he was freed by Anguissa!

 

Fulham have a free-kick right on the edge of the box...

21:233 months ago

23'

Joelinton gets on the end of Yedlin's cross, but the header sails over-the-bar.
21:213 months ago

20'

A vital interception from Andersen as Wilson broke on the counter-attack and looked to send Joelinton through on goal!
21:133 months ago

12'

Lookman gets on the end of Anguissa's cross, but Darlow gets down to make the save.
21:103 months ago

9'

A half-chance for Newcastle there as Wilson's header forces Areola into a save.
21:083 months ago

7'

Fulham have started the better here, but Newcastle are just starting to grow into the game...
21:003 months ago

1'

The away side get us underway!
20:573 months ago

The teams are out!

The teams have made their way out at St James' Park!

 

Less than five minutes to go till kick-off!

20:563 months ago

A late change to the Fulham side...

Ivan Cavaleiro has picked up a muscle injury in the warm-up - so Bobby De Cordova-Reid starts in his place.
20:553 months ago

Steve Bruce explains his team's lineup

20:003 months ago

Starting XI - Fulham

20:003 months ago

Starting XI - Newcastle United

19:003 months ago

Two hours to go!

We are officially two hours away from kick-off at St James' Park - stay tuned for team news at 19:00 BST.
17:003 months ago

Stat attack

- Newcastle have scored at least two goals in their last three league games.

 

- Fulham have failed to win 23 of their last 25 Premier League away games.

 

- Fulham have beaten Newcastle three times in their last five games.

15:423 months ago

Form guide

Newcastle: LLWWL

 

Fulham: LWLDD

15:103 months ago

Previous meeting

The last time these two sides met was on the final day of the 2018/19 season, where Newcastle ran out 4-0 winners at Craven Cottage in a game that turned out to be Rafa Benitez's final game in charge of The Magpies.

 

Goals from Jonjo Shelvey, Ayoze Perez, Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon ensured a comfortable afternoon in West London for Newcastle.

Embed from Getty Images

13:483 months ago

It's matchday!

21:524 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newcastle United vs Fulham.

21:514 months ago

21:484 months ago

Scott Parker assesses Newcastle

“Newcastle have had some up and down results, like a lot of teams this year, but they’re a very good side who will cause teams problems.

 

"They’ve got some very good personnel in their team.

 

“But in saying that, we’re in a good run, we’re in a good vein of form, so for sure we’re going to go up there and try and win the game.”

21:434 months ago

What Steve Bruce had to say about Fulham

"Fair play to the manager and his coaching staff because they are certainly better in recent weeks.

 

"They've got very good players and will be buoyed by the result against Liverpool and keeping another clean sheet in midweek.

 

"It'll be another tough game."

21:354 months ago

Predicted line-up - Fulham

Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; De Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Anguissa, Robinson; Cavaleiro, Lookman; Mitrovic. (3-4-2-1)
21:314 months ago

Predicted line-up - Newcastle United

Darlow; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis; Hendrick, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie; Wilson, Gayle. (4-4-2)
21:254 months ago

Team news - Fulham

Terence Kongolo remains ruled out with a ankle injury he picked up in November.

 

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Kenny Tete are both injury doubts for the trip to St James' Park.

21:224 months ago

Team news - Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maximin are all ruled out for tomorrow's game.
21:124 months ago

Fulham looking to build on some positive results

Fulham make the long trip up to the North East coming off the back off two consecutive draws - an impressive 1-1 draw with Liverpool, and a 0-0 home draw with Brighton.

 

The Cottagers could move out of the bottom three if they are victorious tomorrow, an added incentive for boss Scott  Parker and his players.

21:064 months ago

Newcastle looking to return to winning ways

After back-to-back victories against Crystal Palace and West Brom - Newcastle were brought back down to earth on Wednesday night after a 5-2 thrashing off Leeds.

 

A win here against Fulham however could see The Magpies move into the top ten in the Premier League, something which would be a welcome early Christmas present for the Newcastle supporters.

20:554 months ago

Kick-off time

Newcastle vs Fulham will be played at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.


The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.

20:524 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Newcastle vs Fulham!

 

My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.

 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

