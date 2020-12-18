As it happened: Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all for now!
The stats
Possession: 49%-51%
Goal attempts: 11-11
Shots on target: 4-4
Shots off target: 5-4
Blocked shots: 2-3
Free-kicks: 16-8
Corners: 2-9
Offsides: 1-0
Goalkeeper saves: 3-3
Fouls: 7-17
Tackles: 12-7
Yellow cards: 1-3
Red cards: 0-1
FT: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham
Matt Ritchie's own-goal deep into the first half was cancelled out by Callum Wilson's penalty on 64 minutes - a spot kick which seen Fulham defender Joachim Andersen sent off for his foul on Wilson.
The away point for Fulham moves them out of the bottom three, while Newcastle move up one place into 12th in the Premier League table.
90+6'
90+4'
90'
86'
81'
79'
76'
75'
74'
73'
72'
68'
67'
64' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Fulham (Wilson pen)
Newcastle level against 10-men with just under 30 minutes to go!
Can they now find a winner?
62'
Wilson to take the penalty...
60' - Penalty to Newcastle!
But, VAR are checking to see if the initial contact was outside of the box...
58'
50'
48'
47'
Free-kick to Newcastle in a dangerous position...
46'
One change for Newcastle at the break, Isaac Hayden is on for Federico Fernandez.
Watch how Fulham took the lead on Tyneside
Fulham make their dominance count at the end of the half! ⚪
Tosin Adarabioyo's header into the danger-zone is turned into his own net by Matt Ritchie on the line! 🙈
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #NEWFUL here: https://t.co/AJQuHZQKjy
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/prUCweML6O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2020
HT: Newcastle 0-1 Fulham
45'
42' - GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Fulham (Ritchie O.G)
Adarabioyo's header from the corner hits Ritchie on the way through and finds its way into the back of the net.
38'
32'
Fulham currently dominating on Tyneside!
27'
26'
Fulham have a free-kick right on the edge of the box...
23'
20'
12'
9'
7'
1'
The teams are out!
Less than five minutes to go till kick-off!
A late change to the Fulham side...
Steve Bruce explains his team's lineup
Steve Bruce has explained his decision to make five changes to his starting XI following the midweek thrashing to Leeds. 💬
Watch Newcastle vs Fulham live on Sky Sports Premier League now! 📺 pic.twitter.com/GP9Mgqm8yz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2020
Starting XI - Fulham
Team on the Toon. 📋@ThomasCairney is back 🧙♂️
Mitro returns 🔥#NEWFUL pic.twitter.com/Wni33CuVxE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 19, 2020
Starting XI - Newcastle United
🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨
Our line-up for #NEWFUL at St. James' Park this evening...
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2020
Two hours to go!
Stat attack
- Fulham have failed to win 23 of their last 25 Premier League away games.
- Fulham have beaten Newcastle three times in their last five games.
Form guide
Fulham: LWLDD
Previous meeting
Goals from Jonjo Shelvey, Ayoze Perez, Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon ensured a comfortable afternoon in West London for Newcastle.
It's matchday!
MATCHDAY! 👊
We're back at home this evening as we take on Fulham at St. James' Park.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UJNkb0r3Na — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2020
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newcastle United vs Fulham.
How to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Scott Parker assesses Newcastle
"They’ve got some very good personnel in their team.
“But in saying that, we’re in a good run, we’re in a good vein of form, so for sure we’re going to go up there and try and win the game.”
What Steve Bruce had to say about Fulham
"They've got very good players and will be buoyed by the result against Liverpool and keeping another clean sheet in midweek.
"It'll be another tough game."
Predicted line-up - Fulham
Predicted line-up - Newcastle United
Team news - Fulham
Bobby Decordova-Reid and Kenny Tete are both injury doubts for the trip to St James' Park.
Team news - Newcastle United
Fulham looking to build on some positive results
The Cottagers could move out of the bottom three if they are victorious tomorrow, an added incentive for boss Scott Parker and his players.
Newcastle looking to return to winning ways
A win here against Fulham however could see The Magpies move into the top ten in the Premier League, something which would be a welcome early Christmas present for the Newcastle supporters.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
Welcome!
My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.