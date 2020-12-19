Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two of the Premier League top four meet on Sunday afternoon as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Leicester City to North London.

Jose Mourinho's troops have established themselves as title challengers this campaign and will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 reverse at the hands of Liverpool last time out. Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have showed themselves as European challengers once again and too will be looking to react to defeat having fallen to Everton at home in midweek.

Team News

There was positive news for Mourinho ahead of the game with Erik Lamela, who has missed the last six Premier League matches, returning to training. The Argentine won't quite be fit enough to feature in the matchday squad though.

Fellow winger Gareth Bale has recovered from the illness that has been keeping him sidelined but will be subjected to a fitness test to determine if he will be fit enough to start. Japhet Tanganga remains out with a shoulder injury.

There is finally some good news on the injury front from the King Power Stadium. Timothy Castagne and Daniel Amartey could well return after long lay-offs having both suffered from thigh injuries. Jonny Evans is also sure to be included in the starting line-up after serving his suspension.

However, the game is set to come too soon for Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu who are both out with adductor injuries.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Line-Ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Reguilon, Dier, Alderwiereld, Aurier; Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Thomas, Evans, Fofana, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans, Praet, Maddison; Barnes, Vardy.

Last Meeting

It was a sobering afternoon for the Foxes the last time these two sides came together at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With both chasing European football, it was Mourinho's men who struck the first blow as Heung-Min Son's effort deflected into the net off of James Justin.

Usually the scourge of Leicester City, Harry Kane predictably wrote his name all over the game as he netted twice to seal the three points. His first was a cool finish to polish off a lethal counter-attack before then guiding a brilliant, curling finish into the far corner of the net.

Embed from Getty Images

Ones To Watch

Harry Kane

It certainly seems a bit obvious to pick out a striker as team's main threat, however there is no fixture in the Premier League where it could be truer. Following his brace in this fixture last season, it now means Kane has scored 16 goals in just 14 career appearances against the Foxes.

He looks as clinical as ever at the current time so the East-Midlanders will surely need to keep a close eye on him.

James Maddison

With Spurs setting up to defend and then counter-attack, Brendan Rodgers will need a player to unlock the Spurs' defence. James Maddison could definitely be that man.

The former Norwich City man is always capable of something special and his creativity will certainly be key. He is on track to have his most productive season in a Leicester shirt - something he will hope to continue in North London.

Embed from Getty Images

Pre-Match Thoughts

With the game against the Foxes being Spurs' third in just a week, Mourinho has highlighted Leicester as one of the trickiest opponents to face during the festive period.

He said: "The road is the match after match, the road is to improve, the road is to prepare the future of this team better and better and better like other clubs do.

"Like other managers they have to do, so we have a big game again on Sunday against one of the best teams, and we have to move on, and let's go for Sunday again."

Meanwhile, Rodgers has praised his former mentor Mourinho for being able to establish Tottenham as viable contenders with a different style of play.

The Northern-Irishman said: "He has top-class players who have clearly bought into the way he is working.

"Tottenham are renowned for playing a stylistic type of football, but I'm sure the supporters will be happy with the results. To ask players who are really talented to sometimes control the game without the ball is a challenge.

"Most top players want to have the ball. So that's a skill in itself, to coach and manage players that there is a different way and teach them that by playing another way it's possible to get a result.

"At Tottenham that is what you see. They have bought into it."

How To Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City is available to watch on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 2pm, with kick off coming shortly after a 2:15pm.

If you can't tune in, make sure you remain with VAVEL for all of the build-up, live text coverage and analysis.