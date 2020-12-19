Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to build on their midweek win against Chelsea when they visit Burnley on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side bounced back from two straight defeats to beat the Blues 2-1 in midweek.

Despite enduring a tough start to the season Burnley come into the game three unbeaten, having beaten Arsenal last weekend and drawn with Everton and Aston Villa.

The Clarets sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Team news

Tuesday's win came at a price for Wolves, with knocks leaving two key players doubtful for the trip to Turf Moor.

Leander Dendoncker was withdrawn at half-time after picking up an unspecified injury, while Willy Boly went down holding his hamstring in second-half stoppage time.

The only two certain Wolves absentees remain, Raul Jimenez and Jonny, while Joao Moutinho returns from a one-match suspension.

Sean Dyche is waiting on the fitness of just one player, as Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Predicted lineups

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal; Podence, Silva, Neto.

Ones to watch

While Burnley's attack has never set the world alight during their five-year Premier League stay, their defence have earned plenty of plaudits and have looked back to their best in recent weeks.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee's partnership has been reunited after both have suffered injury troubles, while Nick Pope looked unbeatable in recent clean sheets against Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Questions about where Wolves' goals would come from without Jimenez look to have been answered by superb performances from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto in the Mexican's absence.

The Portuguese duo have scored Wolves' last six goals and look a handful for any defence on their day.

Previous meeting

The sides last met in Lancashire just five months ago, when a stunning Raul Jimenez volley was cancelled out by a 96th minute Chris Wood penalty.

Turf Moor hasn't been a happy place for Wolves in recent years. Had they held on in July it would have marked their first win in Burnley since 2010, where a Clarke Carlisle own goal and a Matt Jarvis tap in earned Wanderers a vital Premier League win.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 5.30pm on Monday and is live on Sky Sports.