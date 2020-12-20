As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Leicester City
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 19, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

17:453 months ago

That's all for now!

I’ve been Buez Hadgu and it’s been a pleasure to bring you all of this afternoon's action, see you all next time!

Here's a round up of the action this afternoon.

Our match report will soon follow.

17:213 months ago

Magnificent Maddison

 

17:133 months ago

Full time: Tottenham 0-2 Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers claims his first win over Jose Mourinho as his Leicester side deservedly come away with three points.

A Jamie Vardy penalty and Toby Alderweireld own goal sees the foxes win 2-0.

Spurs were very poor today and are now winless in three following the results away to Palace and Liverpool.

17:093 months ago

94' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Kane has an Aurier like moment, his cross going high and wide for a goal kick, seems to sum up the Tottenham display this afternoon.
17:083 months ago

92' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Spurs committing men forward to no avail, Leicester have enough back to defend comfortably. 
17:053 months ago

4 mins of stoppage time! Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

The 4th official holds up the board showing an additional four minutes to play.
17:043 months ago

89' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Leicester keeping the ball well by the Tottenham corner flag, Spurs show no signs of scoring and setting up a nervy finish. 
17:033 months ago

87' Substitution

Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Jamie Vardy for the closing stages.
17:003 months ago

Chance! Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Tielemans has a great opportunity to make it 3-0 and wrap up the three points but he blasts over following good work from Jamie Vardy.
16:593 months ago

84' Substitution

Leicester bring off the impressive Harvey Barnes for Daniel Praet as they look to close out an impressive performance.
16:573 months ago

81' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Vardy tries to curl an effort into the far corner but his shot doesn't have enough to trouble Lloris, easy save.
16:563 months ago

Yellow card' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Another yellow card for Tottenham as Harry Winks goes into the book for pulling back Maddison.
16:543 months ago

Yellow card' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Eric Dier is only the second player to go in the book this afternoon, appears to be for dissent more so than his challenge.
16:513 months ago

76' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Tottenham trying to pull one back as we have just under 15 minutes left till stoppage time.
16:473 months ago

70' SAVE!

Son with another chance as a flick on from a corner falls to his path but his effort is saved well by Schmeichel.

Had he put more power into the effort the keeper wouldn't have reacted fast enough.

16:453 months ago

70' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Hojbjerg tries to find Son with a ball over the top but Justin does well to head it out for a corner.
16:423 months ago

Chance' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Harry Kane misses another chance in the air, his header directed backwards away from goal following Reguilon's cross.
16:393 months ago

63' Tottenham subsitution

Aurier's horror show is brought to an end early as he is replaced by Harry Winks with Sissoko expected to slot in at right back.
16:373 months ago

61' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Tottenham look to reply as Kane shows good feet on the edge of the box before firing straight at Schmeichel.
16:363 months ago

GOAL!!! Leicester City

Leicester City double their lead for the second time this afternoon and this time it will stand.

Lucas gets caught in possession in the Spurs attack, the foxes work the ball out to the right and put it into the box.

Jamie Vardy manages to win the header but it hits Toby Alderweireld and goes straight into the net.

16:303 months ago

54' Tottenham 0-1 Leicester

Aurier is not having his best afternoon by a long stretch, his wayward cross mishit and going out for a goal-kick sums up his performance.
16:263 months ago

Tottenham 0-1 Leicester

Leicester have come out with a lot of energy, aiming for the jugular. 

Spurs need to react, and fast, or they face going further behind.

16:253 months ago

49' Substitution

Lo Celso comes off for Lucas as he went down moments before the goal with what appears to be a hamstring injury, Mourinho will be annoyed having just brought off Ndombele at half-time.
16:243 months ago

VAR! NO GOAL!!!

The joy is short lived for Leicester and Maddison, with VAR ruling the goal out for offside on Maddison, it was a very tight call.
16:233 months ago

GOAL!!! Tottenham 0-2 Leicester

Leicester City double their advantage, one long ball takes out the Spurs defence and Maddison was through on goal. He fires it into the back on the net with a precise finish. Question marks over offside as VAR check.
16:213 months ago

46' Tottenham 0-1 Leicester

Another James Maddison effort tests Lloris, the Frenchman making another save.
16:203 months ago

Second half

Tottenham get us underway for the second 45.

 

Gareth Bale is on replacing Tanguy Ndombele!

16:083 months ago

Half time: Tottenham 0-1 Leicester

Leicester go into the interval leading 1-0 thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty. Mourinho will be disappointed after his side defended with discipline throughout the half.

On the balance of play, Leicester perhaps do merit the advantage as they were the better side in the opening 45 minutes.

16:053 months ago

GOAL! 1-0 Leicester City!

Jamie Vardy makes no mistake from the spot. He smashes his shot down the middle giving the foxes a 1-0 lead going into half-time.
16:043 months ago

PENALTY TO LEICESTER!!!

Leicester City get a penalty just before the half-time whistle.

He barges clumsily into the back of Fofana on the edge of the area, very needless challenge.

16:023 months ago

45' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Ndombele slightly overhits a through ball into Reguilon's path, the fullback does superbly to reach it and put in a good ball on the slide.

 

Harry Kane rises highest but is unable to generate the power or direction needed as his header falls to Fofana who clears.

16:003 months ago

44' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Maddison long-range effort defects off Alderweireld and forces Lloris into a decent save.
15:593 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Game is opening up slightly just before the interval, both sides stepping up the tempo.
15:583 months ago

Chance! Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Harry Kane heads over from the resulting corner, similar to the position he was in at Anfield, just couldn't get the contact he wanted.
15:563 months ago

40' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Kane crosses the ball in from the right towards Son, he nods it down to Lo Celso, whose shot is blocked.
15:523 months ago

36' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Barnes receiving some treatment after being caught in the face by Lo Celso, free-kick given.
15:503 months ago

34' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Deflected free-kick from Kane forces Schmeichel into his first save of the afternoon.
15:493 months ago

Yellow card' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Marc Albrighton is the first into the book after he brought down Harry Kane in the Spurs counter-attack.
15:483 months ago

31' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Spurs launch a trademark counter-attack direct from a Leicester City corner, they get up the pitch quickly but the foxes get enough men back to put Aurier's cross out for a corner. 
15:463 months ago

29' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Toby Alderweireld chops down Jamie Vardy on the halfway line as Leicester look to go forward yet again.
15:433 months ago

27' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Harvey Barnes involved again as Leicester attack, he has been the brightest player on the pitch so far.
15:413 months ago

25' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Tottenham starting to get a feel for the game and look better on the ball.

Intensity still looks low from the Spurs side as they're happy to sit off when out of possession.

15:363 months ago

20' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Albrighton tries to find Jamie Vardy with a ball into the box but Alderweireld manages to get across and force it out for a corner.
15:333 months ago

Chance! Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Harry Kane slides through a good pass to Son and the winger attempts to find someone with a ball across the six yard box. 

An effort on goal would probably have been the better option for Son.

15:313 months ago

14' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Good delivery from Maddison deep to the back post, Barnes does well to head it back across goal.

There was a little bit of pinball in the box before Vardy gets a shot away but it's blocked by Reguilon.

15:283 months ago

12' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Tielemans tries to play a nice ball in behind the Spurs defence to Maddison, Dier does well to get their first and clear the ball.
15:253 months ago

Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Tottenham looking to find their rhythm and get into the game having started slowly in the opening 10 minutes.

 

15:223 months ago

6' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Fofana heads over the bar in the Spurs penalty box after a ball is whipped in from Maddison's free-kick. Better connection and he would have tested Hugo Lloris.
15:203 months ago

4' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Leicester look to counter through a driving Harvey Barnes run following a poor Son free-kick delivery, good defending from Reguilon allows Tottenham to win it back.
15:183 months ago

1' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

Ndidi gives away an early free kick after a foul on Tanguy Ndombele. Son delivers the ball into the box but it's easy for Schmeichel to catch.
15:163 months ago

Kick-off!

Both sets of players take the knee in the continued fight against racism, as the foxes get us underway.

 

15:033 months ago

Approaching kick-off

Just over 10 minutes to go till we get underway in North London.
14:183 months ago

Leicester City starting XI

 

14:173 months ago

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI

 

14:023 months ago

Team news in shortly

We are now less than 15 minutes away from the team news from both sides.

Make sure you stay tuned here at 13:15 GMT for the starting XI's!

13:543 months ago

Spurs ready to go!

 

13:453 months ago

Form guide

Tottenham Hotspur: WWDWDL Leicester City: WLLWWL
13:283 months ago

Previous meeting

The last meeting between these two sides saw Tottenham cruise to a comfortable 3-0 win, courtesy of a Justin own goal and a Harry Kane brace.
22:443 months ago

Match Preview

If you haven't already seen our match preview for Sunday's game you can find it out here.

 

22:383 months ago

Live updates here!

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City!

22:383 months ago

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

22:363 months ago

Brendan Rodgers: Pre-match comments

  • On Spurs' counter-attacking football
“In certain games we’ve played that well. We had a sample of it towards the end of last season, where we were done on the counter. The first goal is going to be really important. They’re a point ahead of us."
  • On his side's inconsistencies

"We’ve seen over the course of all the teams that inconsistencies are there. Most teams’ home records are not as good as before. The lack of a crowd and lack of intensity. I can sense that for us. And then there are injuries. It’s having that ability when you do lose to bounce back. We’ve lost and then we go on a run of wins."

  • On Wilfred Ndidi

“We’ve been building Wilf up towards that 90 minutes. He’s pivotal for us. We’ve tried to manage the whole squad, but him in particular, we want to protect him.”

22:343 months ago

Jose Mourinho: Pre-match comments

  • On his squad
"No new injuries. Tanganga is out, of course, and Lamela trained I cannot say 100% with the team, but it was the first day when he did a couple of exercises with us, so coming to the end of his injury. But of course not ready to play, not even very close to play."
  • On abuse directed at Steven Bergwijn

"I know that in some clubs, with some people, is the culture of 'they lost or we drew but I won'. In here, no. In here, we lose, we win, we draw all together.  So, he has us, and we have him, and basically it's this. So in here, we don't feel any individualised criticism. We never feel it that way. We always feel it's always about us. So no problem."

  • On Jamie Vardy and his career

"He's so so dangerous that a team where he plays never forgets the qualities that that specific player has. I have to say that he's incredible, and I just feel sorry fro him in the sense of he arrived in the Premier League too late. He should arrive a few years before and his career would be even longer, with more goals, with more history for the national team. He's a fantastic player, if I was a defender, I wouldn't be happy to play against him because he's very dangerous."

22:233 months ago

Predicted lineup: Leicester

(3-4-3) Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

 

22:203 months ago

Predicted lineup: Tottenham

(4-2-3-1) Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane
22:113 months ago

Leicester Team News

The trio of Caglar SoyuncuRicardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are all expected to miss out due to injuries.

Brendan Rodgers will be pleased to have Jonny Evans back from a one match suspension and also hopes to have Timothy Castagne back from injury.

22:083 months ago

Tottenham Team News

Gareth Bale is expected to return to the matchday squad, having missed the game at Anfield due to illness.

Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela are both unavailable for this fixture, while Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon will be pushing to return to the starting 11.

21:363 months ago

Both teams looking for three points

Tottenham look to maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool, following their defeat at Anfield in midweek.

Leicester will want to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Everton, as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

21:173 months ago

Kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 GMT.


 

21:123 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

My name is Buez Hadgu (@Buezhadgu) and I will be keeping you up to date with all the latest events and highlights from the game!

VAVEL Logo