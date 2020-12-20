As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Leicester City

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all for now!
Magnificent Maddison
Full time: Tottenham 0-2 Leicester City
A Jamie Vardy penalty and Toby Alderweireld own goal sees the foxes win 2-0.
Spurs were very poor today and are now winless in three following the results away to Palace and Liverpool.
94' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
92' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
4 mins of stoppage time! Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
89' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
87' Substitution
Chance! Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
84' Substitution
81' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
Yellow card' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
Yellow card' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
76' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
70' SAVE!
Had he put more power into the effort the keeper wouldn't have reacted fast enough.
70' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
Chance' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
63' Tottenham subsitution
61' Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
GOAL!!! Leicester City
Lucas gets caught in possession in the Spurs attack, the foxes work the ball out to the right and put it into the box.
Jamie Vardy manages to win the header but it hits Toby Alderweireld and goes straight into the net.
54' Tottenham 0-1 Leicester
Tottenham 0-1 Leicester
Spurs need to react, and fast, or they face going further behind.
49' Substitution
VAR! NO GOAL!!!
GOAL!!! Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
46' Tottenham 0-1 Leicester
Second half
Gareth Bale is on replacing Tanguy Ndombele!
Half time: Tottenham 0-1 Leicester
On the balance of play, Leicester perhaps do merit the advantage as they were the better side in the opening 45 minutes.
GOAL! 1-0 Leicester City!
PENALTY TO LEICESTER!!!
He barges clumsily into the back of Fofana on the edge of the area, very needless challenge.
45' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Harry Kane rises highest but is unable to generate the power or direction needed as his header falls to Fofana who clears.
44' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Chance! Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
40' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
36' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
34' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Yellow card' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
31' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
29' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
27' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
25' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Intensity still looks low from the Spurs side as they're happy to sit off when out of possession.
20' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Chance! Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
An effort on goal would probably have been the better option for Son.
14' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
There was a little bit of pinball in the box before Vardy gets a shot away but it's blocked by Reguilon.
12' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
6' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
4' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
1' Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Kick-off!
Approaching kick-off
Leicester City starting XI
Tottenham Hotspur starting XI
Team news in shortly
Make sure you stay tuned here at 13:15 GMT for the starting XI's!
Spurs ready to go!
Form guide
Previous meeting
Match Preview
Live updates here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City!
How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester Live TV and Stream
If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!
Brendan Rodgers: Pre-match comments
- On Spurs' counter-attacking football
- On his side's inconsistencies
"We’ve seen over the course of all the teams that inconsistencies are there. Most teams’ home records are not as good as before. The lack of a crowd and lack of intensity. I can sense that for us. And then there are injuries. It’s having that ability when you do lose to bounce back. We’ve lost and then we go on a run of wins."
- On Wilfred Ndidi
“We’ve been building Wilf up towards that 90 minutes. He’s pivotal for us. We’ve tried to manage the whole squad, but him in particular, we want to protect him.”
Jose Mourinho: Pre-match comments
- On his squad
- On abuse directed at Steven Bergwijn
"I know that in some clubs, with some people, is the culture of 'they lost or we drew but I won'. In here, no. In here, we lose, we win, we draw all together. So, he has us, and we have him, and basically it's this. So in here, we don't feel any individualised criticism. We never feel it that way. We always feel it's always about us. So no problem."
- On Jamie Vardy and his career
"He's so so dangerous that a team where he plays never forgets the qualities that that specific player has. I have to say that he's incredible, and I just feel sorry fro him in the sense of he arrived in the Premier League too late. He should arrive a few years before and his career would be even longer, with more goals, with more history for the national team. He's a fantastic player, if I was a defender, I wouldn't be happy to play against him because he's very dangerous."
Predicted lineup: Leicester
Predicted lineup: Tottenham
Leicester Team News
Brendan Rodgers will be pleased to have Jonny Evans back from a one match suspension and also hopes to have Timothy Castagne back from injury.
Tottenham Team News
Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela are both unavailable for this fixture, while Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon will be pushing to return to the starting 11.
Both teams looking for three points
Leicester will want to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Everton, as they chase Champions League qualification this season.
Kick-off time
Welcome!
My name is Buez Hadgu (@Buezhadgu) and I will be keeping you up to date with all the latest events and highlights from the game!
Here's a round up of the action this afternoon.
Our match report will soon follow.