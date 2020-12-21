As it happened: Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final.

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all for now!
The stats
Shots: 14-12
Shots on target: 5-3
Free Kicks: 19-9
Corner Kicks: 7-3
Brentford look Premier League ready!
The way they negotiated Newcastle United with relative ease highlights the undoubtable quality that Thomas Frank's side have.
Josh Dasilva was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match award and he epitomised everything that his side are about.
Newcastle were woeful
Steve Bruce named a strong lineup against a Brentford side that made six changes and still it was the Championship side that eased into the last four.
Surely not even Bruce's biggest fans in the media will find a defence for that and this heaps more pressure on the manager.
FT: Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United
Not even the most biased Toon fan could suggest Newcastle deserved anything more out of the cup tie and Brentford were deserved winners at the Brentford Community Stadium.
90+3'
Corner that will kept in the corner.
90'
89'
His cross/shot came nowhere near a teammate or the Brentford goal.
88'
He's getting closer!
85'
Shocking.
83'
A ball is flashed into the box but the forward can't bring it under his spell.
Time running out on Newcastle United's Carabao Cup dream.
81'
Jensen replaces Dasilva for the hosts, whilst Newcastle's last roll of the dice comes in form of Andy Carroll.
79'
Which one of these teams is in the Premier League?
77'
If it hadn't been for smart work by Karl Darlow, Norgaard would have confirmed his side a place in the last four!
74'
The ref deemed it not to be a foul.
71'
69'
Also Ivan Toney has replaced Sergi Canos for the hosts.
68'
Joelinton does really well to tee up Wilson who couldn't get enough room to get a clean strike at goal and his shot is deflected for a corner.
66' GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United
A great ball from Canos finds Dasilva who shows fantastic technique to volley the ball past Karl Darlow.
Nobody can say they don't deserve their lead!
65'
Dwight Gayle and Joelinton enter the field of play with Miguel Almiron and Ryan Fraser making way.
64'
63'
Another corner...
62'
60'
Christian Norgaard replaces Vitaly Janelt.
This is Norgaard's first appearance after an injury layoff.
59'
55'
Josh Dasilva again had the beating of Jamal Lewis and then thrashed the ball towards the arm of Isaac Hayden.
The referee correctly waved away the appeals.
A reminded that VAR is not in place this evening, so the referees decision is final!
51'
Jacob Murphy had done well but he waited for too long before deciding whether to pass or shoot and the Bees defender got back well to force a mistake from the winger.
46'
Half chance for Wilson who heads over the bar.
46'
Neither side have made a change at the break.
The teams are back out!
Half Time Statistics
Shots: 6-5
Shots on target: 1-3
Free Kicks: 9-4
Corner Kicks: 4-1
Half Time Analysis
Both teams have struggled to keep the ball at times but is the Championship's Brentford that have looked the most likely to break the deadlock.
It is clear that any chance Newcastle have of scoring will more than likely come from Callum Wilson. The England international has had a few sights on goal and will probably be disappointed that he hasn't been able to add to his impressive start to life on Tyneside.
In what is a rare turn of events, Newcastle have actually edged the possession statistics but not much of it has been in areas to worry the hosts.
HT: Brentford 0-0 Newcastle United
44'
The Newcastle front man went through on goal and tried to go around the Brentford keeper.
Daniels did well to stay on his feet and Wilson was forced out wide where he passed it back to Fraser but his former Bournemouth colleague didn't fair any better and his shot was saved.
41'
40'
36'
A fantastic ball from Jonjo Shelvey finds Ryan Fraser. The Scottish international's powerful strike is tipped behind for a corner.
The hosts managed to clear the corner.
32'
The ball fell to Fosu who stuck the ball over the crossbar.
31'
29'
United have a rare journey into the Brentford box only for them having to go back and recycle play to their goalkeeper.
The move came to an abrupt end with Sean Longstaff misplacing a pass out for a Bees throw-in.
26'
Pinnock met the corner and nodded it back to Canos, who really should have broke the deadlock.
The ex-Liverpool man headed wide from close range.
25'
Da Silva got past Lewis all too easily and his cross was turned behind by Darlow.
23'
Canos won the ball back well and found the run of Da Silva , who found Ghoddos in the box.
His shot hit the bar, another good chance for the hosts!
22'
Surprisingly, it is Newcastle who have had the most of the ball with 54%!
21'
A beautiful ball into the box from Ryan Fraser would have found Wilson if it hadn't been for Sorenson.
A great bit of defending from the Brentford man!
11'
Great work from Callum Wilson to get in behind Sorenson, but his effort from wide could only force a good stop from Daniels.
Better from the Magpies!
6'
An early let off for Newcastle who are yet to get going.
5'
3'
Saman Ghoddos cut inside well but his effort was high and wide of the mark.
Kick Off!
The teams are out!
Kick off is imminent.
Starting XI - Newcastle United
Starting XI - Brentford
Two hours to go!
It's matchday!
Live Updates here!
How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream
If you are unable to watch live or would rather follow the game online, VAVEL UK is the place to be.
Thomas Frank on Newcastle
"I have a lot of respect for Newcastle United, they are a high quality squad with some really good players. They have some clear strengths in the way they break, and the pace they have going forward. They defend well and are difficult to break down."
Steve Bruce on Brentford and what his team must do
"I was disappointed with our last two games and we didn't play well enough. We didn't get anywhere near the levels required but this is a different challenge.
"Let's hope we can play well enough to get through."
Predicted Lineup - Newcastle United
Predicted Lineup - Brentford
Team News - Newcastle United
Martin Dubravka is back in training for Newcastle but his return to the team could yet be some way away.
Team News - Brentford
Thomas Frank did not confirm if he would have any others returning from injury and stated that a few would have to be assessed.
He did rule Pontus Jansson out of the game, citing the game against Cardiff City as his potential return.
Brentford will look to carry on impressive run.
Following last seasons' playoff final heartbreak, the Bees have picked themselves up and look likely to be involved in another promotion fight this time around.
An other point of interest is the in-form Ivan Toney, who will come up against his former employers.
With 16 goals already in the Championship, Toney will be looking forward to proving himself at the club where his chances were limited.
Newcastle need a win.
The Magpies go into the game on the back of two disappointing results and performances against Leeds United and Fulham, which means it is crucial United get a positive result in the cup before embarking on a tough Christmas period.
It is 45 years since Newcastle last reached a League Cup Semi-Final and it would provide a huge boost to a club seeming close to crisis.
Welcome!
I'm Dan Wright and I'll be taking you through the game.
This is the place to be for all pre-game analysis and team news as it happens.
If you were lucky enough to not watch the match, thank you for joining me!