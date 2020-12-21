As it happened: Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final.
20:333 months ago

A typically poor performance from Newcastle United sees them exit the Carabao Cup.

 

20:313 months ago

The stats

Possession: 49%-51%

Shots: 14-12

Shots on target: 5-3

Free Kicks: 19-9

Corner Kicks: 7-3

 

20:303 months ago

Brentford look Premier League ready!

Brentford narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League last season but it surely won't be long til they make the step up.

 

The way they negotiated Newcastle United with relative ease highlights the undoubtable quality that Thomas Frank's side have.

 

Josh Dasilva was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match award and he epitomised everything that his side are about.

20:273 months ago

Newcastle were woeful

Newcastle have exited the Carabao Cup.

 

Steve Bruce named a strong lineup against a Brentford side that made six changes and still it was the Championship side that eased into the last four.

 

Surely not even Bruce's biggest fans in the media will find a defence for that and this heaps more pressure on the manager.

20:233 months ago

FT: Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle were unable to create a chance to restore parity and they exit with a whimper.

 

Not even the most biased Toon fan could suggest Newcastle deserved anything more out of the cup tie and Brentford were deserved winners at the Brentford Community Stadium.

20:223 months ago

90+3'

Ivan Toney also doubles his side's lead but Darlow makes a good stop.

 

Corner that will kept in the corner.

20:193 months ago

90'

Newcastle United have four minutes to try and force a shootout.
20:183 months ago

89'

Joelinton did very well to take on a number of Brentford defenders but the end product was not up to the same high quality.

 

His cross/shot came nowhere near a teammate or the Brentford goal.

20:173 months ago

88'

Another range from distance for Andy Carroll which goes wide of the post.

 

He's getting closer!

20:143 months ago

85'

Andy Carroll barges into his own teammate Sean Longstaff before shooting miles over the bar.

 

Shocking.

20:123 months ago

83'

Wilson's touch lets him down!

 

A ball is flashed into the box but the forward can't bring it under his spell.

 

Time running out on Newcastle United's Carabao Cup dream.

20:103 months ago

81'

Changes for both sides.

 

Jensen replaces Dasilva for the hosts, whilst Newcastle's last roll of the dice comes in form of Andy Carroll.

20:073 months ago

79'

That sums up Newcastle's evening as Jacob Murphy strikes well wide of the goal.

 

Which one of these teams is in the Premier League?

20:063 months ago

77'

Nearly Two!

 

If it hadn't been for smart work by Karl Darlow, Norgaard would have confirmed his side a place in the last four!

20:023 months ago

74'

Dwight Gayle is down after a strong challenge from Thompson.

 

The ref deemed it not to be a foul.

19:593 months ago

71'

Jonjo Shelvey enters the referees book.
19:593 months ago

69'

The corner came to nothing.

 

Also Ivan Toney has replaced Sergi Canos for the hosts.

19:573 months ago

68'

Half chance for Newcastle!

 

Joelinton does really well to tee up Wilson who couldn't get enough room to get a clean strike at goal and his shot is deflected for a corner.

19:553 months ago

66' GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United

Josh Dasilva gives Brentford the lead!

 

A great ball from Canos finds Dasilva who shows fantastic technique to volley the ball past Karl Darlow.

 

Nobody can say they don't deserve their lead!

19:543 months ago

65'

First changes for Newcastle United!

 

Dwight Gayle and Joelinton enter the field of play with Miguel Almiron and Ryan Fraser making way.

19:523 months ago

64'

Newcastle deal more effectively with this corner!
19:523 months ago

63'

The corner came to nothing but the hosts recycled play well and Norgaard had a fierce effort on goal that cannoned off the head of Ciaran Clark.

 

Another corner...

19:503 months ago

62'

Corner to Brentford...
19:493 months ago

60'

First change of the evening!

 

Christian Norgaard replaces Vitaly Janelt.

 

This is Norgaard's first appearance after an injury layoff.

19:483 months ago

59'

Ghoddos has a weak effort at goal from range which Darlow is only too happy to catch easily.
19:453 months ago

55'

Brentford penalty claims turned down!

 

Josh Dasilva again had the beating of Jamal Lewis and then thrashed the ball towards the arm of Isaac Hayden.

 

The referee correctly waved away the appeals.

 

A reminded that VAR is not in place this evening, so the referees decision is final!

19:413 months ago

51'

Big chance blown by Newcastle!

 

Jacob Murphy had done well but he waited for too long before deciding whether to pass or shoot and the Bees defender got back well to force a mistake from the winger.

19:353 months ago

46'

Early sight on goal for Wilson!

 

Half chance for Wilson who heads over the bar.

19:343 months ago

46'

Brentford get the Second Half underway!

 

Neither side have made a change at the break.

19:333 months ago

The teams are back out!

Big second half ahead, a place in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final at stake!
19:263 months ago

Half Time Statistics

Possession: 45% - 55%

Shots: 6-5

Shots on target: 1-3

Free Kicks: 9-4

Corner Kicks: 4-1

19:233 months ago

Half Time Analysis

Neither side will be too happy with how they have played so far in London.

 

Both teams have struggled to keep the ball at times but is the Championship's Brentford that have looked the most likely to break the deadlock.

 

It is clear that any chance Newcastle have of scoring will more than likely come from Callum Wilson. The England international has had a few sights on goal and will probably be disappointed that he hasn't been able to add to his impressive start to life on Tyneside.

 

In what is a rare turn of events, Newcastle have actually edged the possession statistics but not much of it has been in areas to worry the hosts.

19:173 months ago

HT: Brentford 0-0 Newcastle United

The referee decided not to add any time on to the end of the half and the sides go in level.
19:173 months ago

44'

Chance for Wilson!

 

The Newcastle front man went through on goal and tried to go around the Brentford keeper.

 

Daniels did well to stay on his feet and Wilson was forced out wide where he passed it back to Fraser but his former Bournemouth colleague didn't fair any better and his shot was saved.

19:133 months ago

41'

The corner is cleared by the Magpies.
19:123 months ago

40'

Brentford Free kick is floated into the Toon box by Ghoddos and headed out for a corner.
19:083 months ago

36'

Newcastle go close!

 

A fantastic ball from Jonjo Shelvey finds Ryan Fraser. The Scottish international's powerful strike is tipped behind for a corner.

 

The hosts managed to clear the corner.

19:043 months ago

32'

The corner is flapped at by Karl Darlow, but he gets away with it!

 

The ball fell to Fosu who stuck the ball over the crossbar.

19:033 months ago

31'

Corner to Brentford...
19:023 months ago

29'

You can almost hear the groans from Newcastle fans from their sofas!

 

United have a rare journey into the Brentford box only for them having to go back and recycle play to their goalkeeper.

 

The move came to an abrupt end with Sean Longstaff misplacing a pass out for a Bees throw-in.

18:583 months ago

26'

What a chance for Brentford!

 

Pinnock met the corner and nodded it back to Canos, who really should have broke the deadlock.

 

The ex-Liverpool man headed wide from close range.

18:573 months ago

25'

Corner to Brentford!

 

Da Silva got past Lewis all too easily and his cross was turned behind by Darlow.

18:553 months ago

23'

Brentford hit the bar!

 

Canos won the ball back well and found the run of Da Silva , who found Ghoddos in the box.

 

His shot hit the bar, another good chance for the hosts!

18:543 months ago

22'

Early possession stats:

 

Surprisingly, it is Newcastle who have had the most of the ball with 54%!

18:533 months ago

21'

Newcastle chance!

 

A beautiful ball into the box from Ryan Fraser would have found Wilson if it hadn't been for Sorenson.

 

A great bit of defending from the Brentford man!

18:443 months ago

11'

Huge chance for Newcastle!

 

Great work from Callum Wilson to get in behind Sorenson, but his effort from wide could only force a good stop from Daniels.

 

Better from the Magpies!

18:383 months ago

6'

The resulting corner finds the head of Pinnock who should have done better with his free header.

 

An early let off for Newcastle who are yet to get going.

18:363 months ago

5'

Dangerous free-kick floated in by Ghoddos goes behind for a corner...
18:353 months ago

3'

It it Brentford who have had the first shot on goal of the evening.

 

Saman Ghoddos cut inside well but his effort was high and wide of the mark.

 

18:323 months ago

Kick Off!

Newcastle get us underway!
18:293 months ago

The teams are out!

The teams are on the pitch at the Brentford Community Stadium.

 

Kick off is imminent.

17:333 months ago

Starting XI - Newcastle United

17:333 months ago

Starting XI - Brentford

16:303 months ago

Two hours to go!

We are officially two hours away from kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium - stay tuned for team news at 16:30 BST.
13:243 months ago

It's matchday!

21:053 months ago

Live Updates here!

Make sure you don't miss any of the action at the Brentford Community Stadium by following the live updates, analysis and commentaries right here.

 

21:003 months ago

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United Live TV and Stream

If you choose to watch the game on live TV; the game is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

 

If you are unable to watch live or would rather follow the game online, VAVEL UK is the place to be.

20:553 months ago

Thomas Frank on Newcastle

"We have done well in the Carabao Cup and we believe that we can do something in the game but we still have to say they are favourites.

 

"I have a lot of respect for Newcastle United, they are a high quality squad with some really good players. They have some clear strengths in the way they break, and the pace they have going forward. They defend well and are difficult to break down."

 

20:503 months ago

Steve Bruce on Brentford and what his team must do

"They're a good team.

"I was disappointed with our last two games and we didn't play well enough. We didn't get anywhere near the levels required but this is a different challenge.

"Let's hope we can play well enough to get through."

20:453 months ago

Predicted Lineup - Newcastle United

Darlow, Krafth, Hayden, Clark, Ritchie, Murphy, Shelvey, S.Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle, Wilson. (4-4-2)
20:403 months ago

Predicted Lineup - Brentford

Daniels; Fosu-Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Henry; Marcondes, Norgaard, Jensen; Ghoddos, Forss, Canos
20:353 months ago

Team News - Newcastle United

The main bit of team news coming from Tyneside is the news about Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin who will both miss out as a result of the effects of having Covid-19.

 

Martin Dubravka is back in training for Newcastle but his return to the team could yet be some way away.

20:303 months ago

Team News - Brentford

Christian Norgaard will feature in the match day squad for the visit of the Toon.

 

Thomas Frank did not confirm if he would have any others returning from injury and stated that a few would have to be assessed.

 

He did rule Pontus Jansson out of the game, citing the game against Cardiff City as his potential return.

20:253 months ago

Brentford will look to carry on impressive run.

Championship side Brentford are currently on an impressive 13 game unbeaten run.

 

Following last seasons' playoff final heartbreak, the Bees have picked themselves up and look likely to be involved in another promotion fight this time around.

 

An other point of interest is the in-form Ivan Toney, who will come up against his former employers.

 

 

With 16 goals already in the Championship, Toney will be looking forward to proving himself at the club where his chances were limited.

 

20:203 months ago

Newcastle need a win.

A win is an absolute must for Newcastle United.

 

The Magpies go into the game on the back of two disappointing results and performances against Leeds United and Fulham, which means it is crucial United get a positive result in the cup before embarking on a tough Christmas period.

 

It is 45 years since Newcastle last reached a League Cup Semi-Final and it would provide a huge boost to a club seeming close to crisis.

 

20:153 months ago

